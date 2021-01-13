U.S. markets open in 5 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,799.00
    +4.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,997.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,924.00
    +33.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,124.80
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    53.51
    +0.30 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.40
    +12.20 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    +0.11 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2200
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.05
    -1.03 (-4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.7700
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,569.23
    +605.88 (+1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    657.08
    -17.27 (-2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,761.06
    +6.95 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,456.59
    +292.25 (+1.04%)
     

Winnoz's vacuum-assisted Haiim makes finger prick blood draws more efficient

Catherine Shu
·1 min read

Winnoz’s Haiim is designed to make collecting blood from fingertips easier, increasing the volume drawn so it can be used for more types of tests. The New Taipei City, Taiwan-based company’s vacuum-assisted device can collect up to 150 to 500 microliters of blood from a finger prick, depending on the person, in about two minutes.

Winnoz is currently presenting Haiim and eGGi, its molecular detection device that supports isothermal DNA/RNA amplification methods, at CES’ Taiwan Tech Arena pavilion, with the goal of finding new partners and investors.

Haiim was inspired by founder and chief executive officer Joses Hsiung’s childhood memories of watching his mother go into clinics for regular blood testing. Since his mother’s veins were hard to see, it often took multiple punctures for phlebotomists to draw enough blood. Eventually, her veins collapsed. Hsiung began working on the device to maximize the amount of blood that can be taken from finger pricks.

While finger blood draws are typically used for tests that require less than 10 microliters of blood, like glucose monitoring or cholesterol panel, Haiim can draw enough for ones that need a larger volume, potentially helping patients avoid venipuncture blood draws.

The device consists of two parts, the main unit and single-use cartridges that stores the blood until it is tested. Since many clinics and hospitals are understaffed, it is designed so personnel can start using it with less training than traditional blood collection methods. Haiim was approved by the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration in 2019 and is intended for use by health care organizations, clinics and hospitals.

Latest Stories

  • The World’s Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here

    A genius geochemist has stumbled upon what could wind up being one of the world’s next great oil finds, worth potential billions at today’s prices

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could Surge Over 300%, Say Analysts

    Risk and reward often travel hand-in-hand, making the stock market both lucrative and dangerous. Among the best exemplars of this axiom are the penny stocks, those equities priced at $5 or less. With that low price comes the potential for extreme gains, as even an incrementally small price increase will translate to a high percentage gain.JPMorgan's Head of Small and Midcap Equity Strategy, Eduardo Lecubarri, sees both the opportunities and dangers in the current market environment – and the great potential of small-cap stocks that have room to run.“1Q may be rocky following the strong gains since Nov and the fact that valuations are sitting on all-time highs. However, the year long outlook is encouraging due to far more powerful fundamental tailwinds. Such a positive backdrop is likely to keep investors chasing those few stocks that still offer big recovery upside, as they seem to have started to do YTD. It is for this reason that we would encourage investors to build their portfolios now and see things through in the event of any consolidation phase that may come in Q1,” Lecubarri wrote.Taking the risk into consideration, we used TipRanks’ database to find compelling penny stocks with bargain price tags. The platform steered us towards two tickers sporting “Strong Buy” consensus ratings from the analyst community. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table. We are talking returns of at least 300% over the next 12 months, according to the analysts.AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)Opioids have made headlines in recent years, and for all the wrong reasons. These potent pain relief drugs are also dangerously addictive – a factor that has led to the opioid epidemic in the US. AcelRx is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the creation of safer treatments for acute pain, developing synthetic opioid drugs for sublingual (under the tongue) dosing.The company’s main product, Sufentanil, was approved by the FDA under the name Dsuvia in 2018, and by the EU as Dzuveo that same year. A second sublingual Sufentanil system, under the name Zalviso, has also been approved for use by the EU, and is in Phase 3 trial in the US.In its most recent earning report, the company showed $1.4 million at the top line, driven by $1.3 million in product sales. The sales figure was up 433% sequentially, and the total revenue figure was up 133% year-over-year.Against this backdrop, several members of the Street believe ACRX’s $1.40 share price looks like a steal.Cantor analyst Brandon Folkes is upbeat on Dsuvia’s prospects as an alternative to current opioid treatments, and he believes that potential will boost the company’s stock.“With the launch of Dsuvia, we believe investor focus can now shift to launch metrics and peak sales potential for the product. As ACRX launches a true alternative to IV opioids, we expect investors to begin to appreciate the value of the product. We believe that Dsuvia offers an advancement in delivery of adequate pain treatment by eliminating the need for an invasive and time-consuming IV set-up in the emergency room, as well as an outpatient, or post-surgery, setting. Despite hospital launches taking time, we expect the uptake of Dsuvia to drive revenue upside beyond the Street's current estimates, which, in turn, could drive the stock higher from current levels,” Follked opined.In line with his bullish stance, Folkes rates ACRX a Buy, and his $9 price target implies room for a stunning 552% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Folkes’ track record, click here)Turning now to the rest of the Street, 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells have been published in the last three months. Therefore, ACRX has a Strong Buy consensus rating. Based on the $7 average price target, shares could soar 407% in the next year. (See ACRX stock analysis on TipRanks)NuCana (NCNA)NuCana is a biopharma company focused on new cancer treatments. The company’s goal is to provide effective treatments for biliary, breast, colorectal, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers – while avoiding the complications and side effects of current chemotherapy treatments. NuCana uses a phosphoramidate chemistry technology called ProTide to create a class of drugs that will surmount the limitations of the existing nucleotide analogs behind many chemotherapy drugs. NuCana’s ProTides have already been used in Gilead’s antiviral drug Sovaldi.In May of last year, NuCana announced the restart of its Phase III trial on Acelarin, the drug candidate furthest along the company’s pipeline, as a treatment for biliary tract cancers. The study encompasses over 800 patients in 6 countries and is currently ongoing. In November, the company published data described as ‘encouraging’ from the Phase Ib study of the same drug.While Acelarin is the flagship drug in the pipeline, NuCana has two other prospects under development. NUC-3373 is in Phase I trial as a treatment for solid tumors and colorectal cancers, and NUC-7738 is a second pathway under investigation for applications to advanced solid tumors. Of these three, the colorectal study is the farthest advanced.Writing from Truist, 5-star analyst Robyn Karnauskas sees the pipeline as key to NuCana’s investor potential.“We believe investors have overlooked the fact that NCNA is a platform Company that we believe is validated, as defined by the production of clinical products. We like that it has brought 3 products to the clinic, including one novel drug and two improved cornerstone chemos. The data suggest to us that the platform works and can produce better chemos […] While investors are mostly focused on Acelarin, we believe investors should also focus on NUC-3373, another core to our platform-based thesis that has data expected in 1H2021,” Karnauskas noted.To this end, Karnauskas puts a $22 price target on NCNA, suggesting the stock has room for 384% growth ahead of it, along with a Buy rating. (To watch Karnauskas’ track record, click here)Overall, NCNA's Strong Buy consensus rating is unanimous, and based on 4 recent reviews. Shares have an average price target of $17.33, suggesting a 270% one-year upside from the current trading price of $4.69. (See NCNA stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 7 Undervalued Tech Stocks With 'Buy' Ratings

    Here are seven tech stocks that are still attractively valued.Year after year, tech stocks continue to outperform the overall market.

  • Trump’s about to leave D.C. That’s bad news for these stocks, strategist says

    We're going to be watching less news and digital media and getting out more in the coming years, says our call of the day. It's time to ditch those stocks.

  • Rules That Warren Buffett Lives By

    Warren Buffett, the Oracle of Omaha, has some timeless words of advice. Here are some of his guiding rules to successful investing.

  • If you don't own Amazon stock, 'you're actually short': veteran trader

    JC Parets, founder and chief strategy officer of alphatrends.com, reverse engineers a trade in Amazon stock and makes a bold prediction about emerging market stocks.

  • 2 SPAC Stocks to Consider as the Trend Heats Up

    They’ve been making headlines in recent months, and for plenty of reason. The SPAC, or special acquisition company, is exactly what its name suggests: a company formed specifically to make an acquisition. In essence, a SPAC is a shell company, flush with funds, that is formed to seek a merger target. The target company is typically a small- to mid-cap player that wants to go public, but lacks cash. The SPAC provides the cash.It sounds like a great deal, doesn’t it? And for the SPAC’s investors, it can be. SPAC shares are sold in $10 units that include a warrant for future purchases at a locked-in price; the result is a return of 10% or more at reduced risk for investors in the SPAC. But according to a Wall Street Journal investigation of SPAC mergers completed between January 2019 and June 2020, the combined entity lost 12% of its value in its first six months of public trading.As usual in the stock market, there is a mix here of risk and reward. The risks, however, have not dampened the increasing popularity of SPAC mergers in the past year. There were 59 of these deals completed in 2019 – but 2020 saw 248 of them, for a 320% increase. The average SPAC merger in 2020 was worth $334 million, compared to $72 million in 2010.For good or bad, Wall Street’s analysts still expect the SPAC train to keep rolling. Banking giant Goldman Sachs is on record predicting a total of $300 billion worth of SPAC merger activity by the end of 2022. The bank’s head of US equity strategy, David Kostin, explains the stance, saying, “Increased retail trading activity has boosted interest in early-stage SPAC targets. SPACs have low opportunity cost for investors when policy rates are near zero.”The professional analysts aren’t just commenting on the trend; they are looking at the new tickers entering the market, too, and publishing their ratings. Turning to the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled up the latest on two such stocks that some of the analysts have tagged as potentially strong investments.Fisker (FSR)The Southern California electric vehicle maker got its start in 2016, and announced the completion of a SPAC merger with Spartan Energy on October 30, 2020. The stock has gained 64% in trading since then.The quick gains for Fisker show both the growing popularity of electric vehicles in the market, and the particular strengths of Fisker’s approach. The company has a focus on solid-state battery technology, a developing alternative to the current lithium-ion batteries. Solid-state promises longer range, faster charging, and lower weight in EV battery backs. The company has numerous patents on solid-state battery tech, intended to lock in its niche for other industries, such as consumer electronics.Fisker has also announced its all-electric Ocean SUV model. The vehicle will compete with Tesla’s Model Y, with similarly modern styling and lower starting price. The Ocean is slated to hit the markets in 2022.Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is optimistic about the future of the EV market, and Fisker’s place in it. “[We] believe Fisker is well-positioned to win share in the changing auto space as the industry undergoes a paradigm shift away from ICE vehicles toward EVs. The auto industry continues to move toward an electrified future with an increasing number of government mandates ordering countries and auto producers alike to pivot toward an EV-centric future. Consequently, we believe Fisker's flagship Ocean vehicle - which is a premium EV with an affordable starting price of $37,499 - is well-positioned to take share in the large and growing EV market," the 5-star analyst opined.In line with these comments, Osborne rates FSR an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $22 price target suggests the stock has ~45% upside potential in 2021. (To watch Osborne’s track record, click here)Overall, the recent reviews on FSR, breaking down to 3 Buys, 1 Hold, and 1 Sell, give the stock a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Shares are priced at $15.21 and the average price target of $19.75 implies a one-year upside of 30%. (See FSR stock analysis on TipRanks)Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)Opendoor is an online residential real estate platform, offering buyers and sellers the ability to connect directly, without need for a realtor. Opendoor operates in major urban areas across the US, including such rapidly growing cities as Atlanta, Houston, and Nashville.In December of last year, Opendoor announced the completion of its business combination merger with Social Capital Hedosophia II, with trading beginning on the NASDAQ under the OPEN ticker on December 21. Opendoor finished the trading day with over 544 million shares outstanding and a market cap exceeding $15 billion.The online real estate market is expected to be profitable, and Opendoor’s model, which allows institutional buyers to purchase home from individual sellers, particularly so. The company is projected to sell 24,000 homes next year, and 38,000 the year after. In revenue numbers, Opendoor is predicted to reach $10 billion annually within three years.Covering the stock for Oppenheimer, 5-star analyst Jason Helfstein noted, “Opendoor currently holds a dominant lead in iBuyer market share, and we believe the company will continue to realize unparalleled scale efficiencies as it expands into new markets." Helfstein added, "We forecast OPEN growing annual number of homes sold at a 26% CAGR ’19-‘25E. However, we anticipate a 48% y/y decline in number of homes sold in FY:20, following the 3/19/20 pause on home offerings due to COVID-19 related uncertainties. We conservatively set our average revenue per home estimates at 1% CAGR ‘19-‘25E, though see upside to these estimates as the company scales its adjacent services offering." All of the above prompted Helfstein to kick off his OPEN coverage by issuing a bullish call. At his $34 price target, shares could be in for ~23% gain over the next twelve months. (To watch Helfstein’s track record, click here)All in all, OPEN has 2 Buy-side ratings given in recent weeks. These are partially balanced by a single Hold, making the analyst consensus view a Moderate Buy. OPEN shares closed today at $27.70, and have a 17% upside potential based on the average price target of $32.50. (See OPEN stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for SPAC stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Elon Musk tweet sends this stock up 1,500% in 24 hours — may be a sign of market bubble

    Has the stock market lost its mind? Maybe, suggests this strategist after seeing insane action in one stock following a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • Penny stock Zomedica jumps 250% after someone paid Netflix star Carole Baskin $299 for a mention

    Shares in penny stock Zomedica surged 250% on a mention from Carole Baskin that she says was requested for $299.

  • Estate Planning: 16 Things to Do Before You Die

    Estate planning goes beyond drafting a will. Use this pre-death checklist to account for your assets and ensure they are dispersed as you wish,

  • 3 tech stocks that are on fire in 2021 (hint: Apple isn't one)

    Semiconductor stocks are rocking. Here's why.

  • Jim Cramer: We Keep Aiming Higher ... and Higher

    We are raising the price target on Tesla : $750 to $1,000! Time to bump our price target for JPMorgan from $140 to $160. While we are at it, the price target for Goldman Sachs from $300 to $350. Welcome to the world of the bull market, 2021 style, where brokerage houses routinely take up price targets each day, often of the same stocks, and the public laps it up.

  • Forget About Salesforce, Analyst Says. Buy These 5 Cloud Stocks Instead.

    (CRM) was a cloud software pioneer. Cloud computing had a huge year in 2020, and the trend should continue in 2021, as businesses shift more of their computing resources out of proprietary data centers to public clouds operated by (MSFT) (ticker: MSFT), (GOOGL) (GOOGL), and others. Salesforce (CRM), alas, might not be the best way to play it.

  • Will Micron Stock Reach $200 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 500 investors on whether shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) will reach $200 by 2022.Micron Stock Forecast Micron historically focused on providing DRAM for PCs and servers. The firm then expanded into the NAND flash memory market. The company increased its DRAM scale with the purchase of Elpida (completed in mid-2013) and Inotera (completed in December 2016).The company's top competitors within the computer memory space include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).The Idaho-based computer memory and data storage producer continues to garner investor attention given its marked earnings growth.In the company's first-quarter earnings report, earnings rose 62.5% over the past year to 78 cents per share, which beat the estimate by seven cents. Revenue of $5.77 billion rose by 12.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5.73 billion.Survey SaysMicron trades around $79.45 at the time of publishing, off the 52-week low of $31, and 60% of Benzinga traders said Micron would indeed reach $200 per share by 2022.Respondents to the survey said the stock will increase over the next year given the increased demand for and sales of the company's memory product solutions for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics and networking markets.Respondents emphasized Micron's ultra-bandwidth solutions, which are known to deliver maximum bandwidth to feed client's data-hungry workloads like high-performance computing, artificial intelligence systems and professional visualization workstations, will continue to spike in demand amid a transition to long-term remote working conditions.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults.Photo credit: Mike Deal, FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Thinking About Buying Stock In FuelCell, Micron, Discovery Or Carnival? * Will Nvidia Or Micron Stock Grow More By 2022?(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Buy Ballard Stock Because 2021 Could Be Big For Hydrogen Technologies

    The coming year will be big for hydrogen-based technologies and bring with it plenty of good news for shares of (BLDP) a Raymond James analyst predicts. Hydrogen gas—whether burned or used in a fuel cell—doesn’t emit greenhouse gases blamed for global warming. While most hydrogen gas is made using natural gas, a process that produces harmful emissions, hydrogen can be made by passing renewable electricity through water, which would not contribute to climate change.

  • Here's What it Took to Help My Millennial Colleague Plan Her Million-Dollar Nest Egg

    I'm a nosy person, so I elbowed my millennial colleague, Jessa, in the next cube over, and asked her, "Pssst... How much do you save for retirement per year?"Instead of ignoring me, she furtively Slacked me all of her financial details (it was like a giant ice cream sundae for a finance nerd): * Jessa, at 28, still owes $15,000 in student loans, and her husband, who is 30, still owes $20,000. * They owe $12,000 on their car loans. * Jessa and her husband have a $200,000 mortgage. * She currently saves $0 toward her retirement plan. (Sorry, but that's not enough, friend.) * She and her husband need help from Facet Wealth -- a virtual full-service financial planning service with dedicated certified financial planners.According to a survey by Bank of America, a surprising 16% of millennials between the ages of 24 and 38 now have at least $100,000 saved for retirement.Whooo hooo! That's cause for celebration. But what about Jessa? What does she need to do to get out of debt and save enough for retirement?Why Millennials Struggle to Save for Retirement Why do millennials like Jessa struggle to save for retirement? 1. Housing costs: The No. 1 response (37%) for millennials is the cost of housing, according to the Retirement Pulse Survey. 2. Supporting family members financially: Millennials often support extended family members with their income. This doesn't even involve the amount you need to save to put kids through college -- remember, financial aid doesn't cover everything. 3. Not enough income: The State of Our Money shares that more than half of millennials (55%) don't have a retirement savings account, such as a 401(k) or IRA. About 46% said unemployment was to blame. 4. Student loan debt: As of September 2017, the average graduate from the class of 2016 owed more than $37,000 in student loan debt, according to Student Loan Hero. "Yep, yep and yep," she said, when I showed her these numbers. "We hit three of these four categories. I just can't afford to put money in my retirement account right now."What My Millennial Colleague Needs to Do -- and Here's What You Can Do, Too! Feel like the percentages stack against you? Here's what to do next.Tip 1: Analyze interest rates. As soon as I said the words "interest rate," Jessa flopped over in her desk chair and pretended to fall asleep.I knew Jessa and her husband refinanced their home this past fall, and I asked her about their interest rates. She was paying only 3% on their home and student loans. I suggested asking Facet Wealth if they should invest in retirement more aggressively than pay down debt on their loans. (It's what I would vote for!) On the flip side, if you have high interest rates on your own student loans, I'd suggest asking Facet Wealth about paying off debt if your loans carry a higher rate than your investments earn before taxes. Tip 2: Consolidate those student loans -- but there's a catch. Consider consolidating student loan payments only if you can lower your payment without stretching out your loan term. In Jessa's case, she could use the extra money to start compounding her retirement savings.Tip 3: Get cracking on that retirement plan. Jessa must save at least 10% of her income. It's the rule of thumb cited by most financial advisors and other money experts. If Jessa doesn't want to struggle to keep her head above water after retirement, she needs to invest 10% of her income each year. And none of this "invest just enough to get the employer match" crap. In most cases, that's not enough retirement savings for most people and it won't scratch the surface toward creating a hefty nest egg. Tip 4: To get really rich, invest at least 15%. If Jessa wants to get really rich as a passive investor, she'll invest at least 15% of her income. She won't get Warren Buffett rich, of course, but if she wants at least $1 million in liquid assets beyond her home value, she'll shoot for saving 15%.That goes for anyone who invests for retirement. Tip 5: Never, ever borrow from your retirement plan. You can lend yourself money from your retirement account, but it's not a good idea. Jessa's retirement plan is off limits, and so is yours. Assume that money is in lockdown. Period.Why? * You lose compounded growth on your earnings. * You repay the loan with after-tax money, which means the interest you pay will get taxed again when you withdraw it at retirement (unless you borrow from a Roth 401(k). * If you leave your job, you'll have to repay the loan, typically within 60 days of leaving. If you can't, you'll owe taxes on the balance and a 10% penalty as well if you're under 55.You don't want to mess with all that.Tip 5: Take time to review what options are best for you. Once you've got retirement savings under control, you may want to take a look at other potential opportunities. Maybe Jessa and her husband want to dive into real estate investing or get cracking on several side hustles. Whatever it is, she needs to make sure it's worth her time and energy and can contribute toward her long-term goals.Tip 6: Do your own research. Jessa is a proud graduate of a liberal arts college, which means she's a lifelong learner. Here's another thing she'll do to maximize her success: She'll read everything she can get her hands on. She'll research funds and options within her 401(k), read investing books, books about real estate, articles about destroying debt and more. She'll absorb blog posts, listen to podcasts and develop her own investing philosophy. She'll be her own advocate when it comes to her own needs, risk tolerance and more, and you can, too.How Much Retirement Money Should You Aim to Save? Jessa is 28, but millennials span a wide range of ages -- from 24 to 38. Check out the rules of thumb for savings at each age.Savings Goal for Your 20s Accumulate 25% of your overall gross pay during your twenties. You might need to lower this amount if you've amassed a giant amount of student loan debt. Savings Goal for Your 30s Have at least one year of salary saved by the time you turn 30. If Jessa makes $100,000, she should have $100,000 saved. Savings Goal for Ages 35 to 40 Those of you on the mid-thirties end of the millennial spectrum should have double your annual salary saved. You should have four times your yearly salary saved if you're 40. Steps to Get There If she's serious about getting out of debt and saving enough for retirement, Jessa must do these three things.Step 1: Get started. This article won't help -- if she (or you) do nothing about it. You must take action if you truly want to save enough and get out of debt. It takes time and discipline and not even very much money per month (depending on your age).Step 2: Invest aggressively, automatically. Two facts: * If you start at 24, you can have $1 million at age 69. All you need to do is save $35 per month -- and get a 10% return on your investments. Save more, and you'll become a millionaire more quickly. * If you start at 40, you can save $1 million by saving $561 per month, assuming a 10% return. I informed Jessa that since she has $0 saved for retirement at this point, she can start saving at least $158.15 per month for 40 years with a 10% return and still be able to become a millionaire.$158.15 -- that's the cost of a pair of new shoes each month, I informed her. Get Facet Wealth on Your Side Nobody ever says, "Be your own doctor." Why would you assume, then, that you should be your own financial advisor (unless you're a financial analyst or advisor)?You need Facet Wealth, which can help you achieve a more prosperous life by helping you work with a dedicated CFP® Professional at an affordable price.Jessa informed me that she'd signed up for our company retirement plan and also made a plan for getting out of debt the very next day.I bought her a cupcake and set it on her desk. It was cause for celebration.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 8 Must-Know Tips for Getting a Background Check on Your Work-from-Home Employee * 2021 Crypto Preview: Here's What's Coming Next(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks with Over 9% Dividend Yield

    Markets ended 2020 on a high note, and have started 2021 on a bullish trajectory. All three major indexes have recently surged to all-time highs as investors seemingly looked beyond the pandemic and hoped for signs of a rapid recovery. Veteran strategist Edward Yardeni sees the economic recovery bringing its own slowdown with it. As the COVID vaccination program allows for further economic opening, with more people getting back to work, Yardeni predicts a wave of pent-up demand, increasing wages, and rising prices – in short, a recipe for inflation. “In the second half of the year we may be on the lookout for some consumer price inflation which would not be good for overvalued assets,” Yardeni noted.The warning sign to look for is higher yields in the Treasury bond market. If the Fed eases up on the low-rate policy, Yardeni sees Treasuries reflecting the change first.A situation like this is tailor-made for defensive stock plays – and that will naturally bring investors to look at high-yield dividend stocks. Opening up the TipRanks database, we’ve found three stocks featuring a hat trick of positive signs: A Strong Buy rating, dividend yields starting at 9% or better – and a recent analyst review pointing toward double-digit upside.CTO Realty Growth (CTO)We'll start with CTO Realty Growth, a Florida-based real estate company that, last year, made an exciting decision for dividend investors: the company announced that it would change its tax status to that of a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the tax year ending December 31, 2020. REITs have long been known for their high dividend yields, a product of tax code requirements that these companies return a high percentage of their profits directly to shareholders. Dividends are usual route of that return.For background, CTO holds a varied portfolio of real estate investments. The holdings include 27 income properties in 11 states, totaling more than 2.4 million square feet, along with 18 leasable billboards in Florida. The income properties are mainly shopping centers and retail outlets. During the third quarter, the most recent reported, CTO sold off some 3,300 acres of undeveloped land for $46 million, acquired two income properties for $47.9 million, and collected ~93% of contractual base rents due. The company also authorized a one-time special distribution, in connection with its shift to REIT status; its purpose was to put the company in compliance with income return regulation during tax year 2020. The one-time distribution was made in cash and stock, and totaled $11.83 per share.The regular dividend paid in Q3 was 40 cents per common share. That was increased in Q4 to $1, a jump of 150%; again, this was done to put the company in compliance with REIT-status requirements. At the current dividend rate, the yield is 9.5%, far higher than the average among financial sector peer companies.Analyst Craig Kucera, of B. Riley, believes that CTO has plenty of options going forward to expand its portfolio through acquisition: “CTO hit the high end of anticipated disposition guidance at $33M in 4Q20, bringing YTD dispositions to nearly $85M, with the largest disposition affiliated with the exercise of a tenant's option to purchase a building from CTO in Aspen, CO. Post these dispositions, we estimate >$30M in cash and restricted cash for additional acquisitions, and we expect CTO to be active again in 1H21.”To this end, Kucera rates CTO a Buy along with a $67 price target. At current levels, his target implies a 60% one-year upside potential. (To watch Kucera’s track record, click here)Overall, CTO has 3 reviews on record from Wall Street’s analysts, and they all agree that this stock is a Buy, making the analyst consensus of Strong Buy unanimous. The shares are priced at $41.85, and their average price target of $59.33 suggests room for ~42% growth in the year ahead. (See CTO stock analysis on TipRanks)Holly Energy Partners (HEP)The energy sector, with its high cash flows, is also known for its high-paying dividend stocks. Holly Energy Partners is a midstream transportation player in sector, providing pipeline, terminal, and storage services for producers of crude oil and petroleum distillate products. Holly bases most of its operations in the Colorado-Utah and New Mexico-Texas-Oklahoma regions. In 2019, the last full year for which numbers are available, the company saw $533 million in total revenues.The company’s revenues in 2020 slipped in the first and second quarters, but rebounded in Q3, coming in at $127.7 million. Holly reported at distributable cash flow – from which dividends are paid – of $76.9 million, up more than $8 million year-over-year. This supported a 35-cent dividend payment per regular share, or $1.40 annualized. At that rate, the dividend yields a strong 10%.Noting the dividend, Well Fargo analyst Michael Blum wrote, “Our model suggests the distribution is sustainable at this level as [lost revenue] is offset by inflation escalators in HEP's pipeline contracts and contributions from the Cushing Connect JV project. About 80% of HEP's distribution is tax-deferred.”Blum gives HEP a $20 price target and an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating. His target implies a 38% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Blum’s track record, click here)"Our rating primarily reflects the partnership's steady, fee-based cash flows, robust yield and conservative balance sheet,” Blum added.For the most part, Wall Street agrees with Blum’s assessment on HEP, as shown by the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. That rating is supported by 6 reviews, split 5 to 1 Buys versus Hold. The average price target, at $18.67, suggests that the stock has room to grow ~29% this year. (See HEP stock analysis on TipRanks)DHT Holdings (DHT)Midstreaming is only one part of the global oil industry’s transport network. Tankers are another, moving crude oil, petroleum products, and liquified natural gas around the world, in bulk. Bermuda-based DHT operates a fleet of 27 crude oil tankers, all rated VLCC (very large crude carrier). These vessels are 100% owned by the company, and range in tonnage from 298K to 320K. VLCCs are the workhorses of the global oil tanker network.After four quarters of sequential revenue gains, even through the ‘corona half’ of 1H20, DHT posted a sequential drop in revenues from 2Q20 to 3Q20. The top line that quarter fell from $245 million to $142 million. It’s important to note, however, that the 3Q revenue result was still up 36.5% year-over-year. EPS, at 32 cents, was a dramatic yoy turnaround from the 6-cent loss posted in 3Q19.DHT has a history of adjusting its dividend, when needed, to keep it in line with earnings. The company did that in Q3, and the 20-cent per regular share payment was the first dividend cut in 5 quarters. The general policy is a positive for dividend investors, however, as the company has not missed a dividend payment in 43 consecutive quarters – an admirable record. At 80 cents per share annualized, the dividend yields an impressive 14%.Kepler analyst Petter Haugen covers DHT, and he sees potential for increased returns in the company’s contract schedule. Haugen noted, “With 8 out of 16 vessels ending their TC contracts by end Q1 2021, we believe DHT is well positioned for when we expect freight rates to appreciate in H2 2021E.”Getting into more details, Haugen adds, “[The] main underlying drivers are still intact: fleet growth will be low (1% on average over 2020- 23E) and the US will still end up being a net seaborne exporter of crude oil, making further export growth from the US drive tanker demand. We expect spot rates to improve again during 2021E, shortly after oil demand has normalised. We expect average VLCC rates of USD41,000/day in 2022E and USD55,000/day in 2023E.”In line with his comments, Haugen rates DHT a Buy. His $7.40 target price suggests that this stock can grow 34% in the months ahead. (To watch Haugen’s track record, click here)The rest of the Street is getting onboard. 3 Buys and 1 Hold assigned in the last three months add up to a Strong Buy analyst consensus. In addition, the $6.13 average price target puts the potential upside at ~11%. (See DHT stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Option Trader Bets $2M On Advanced Micro Devices Following CES Presentation

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares dipped 1.95% on Tuesday, but at least one larger option trader is betting the stock is headed much higher in the long-term.The AMD Trade: On Tuesday morning, Benzinga Pro subscribers received dozens of AMD option alerts, but two trades stood out as particularly large and bullish: * At 11:59 a.m., a trader bought 245 AMD call options with a $95 strike price expiring in June 2022 near the ask price at $24.75. The trade represented a $606,375 bullish bet. * One second later, a trader bought 514 AMD call options with a $95 strike price expiring in June 2022 near the ask price at $24.749. The trade represented a more than $1.27-million bullish bet.Related Link: Option Trader Bets .1M On Plug Power Following South Korea DealWhy It's Important: Even traders who stick exclusively to stocks often monitor option market activity closely for unusually large trades. Given the relative complexity of the options market, large options traders are typically considered to be more sophisticated than the average stock trader.Many of these large options traders are wealthy individuals or institutions who may have unique information or theses related to the underlying stock.Unfortunately, stock traders often use the options market to hedge against their larger stock positions, and there's no surefire way to determine if an options trade is a standalone position or a hedge. In this case, given the relatively large size of Tuesday's largest AMD option trades, they could certainly be institutional hedging.AMD Fires Another Shot: The huge call option purchases come the same day AMD revealed its brand new Ryzen 5000 mobile processors at CES 2021. The new processors are based on the same Zen 3 architecture as the Ryzen 5000 CPUs for desktops that were a huge home run among critics and investors in late 2020.The new mobile processors are AMD's latest shot at stealing laptop market share from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).In early January, AMD surpassed Intel in desktop CPU market share for the first time in 15 years, according to PassMark Software's PerformanceTest. AMD has also been gaining market share from Intel in the massive server market as well.Benzinga's Take: The back-to-back call purchases almost certainly came from the same trader and represent a combined bullish bet of nearly $2 million. The market wasn't blown away by AMD's CES presentation on Tuesday given that the stock traded lower on the day, but the call buyer appears to be focusing on the long-term prospects for AMD.The calls have a break-even price of $119.75, suggesting at least 26% upside for AMD over roughly the next year-and-a-half.Photo courtesy of AMD. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 10 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2020(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Huawei had plane waiting to whisk CFO away after extradition judgment in May, Canada court hears

    Huawei Technologies had a plane waiting to take Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou back to China from Vancouver as a key verdict in her extradition case was to be handed down last May, prosecutors said in a Canadian court on Tuesday. Meng, 48, has been fighting extradition from Canada to the United States since her arrest at Vancouver International Airport over two years ago. In May, a Canadian judge sided with prosecutors representing the Canadian government on a key component of Meng's case, allowing her extradition hearing to continue.

  • Replay Available: Churchill Capital CEO Klein at Fireside Chat with IPO Edge for ICR Conference

    IPO Edge was pleased to host Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO of Churchill Capital Corp, for a fireside chat during the 23rd Annual ICR Virtual Conference on January 12. Mr. Klein spoke with IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone for over an hour, discussing topics including: The most attractive industry sectors for SPACs The emergence of pre-revenue companies […]