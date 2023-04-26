Winpak Announces Voting Results
WINNIPEG, MB, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (TSX: WPK) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 28, 2023, were elected as directors of the Corporation at the Corporation's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 25, 2023. A total of 92.26 percent of outstanding shares were voted.
Each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote are set out in the following table:
Nominee
Votes
For
Percentage
of Votes
For
Antti I. Aarnio-Wihuri
43,837,046
73.13 %
Martti H. Aarnio-Wihuri
44,834,452
74.79 %
Rakel J. Aarnio-Wihuri
44,839,847
74.80 %
Bruce J. Berry
47,018,800
78.44 %
Kenneth P. Kuchma
58,707,073
97.93 %
Dayna Spiring
58,882,367
98.23 %
Ilkka T. Suominen
44,569,394
74.35 %
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, and healthcare applications.
