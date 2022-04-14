Winnipeg community centre receives funds to enhance facilities for families

Whyte Ridge Community Centre is receiving support from the Government of Canada, Province of Manitoba and City of Winnipeg to build a new outdoor recreation and gathering space

WINNIPEG, MB, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Community centres are the heart of neighbourhoods. They are places where people of all ages and abilities gather to connect with one another, and participate in activities that support their mental and physical well-being. The three levels of government are supporting this community initiative that will revitalize a public space, safely welcome back visitors, and stimulate the economy.

Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced $375,000 in funding to build a splash pad at the Whyte Ridge Community Centre. With support from PrairiesCan through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, this new outdoor space will serve as a meeting place for neighbours to socialize and enjoy the warm summer months in Winnipeg.

The Government of Canada is committed to promoting economic growth on the Prairies through programs and services, which help businesses, not-for-profits and communities grow stronger.

The City of Winnipeg announced a contribution of $225,000 toward the project at Whyte Ridge Community Centre from the Land Dedication Reserve Fund.

The project will feature a 3,000 square foot accessible spray pad surrounded by asphalt pathways, updated landscaping, and additional park features.

"Vibrant communities lead to strong local economies. These are the places where people want to live, work and raise families. Our government is pleased to make an investment in the Whyte Ridge Community Centre, to help improve local infrastructure, bring people safely back to public spaces, and enjoy some much deserved Summer fun!"

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Community centres play an important role in the lives of Canadians. They help build strong communities, relationships and a sense of fellowship among neighbours. This investment is about creating an inviting outdoor space for the residents of the Fort Whyte community and beyond to gather and enjoy the outdoors."

- Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

"In Manitoba, community centres are a hub of activity and togetherness for community. The new space that will be created at the Whyte Ridge Community Centre will provide an area for families in southwest Winnipeg to gather and form new relationships for generations to come."

- Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke, Province of Manitoba

"More and more young families are moving into Linden Ridge, Whyte Ridge, and the surrounding neighbourhoods. I'm very pleased to be working with Whyte Ridge Community Centre on many upgrades and improvements in our community."

- Councillor Janice Lukes, Waverley West Ward, City of Winnipeg

"The southwest area of Winnipeg is greatly lacking in aquatic venues and to have an accessible and free option in this area is incredibly exciting for all the surrounding communities. We are very thankful for the funding from PrairiesCan which is helping to make this a reality as well as funding from both the Canada Community Building Fund and the City of Winnipeg."

- Kimberley O'Hara, President, Whyte Ridge Community Centre, Board of Directors

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) is helping communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. PrairiesCan is administering the Fund in Manitoba. With a national allocation of $500 million over two years, the Fund's purpose is to support not-for-profit organizations, municipalities, public institutions, and Indigenous communities on the road to economic recovery.

Projects being supported through the Fund are focused on revitalizing downtown cores and main streets; reinventing outdoor spaces; creating green infrastructure; and increasing the accessibility of community spaces.

