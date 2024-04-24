Winning lottery ticket worth $11.9 million sold at this Arizona store. Did you win?
The Arizona Lottery announced that a winning ticket for its "The Pick" jackpot prize, worth an estimated $11.9 million, was sold in Marana.
The winning numbers for the jackpot prize were 2-8-28-31-32-41.
According to state lottery officials, Monday's draw for "The Pick" had the second-highest jackpot in the last decade.
The winning ticket was sold at a Marana area Fry's Food Store off Thornydale and Tangerine Roads. The retailer will receive $15,000 as the seller of the winning ticket from the Arizona Lottery.
Other small prize winners include 9,432 winners of the $3 prize, 546 winners of the $50 prize and 10 winners of the $2,000 prize.
