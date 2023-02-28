U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

Winpak's Board of Directors Announces First Quarter 2023 Dividend

·1 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (TSX: WPK) announces that at a meeting on February 28, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of three cents (3 cents, Canadian currency) per share. The dividend is payable on April 12, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 3, 2023.

WINPAK Logo (CNW Group/Winpak Ltd.)
WINPAK Logo (CNW Group/Winpak Ltd.)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods and beverages, and in healthcare applications.

SOURCE Winpak Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/28/c5270.html

