U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.27
    +0.71 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0504
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2245
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1000
    +0.1400 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,024.15
    -94.35 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.37
    -2.57 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Winpak's Board of Directors Announces Second Quarter 2022 Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WIPKF

WINNIPEG, MB, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (TSX: WPK) announces that the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of three cents (3 cents, Canadian currency) per share.   The dividend is payable July 11, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 4, 2022.

WINPAK (CNW Group/Winpak Ltd.)
WINPAK (CNW Group/Winpak Ltd.)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, and in health-care applications.

SOURCE Winpak Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/20/c2125.html

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Closed Today? Here Are the Hours for Juneteenth.

    The Juneteenth holiday weekend may come as a bit of respite for investors. Last week, they had to navigate increasingly turbulent markets: The  officially entered a bear market on Monday, the Federal Reserve announced a 0.75 percent interest rate hike on Wednesday, and the  finished below 30,000 points on Thursday. Is the Stock Market Closed on Juneteenth?

  • 10 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this piece we will take a look at the ten best falling stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our introduction of the companies and the general economic outlook, jump right ahead to 5 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now. The start of 2022 had a tinge of optimism to […]

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • Warren Buffett's portfolio is full of buyback opportunities which he calls 'the best use of cash'. Here are 3 companies with the biggest hidden dividend potential

    The Oracle of Omaha regularly buys back Berkshire Hathaway shares too.

  • I’m paying my adviser 1%, but ‘the only communications I get are invoices.’ So I want to regain sole control of my accounts — without having to talk to him about it. Is this possible?

    Question: Eight years ago I hired a financial advisor because the rounds of layoffs at work were coming more regularly, and I wanted to know if my savings were enough for me to retire. The financial advisor began managing some of my accounts for me for a fee of 1%.

  • Gas prices are headed to $6 by Labor Day – here are the main reasons why

    President Biden’s recent letter to refiners to complain of high gasoline prices is the only positive action he can take on behalf of consumers. Here’s why: shrinking U.S. refining capacity even as oil (CL) output recovers from COVID-19 pandemic lows, and a well-known shift in European demand away from Russia has cut into U.S. stockpiles more deeply than many realize. The first big policy shift occurred in 1973 – the year Biden joined the Senate — when President Nixon removed President Eisenhower’s oil import quota to fight inflation.

  • Capital Gains on Inherited Property: What It'll Cost You

    When you inherit property, the IRS applies what is known as a stepped-up basis to that asset. Here's how capital gains are taxed on inherited property.

  • The Housing Market Just Hit a Wall. What’s Next for Prices, Brokers, and Builder Stocks.

    Just a few months ago real estate was flying high. But with mortgage rates rising, brokers are already seeing a sharp slowdown in buyers. The big builders are better positioned to weather a recession.

  • Sundial Growers Enters into a Bid Agreement for Zenabis Global Inc.'s Assets

    Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") announced today that, in the context of the initial order pursuant to the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) ("CCAA") pertaining to the Zenabis Group (as defined below) rendered on June 17, 2022, it entered into a purchase agreement, in the form of a "stalking horse bid" (the "Bid Agreement"), pursuant to which the shares of Zenabis Global Inc. and the business and assets of its direct and indirectly wholly-owned subsidi

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump, Bitcoin At $20,000; Beware The Bear Market

    Futures rose as Bitcoin rebounded. It's a bear market, so stay safe. Tesla rival BYD is among a few stocks setting up.

  • 'I trusted them with my savings:' Crypto investors scramble after accounts frozen

    Investors are rethinking their trust in some crypto firms, including Celsius Network, after the companies took drastic steps in the face of a liquidity crisis.

  • US House Prices Are Likely to Drop as Rates Rise, Capital Economics Says

    (Bloomberg) -- US house prices are likely to fall as mortgage rates exceeding 6% crimp affordability for the average buyer, according to Capital Economics.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardProperty prices could contract an annual

  • 10 Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 8% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and income investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. Market downturns and rising inflation rates across the globe have left most businessmen and […]

  • Top three Aussie miners to shed $11 billion in market value as commodity rout accelerates

    Australia's big three miners were on track to lose more than A$16 billion ($11.12 billion) in combined market value on Monday at current levels, as a commodities selloff over easing China demand and fears of a global recession deepened. Rio Tinto's Australia-listed shares were set to shed nearly A$2 billion in value, BHP more than A$10 billion, and Fortescue Metals over A$4 billion. Lower output from Chinese steel mills has hit demand for iron ore, while prices of commodities like copper and aluminium have slumped on worries that aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve's and other central banks could tip the global economy into a recession.

  • Better EV Stock to Buy: Rivian vs. Nio

    Now that electric vehicle (EV) stocks have tumbled from excessive valuations, many people are looking closer at getting exposure to the sector. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and China-based Nio (NYSE: NIO) are two popular names with investors. Rivian had a very successful initial public offering late last year and held $17 billion in cash as of March 31.

  • 10 Low-Priced Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 10 low-price blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Low-Priced Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. We are halfway into 2022, and what at first was a stock market recovering from pandemic-related aftershocks, is now […]

  • Stocks Historically Don’t Bottom Out Until the Fed Eases

    Another week of whipsaw stock trading has many investors wondering how much farther markets will fall. Investors have often blamed the Federal Reserve for market routs. It turns out the Fed has often had a hand in market turnarounds, too.

  • 25% of U.S. expats ‘planning’ to renounce citizenship or ‘seriously considering’ it

    While many taxpayers dread tax filing season, Americans living abroad face even bigger yearly burdens and those are so frustrating that some want to ditch their U.S. citizenship.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Is the U.S. stock market closed today? What investors need to know on Juneteenth.

    U.S. stock and bond markets will be closed Monday, June 20, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates the end of slavery in America. Officially known as the Juneteenth National Independence Day, it became a federal holiday last July, when legislation was signed into law by President Joe Biden. Juneteenth, which is celebrated annually by many on June 19, is a day marking the end of slavery in the U.S. It was on that date in 1865 that Union Gen. Gordon Granger read the Emancipation Proclamation to the people of Galveston, Texas, roughly 2½ years after the proclamation was issued on Jan. 1, 1863.