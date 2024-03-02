Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Yearly Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Last week, you might have seen that Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) released its annual result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.5% to CA$40.46 in the past week. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$1.1b and statutory earnings per share of US$2.28 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Winpak is executing in line with expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

See our latest analysis for Winpak

Following last week's earnings report, Winpak's three analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be US$1.15b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$2.29, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.17b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.33 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of CA$46.48, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Winpak at CA$48.48 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CA$44.99. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Winpak's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 0.9% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 7.9% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.6% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Winpak is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Winpak analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.