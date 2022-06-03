U.S. markets closed

Winning Brands GestureTek Executives Attending Infocomm 2022 in New Marketing Push

·4 min read
In this article:
  • WNBD

Rapid Deployment of Winning Brands' GestureTek Team to America's Only Tradeshow Focused Solely on Pro-AV

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE /June 3, 2022 / Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD) www.WinningBrands.com is acting fast in response to recent court approval of its acquisition of the GestureTek brand, a global leader in the gesture control industry. Top GestureTek executives will attend InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas June 8-10th to reconnect with the top echelon of America's AV industry professionals and to plan a new generation of GestureTek sales collaboration and shared equipment installations.

Previously, the GestureTek brand was privately held. Despite GestureTek's noteworthy achievements, GestureTek's marketing outreach had diminished in recent years under former ownership. Now, as part of the public company Winning Brands, GestureTek brand management is mapping out a bold new vision for renewed gesture control industry engagement and fresh strategies for growth.

InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas is an unparalleled chance for the upper tier of America's professional AV industry to network up-close and in person. With hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of the most influential industry operatives in attendance, the opportunity at this particular conference for GestureTek to develop post-covid business alliances is unique in industry history.

InfoComm is the most comprehensive industry event for audiovisual solutions that enable integrated experiences, with products for audio, conferencing and collaboration, digital signage, content, production and streaming, video capture and production, control, and live events.

Winning Brands Corp., Friday, June 3, 2022, Press release picture
Winning Brands Corp., Friday, June 3, 2022, Press release picture

Winning Brands CEO, Eric Lehner, comments, "Our GestureTek Division management representatives at the conference, Vincent J. Vincent and Erol Vekil, will be connecting with existing industry partners, and making additional alliances, to map out a new growth curve for the GestureTek brand, and to stay at the leading edge of the technology for the benefit of our customers. Everything is moving fast now in our GestureTek initiative."

GestureTek's technology has for many years been at the leading edge of innovation in touchless immersive gesture control of a wide array of computer display systems across diverse industries. The GestureTek brand is well known and respected in the gesture control market, and enjoys a large commercial customer base worldwide. A brief overview of GestureTek's award-winning history in medical and other sectors can be seen here: www.GestureTekHealth.com. Abundant video resources are also available here: https://vimeo.com/GestureTek

Winning Brands discusses its business in its various public information platforms in order to ensure that shareholders understand the company's business model, its activities, its challenges and its opportunities. Such discussions include a CEO weblog maintained for Winning Brands shareholders at www.WinningBrandsCorporation.com/blog. It is a journal of the company's mission, providing answers to shareholder questions. The weblog is a source of public information pertaining to Winning Brands, pursuant to SEC Fair Disclosure guidelines, together with all other forms of social media. For the same purpose, the company also maintains a Twitter presence: www.Twitter.com/WinningCEO.

ABOUT WINNING BRANDS CORPORATION

Winning Brands has been a manufacturer of record of a variety of environmentally oriented consumer products. Winning Brands indicated in its public communications that it seeks to enhance shareholder value by curating additional business ventures with broader scope, including the launch of a Tech Division. This Tech Division will be the new headquarters for GestureTek brand planning, in cooperation with the many people who have an interest in the GestureTek presence and growth in the industry.

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Eric Lehner
Winning Brands
+1 705-737-4062 ext. 8
eric@winningbrands.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

SOURCE: Winning Brands Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703889/Winning-Brands-GestureTek-Executives-Attending-Infocomm-2022-in-New-Marketing-Push

