U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,214.07
    +38.87 (+0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,545.82
    +305.64 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,589.23
    +98.49 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.61
    +11.14 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.92
    +0.22 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.70
    -16.40 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0566
    -0.0076 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8050
    +0.0330 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2547
    -0.0027 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3020
    +1.0920 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,983.84
    +640.48 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.21
    +11.29 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Winpak Announces Voting Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WIPKF

WINNIPEG, MB, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (TSX: WPK) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 2, 2022, were elected as directors of the Corporation at the Corporation's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 26, 2022. A total of 90.94 percent of outstanding shares were voted.

WINPAK Logo (CNW Group/Winpak Ltd.)
WINPAK Logo (CNW Group/Winpak Ltd.)

Each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote are set out in the following table:

Nominee

Votes

For

Percentage

of Votes

For

Antti I. Aarnio-Wihuri

58,971,886

99.77%

Martti H. Aarnio-Wihuri

58,971,886

99.77%

Rakel J. Aarnio-Wihuri

58,971,886

99.77%

Bruce J. Berry

58,971,886

99.77%

Kenneth P. Kuchma

58,971,886

99.77%

Dayna Spiring

58,971,886

99.77%

Ilkka T. Suominen

58,971,886

99.77%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, and healthcare applications.

SOURCE Winpak Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/27/c3818.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Was Surging Higher Again Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) continue to run higher on Wednesday, with the blank check company rising 13.2% at 11:40 a.m. ET. It's the second consecutive day of double-digit stock gains following the announcement that Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR) board of directors has agreed to Elon Musk's buyout offer. Digital World, of course, is the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) looking to take Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) public.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Google stock ‘is really, really cheap,’ analyst says

    MoffettNathanson Senior Research Analyst Michael Nathanson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings report data for Google parent company Alphabet and the outlook for ad revenue growth as advertisers look to YouTube rival TikTok.

  • Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter at $54.20. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Twitter shares were sharply lower in early trading on Wednesday after a rocky day on the markets on Tuesday.

  • Why Visa and Mastercard Are Rising Today

    Shares of the two largest payment rails, Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA), had risen nearly 8% and 6%, respectively, as of 10:22 a.m. ET today after Visa reported strong earnings results for its second fiscal quarter of the year. Mastercard, which will report its latest earnings results tomorrow morning, is also benefiting considering how similar the two companies are. "The Omicron variant impacts were short-lived and the global economic recovery that began in the middle of last year continued," Visa CEO Alfred Kelly Jr. said in an earnings statement.

  • Why Nio and Chinese Tech Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened U.S.- listed Chinese stocks have been taking a beating in recent months. The reasons behind the downtrend include political and regulatory fears, supply chain and raw material cost headwinds, and lockdowns in several cities to try to slow a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Spotify stock plunges on Q1 earnings despite adding subscribers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Spotify.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • Microsoft’s earnings outlook ‘puts to bed all the macro worries’: Analyst

    RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst Rishi Jaluria joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft's gaming engagement as COVID-19 continues and the outlook for growth amid earnings report data.&nbsp;

  • Here’s how far the S&P 500 has to fall to enter another stock-market correction

    Stocks are enjoying a bounce Wednesday afternoon, providing some breathing room for the S&P 500 after it came close to entering its second market correction of 2022.

  • Why Teck Resources Stock Jumped 12% at the Open Today

    Shares of Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK), a Canadian miner with material copper, zinc, and coal operations, rose sharply in early trading on April 27, gaining as much as 12% at the open. On the sales front, Teck reported first-quarter 2022 revenues of just over CA$5 billion, up from a little under CA$2.6 billion in the same stanza of 2021. The biggest driver here was material year-over-year (YOY) commodity price increases across all the miner's major products.

  • Is Meta Stock A Buy? Facebook Earnings Will Show If Bottom Is In

    Meta stock a buy? The Facebook parent is still searching for a floor after crashing on Q4 earnings. Will Wednesday's Q1 report deliver relief?

  • Why Shares of Enphase Energy Are Soaring Today

    Dimming through much of April, shares of solar power specialist Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) are shining much brighter in investors' eyes after the company reported first-quarter earnings 2022 yesterday. Management's auspicious outlook for the second quarter and Wall Street's positive sentiment for the solar stock are also motivating investors to click the buy button. As of 11:24 a.m. ET on Wednesday, shares of Enphase Energy were up 7.2%.

  • General Electric (NYSE:GE): Only for the Most Patient Investors

    When eye-catching losses meet the broad market decline, the stock gets hit with a double whammy. Such is the case with General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) which tumbled 10% on the earnings, sinking to a 17-month low. With the rising costs of materials and supply chain disruptions, the company now sees full-year earnings at the low end of its guidance.

  • Where Will Snap Stock Be in 5 Years?

    Since Snap (NYSE: SNAP) launched its IPO, the stock has experienced many challenges. Snap has made changes to its business that make it worth considering, increasing the likelihood that the social media stock could beat the market over the next five years. Initially, Snap's main platform, Snapchat, offered some intriguing features.

  • Trulieve Acquires Greenhouse Wellness West Virginia

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) "Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the closing of the acquisition of Greenhouse Wellness West Virginia Dispensaries LLC ("Greenhouse"), holder of a West Virginia dispensary permit. Trulieve paid an immaterial amount of cash consideration for the transaction.

  • Nvidia, AMD, Semiconductor Stocks Hit Despite Chip Shortage

    Shares of the major semiconductor producers have been heavily pressured even in the face of strong and broad demand for chips. The shares of Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Micron Technology , Texas Instruments and even Intel have fallen sharply. This year, Nvidia shares have lost 36% of their value, AMD shares have shed 41%, and Micron is down 28%.

  • 10 High Dividend S&P 500 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 high dividend S&P 500 stocks. If you want to see some more high yielding stocks, click 5 High Dividend S&P 500 Stocks. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index tracks the performance of the biggest 500 companies listed on American stock exchanges. The market capitalization-weighted S&P 500 Index is one […]

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.