Winpak Announces Voting Results

CNW Group
·1 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (TSX: WPK) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 28, 2023, were elected as directors of the Corporation at the Corporation's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 25, 2023.  A total of 92.26 percent of outstanding shares were voted.

WINPAK Logo (CNW Group/Winpak Ltd.)
Each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting.  The results of the vote are set out in the following table:

Nominee

 

Votes

For

Percentage

of Votes

For

Antti I. Aarnio-Wihuri

43,837,046

73.13 %

Martti H. Aarnio-Wihuri

44,834,452

74.79 %

Rakel J. Aarnio-Wihuri

44,839,847

74.80 %

Bruce J. Berry

47,018,800

78.44 %

Kenneth P. Kuchma

58,707,073

97.93 %

Dayna Spiring

58,882,367

98.23 %

Ilkka T. Suominen

44,569,394

74.35 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines.  The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, and healthcare applications.

SOURCE Winpak Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/26/c4388.html