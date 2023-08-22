Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. By way of example, Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1) has seen its share price rise 587% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

In light of its strong share price run, we think now is a good time to investigate how risky Winsome Resources' cash burn is. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Winsome Resources' Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at December 2022, Winsome Resources had cash of AU$10m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$10m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 12 months from December 2022. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Easily Can Winsome Resources Raise Cash?

Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$275m, Winsome Resources' AU$10m in cash burn equates to about 3.6% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Winsome Resources' Cash Burn Situation?

Given it's an early stage company, we don't have a lot of data with which to judge Winsome Resources' cash burn. Certainly, we'd be more confident in the stock if it was generating operating revenue. However, it is fair to say that its cash burn relative to its market cap gave us comfort. While cash burning companies are always comparatively risky, we think its cash burn situation seems ok, on balance. On another note, Winsome Resources has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

