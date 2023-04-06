Winners in the 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards Announced

FAIRFAX, Va., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners have been announced in the tenth annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards, the only awards program to recognize innovation in business throughout the entire Asia-Pacific region. The list of Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners is available at http://Asia.StevieAwards.com .

The Stevie® Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in the workplace over the past 21 years.

The 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards have recognized organizations in 19 markets including Australia, Cambodia, Canada, mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Romania, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam. More than 800 nominations about innovative achievements in the 29-nation APAC region were considered by the judges this year.

Among the top overall winners in the 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are HP. Inc, with 13 Stevie Awards in total from their offices in Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam. Cisco Systems India [Pvt] Ltd of Bangalore, India won 11 Stevie Awards in total in categories including Award for the Innovative Use of Technology in Customer Service and Award for Innovation in Customer Service Management, Planning & Practice.

Winners of two or more Gold Stevie Awards include A.S. Watson Group (Hong Kong SAR), Ambiq (United States), Bandai Namco Holdings China (mainland China), Beijing Indigo Property Services Company Limited (United Kingdom), Brillio Technologies Pvt Ltd (India), Cisco Systems India [Pvt] Ltd (India), City of Sydney (Australia), Comm&Sense, Inc. (Philippines), FPT Software (Vietnam), Hectre (New Zealand), HP (Worldwide), and others.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals around the world.



For the first time, the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards features an edition of the People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Companies, a worldwide public vote for all nominees in the competition's Company/Organization categories. Voting will be ongoing through 28 April 2023.

Winners will be celebrated at a virtual ceremony on 27 June.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs and receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors and partners of the 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards include adobo Magazine and PR Newswire Asia.

PR Newswire is the Official News Release Distribution Partner of 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

