Winning numbers for fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in history

No one won Saturday night's Powerball jackpot causing the jackpot to grow even more.

The jackpot climbed to an estimated $785 million, with a cash option of $367 million, after no big winner. The next numbers were drawn tonight at 11 p.m. ET and we have the results below.

Monday's Powerball drawing of $785 million is the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the ninth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Here's a look at the winning numbers for Monday.

Lottery winner: Pennsylvania resident becomes 15th person in the state to win top prize in Cash4life game

Powerball winning numbers: Sept. 25, 2023

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were 10, 12, 22, 36, 50, and the Powerball was 4. The Power Play was 2x.

Did anyone win Powerball last night?

To be determined.

Before the next Powerball drawing, it's important to be aware of the following information.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

It's understandable that some lottery players are enticed by the whopping $785 million jackpot, but it's essential to keep in mind that the chances of winning Powerball's top prize are exceedingly slim.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about 1 in 24.9.

Powerball winner: Woman accidentally finds Powerball jackpot ticket worth $100,000 in pile of papers

How to play Powerball

To participate in the Powerball game, players can purchase a ticket for $2 per play. The game requires players to choose five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls, and one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball. Alternatively, players can opt to receive random numbers.

In order to win the jackpot, it is necessary to match the numbers for all of the five white balls and the red Powerball.

In addition to the grand prize, Powerball offers eight other ways to win based on the number of matched balls in the non-jackpot tiers.

Story continues

The non-jackpot prizes offered range from $4 to $1 million. By paying an additional $1, you can choose to participate in "Powerplay" that increases non-jackpot winnings by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times.

According to Powerball, the 10X Powerplay option is exclusively applicable to jackpots worth $150 million or less. Additionally, the game's "Match 5" prize for the second-tier is limited to a maximum of $2 million if the Powerplay feature is utilized.

An additional add-on feature called "Double Play," which gives players another chance to match their numbers after each Powerball drawing, is available in some jurisdictions for $1 per play.

Largest lottery prizes in US history

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California. $1.58 billion, Mega Millions, August 9, 2023: Florida winner $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023: Won in Maine. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: Won in Illinois. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 20, 2023: Won in California $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winning numbers for fourth-largest Powerball jackpot on Sept. 25