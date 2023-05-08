Winsome Resources Limited's (ASX:WR1) top owners are retail investors with 57% stake, while 17% is held by insiders

Key Insights

Winsome Resources' significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 25 shareholders own 43% of the company

17% of Winsome Resources is held by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Winsome Resources Limited (ASX:WR1), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 57% to be precise, is retail investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 17% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Winsome Resources.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Winsome Resources?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Since institutions own only a small portion of Winsome Resources, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 14% of Winsome Resources. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Our data shows that Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. is the largest shareholder with 14% of shares outstanding. With 3.0% and 2.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, Natres Services Pty Ltd and China Jushi Co., Ltd. are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Christopher Evans, the CEO has 0.9% of the shares allocated to their name.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Winsome Resources

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Winsome Resources Limited. Insiders own AU$43m worth of shares in the AU$249m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 57% stake in Winsome Resources, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 7.2%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 3.9% of Winsome Resources stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Winsome Resources you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

