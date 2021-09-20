Winpak's Board of Directors Announces Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (TSX: WPK) announces today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of three cents (3 cents, Canadian currency) per share. The dividend is payable October 8, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2021.
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, and in health-care applications.
SOURCE Winpak Ltd.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/20/c7068.html