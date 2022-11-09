Winslow Technology Group Announces New Subsidiary - Winslow Financial Services

Winslow Technology Group

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winslow Technology Group, LLC, an IT solutions, security, and services provider, formally announced the creation of Winslow Financial Services (WFS), in partnership with DDI Capital, a long-standing financing industry leader. WFS offers leasing and financing for a wide variety of asset purchases including datacenter infrastructure, cloud computing, desktop and laptops, enterprise software, security software, maintenance and support, printing systems, office furniture, and medical equipment. The partnership with DDI Capital enables WFS to leverage their attractive financing rates and underwriter relationships.

The WFS team will focus on providing customized cash flow solutions to help maximize budgets and increase efficiency throughout the equipment lifecycle. WFS leasing and finance solutions include operating and capital leases, flexible 12-to-60-month leasing terms with monthly, quarterly, or annual billing, quick turnaround times on credit approvals, and simplified lease documentation.

“I could not be more excited about the launch of Winslow Financial Services and our partnership with DDI Capital”, said Scott Winslow, president and founder of Winslow Technology Group. “Our customers are asking for more flexibility with financing solutions that enable them to optimize their cash flow and budgets. With WFS, we’ve effectively added the third leg to our stool; industry leading technology solutions, robust professional and managed services, and now, comprehensive financial services offerings.”

About Winslow Technology Group

Winslow Technology Group, LLC (WTG) is a leading provider of IT Solutions, Managed Services, and Cybersecurity Services dedicated to providing exceptional business outcomes for our customers since 2003. WTG enables our clients to innovate and transform their business by realizing the benefits of data center, cybersecurity, digital workspace, networking, and cloud infrastructure solutions. WTG serves the IT needs of clients ranging from medium sized organizations to Fortune 50 companies that operate in a variety of market segments including public sector, finance, healthcare, insurance, education, manufacturing, technology, and more.

Story continues

For additional information, visit https://winslowtg.com/

Contact:

Lori Wilkins

Senior Marketing Manager

781-697-0603

lori@winslowtg.com



