Winning Sales Teams of Global Corporations in Japan Use a Consistent Sales Methodology to Accelerate Revenue Growth

ValueSelling Associates, Inc.
·4 min read

ValueSelling Associates Provides a Proven Formula for Increasing Sales Results with local Japanese Sales Experts

Haruhisa Sato

Managing Director of the APAC team, Mr. Sato expands ValueSelling's global reach with instruction and delivery in Japan.
Managing Director of the APAC team, Mr. Sato expands ValueSelling’s global reach with instruction and delivery in Japan.
Managing Director of the APAC team, Mr. Sato expands ValueSelling’s global reach with instruction and delivery in Japan.

Yuichi Abe

As an Associate, Mr. Abe combines global sales best practices with a unique Japanese flare.
As an Associate, Mr. Abe combines global sales best practices with a unique Japanese flare.
As an Associate, Mr. Abe combines global sales best practices with a unique Japanese flare.

CARLSBAD, Calif. and TOKYO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When looking to accelerate revenue growth and compete effectively in the global market, high-performing, enterprise sales teams choose a simple sales methodology that all customer-facing employees in each country can easily understand and use consistently. ValueSelling Associates, Inc. is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, a proven formula for accelerating sales results; hundreds of thousands of professionals use this sales methodology because it is simple and drives results.

The ValueSelling Framework helps sales teams focus on buyer-first interactions that add value to buyers and their companies. With this conversational framework, sales professionals can compete confidently on value, not price, using a time-tested methodology with decades of proven results. ValueSelling Associates offers sales training delivered in Japanese and tailored to each business and its industry.

“We are humbled to be selected by many well-respected global businesses and proud of the successes these clients have achieved,” said Julie Thomas, CEO of ValueSelling Associates. “The ValueSelling Framework has been proven effective with leading sales teams in Japan, including Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Robot Business Division), Cheetah Digital, Georg Fischer, NCR, ON24, Pure Storage, ServiceNow, Tealium, VMware, and Zuora.”

Local Japanese Sales Training Experts Make the Difference – Meet Haruhisa Sato and Yuichi Abe
For 35 years, Haruhisa Sato has helped sales leaders and their teams increase their sales potential and drive consistent sales performance. Based in Tokyo, Mr. Sato has an intimate knowledge of the Japanese market as well as strong professional relationships with over 1,000 C-suite decision-makers. As a Managing Director of the APAC team, he expands ValueSelling’s global reach with instruction and delivery in Japan.

Before joining ValueSelling Associates, Mr. Sato was the vice president of Japan sales for Gartner where he developed IT and marketing strategies for Japanese blue-chip firms. By adopting the ValueSelling Framework and completely integrating the methodology, his team achieved consistent 115% year-over-year business revenue growth. Awarded for his business acumen, Mr. Sato’s top sales honors include the Top Achiever Award and the #1 Continent Award for research and consulting and total business revenue.

“I am passionate about sharing my knowledge of the ValueSelling Framework with forward-thinking firms to help them compete and win,” said Mr. Sato, Managing Director of the APAC team at ValueSelling Associates. “I’ve seen first-hand the difference this strategic sales approach makes in increasing the sales pipeline, achieving higher win rates, and driving rapid growth.”

For 30 years, Yuichi Abe has worked with individual salespeople to increase their sales productivity. Based in Tokyo, he combines global sales best practices with a unique Japanese flare, and has established a novel operations structure that has led to measurable growth in client retention rates.

Prior to joining ValueSelling Associates, he worked at Gartner Japan where he grasped the importance of a strong framework to encourage team growth. He found the ideal methodology in the ValueSelling Framework, which he used as the foundation for building his team. His efforts ultimately earned his team the Winner Circle Award that recognizes the best teams across Gartner’s global operations.

“The ValueSelling Framework has proven itself on the global stage and is applicable to a wide range of industries in Japan,” said Mr. Abe, Director at ValueSelling Associates. “My mission is to help clients maximize their organization’s performance with existing sales resources by utilizing this effective framework.”

No Matter Where You Are, We’re There, Too
ValueSelling Associates delivers its programs in 17 local languages, on local sites, and in 24 countries. In Japan, ValueSelling Associates is based in Tokyo and delivers its sales training and sales coaching programs in Japanese throughout the country. ValueSelling training is offered not only to sales representatives, but also to the engineering and professional services teams involved in developing customer needs. Using its global resources, ValueSelling Associates also conducts large-scale trainings as single, simultaneous events that span multiple continents, languages and cultures.

Read this press release in Japanese.

How does ValueSelling Associates Successfully Train Top Sales Performers?
Visit Gartner Peer Insights to see what customers are saying, and understand why Gartner has positioned ValueSelling Associates as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.
ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, the practical and proven sales methodology preferred by sales executives around the globe. Since 1991, ValueSelling Associates has helped thousands of sales professionals increase their sales productivity and realize immediate revenue growth. We offer customized training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized and start-up companies to keep it simple and drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

Connect with ValueSelling Associates:

Media Contact:
Maria Doyle
Doyle Strategic Communications
781-964-3536
maria@doylestratcomm.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf4b70b3-fd9a-45d2-be34-ba8c7aee12ff
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/273b7586-9a15-4635-90ab-6406448eda31


