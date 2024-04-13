Winning numbers for Mega Millions lottery jackpot for Friday, April 12 at $120 million

Will Mega Millions make you a mega millionaire?

After no one matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in the Tuesday, April 9 drawing for $97 million, the grand prize jumped to $120 million with a cash option of $55.8 million for Friday, April 12.

Although no one claimed the jackpot, two tickets won big on Tuesday, matching 5 for $1 million prizes. Those tickets were purchased in Kansas and New York.

In case you're wondering, the winning numbers for Tuesday, April 9 were 34-43-51-52-69 and the Mega Ball was 25. Megaplier was 4x.

Check this story after 11 p.m. EDT tonight to see the winning numbers for the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Friday, April 12.

Mega Millions tickets start at $2 apiece. Below are some frequently asked questions about the game and lottery odds. Good luck!

What were the winning Mega Millions winning numbers Friday, April 12?

What were the Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, April 9? 34-43-51-52-69 and the Mega Ball was 25. Megaplier was 4x.

When is the next Mega Millions lottery drawing?

The next Mega Millions lottery drawing will be at 11 p.m. EST Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

How long has Mega Millions rolled over?

This Mega Millions lottery streak started Friday, March 29, after someone in Neptune, New Jersey, matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in the Tuesday, March 25, drawing for $1.13 billion. Below is a recap of lottery drawings and how the jackpot has grown since then.

How long do you have to cash in a winning Florida Lottery ticket?

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it.

What are the odds of winning Mega Millions?

The odds of winning are pretty low. According to the Mega Millions site, players have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance to match all five white balls plus the gold Mega Ball. Prizes range from $2 (for matching the Mega Ball) to the grand prize jackpot, which varies.

Does the Florida Lottery reveal lottery winners? Can you stay anonymous if you win lottery in Florida?

According to Florida Lottery's website, winners cannot remain anonymous: "Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner's name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information."

However, the site states, the "names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner."

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Mega Millions Florida Lottery numbers for Friday, April 12, 2024?