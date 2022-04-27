Winpak Announces Voting Results
- WIPKF
WINNIPEG, MB, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (TSX: WPK) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 2, 2022, were elected as directors of the Corporation at the Corporation's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 26, 2022. A total of 90.94 percent of outstanding shares were voted.
Each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote are set out in the following table:
Nominee
Votes
For
Percentage
of Votes
For
Antti I. Aarnio-Wihuri
58,971,886
99.77%
Martti H. Aarnio-Wihuri
58,971,886
99.77%
Rakel J. Aarnio-Wihuri
58,971,886
99.77%
Bruce J. Berry
58,971,886
99.77%
Kenneth P. Kuchma
58,971,886
99.77%
Dayna Spiring
58,971,886
99.77%
Ilkka T. Suominen
58,971,886
99.77%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, and healthcare applications.
