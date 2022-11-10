U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

Winter is Coming: Batteries Plus Prepares Consumers for Cold Weather's Effects on Car Batteries

·3 min read

Drop in Temperature Showcases Nation's Leading Battery Retailer's Products and Expertise

HARTLAND, Wis., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the United States sweltered through its third hottest summer on record in 2022. Now that the country is officially into the fall season and headed quickly into the colder winter months, consumers should be asking themselves, "what does this mean for my car battery?" Batteries Plus, the nation's leading battery retailer, has the answer. The stress of the hot summer months can wreak havoc on car batteries causing them to fail quicker this winter, leaving drivers stranded at the most inopportune time. In response, Batteries Plus is launching its "Get There" campaign to help educate car and truck drivers on the importance of being prepared this winter season.

(PRNewsfoto/Batteries Plus)
(PRNewsfoto/Batteries Plus)

With new data suggesting that nearly half of all Americans will hit the road during the upcoming winter holiday travel season coupled with the inevitable cold snaps and severe storms possible this winter, Batteries Plus is taking the opportunity to educate consumers on the steps they need to take to make sure they arrive at their destination safely and on-time. The battery retailer is encouraging drivers to assess their car battery early in the season by visiting one of its more than 700 locations and having an in-store expert test it for free to see if it, in fact, needs replacing.  If a new battery is needed, experts will help customers identify the right battery for their car in addition to other quality products that fit their needs. To lengthen the life of the battery, Batteries Plus also offers a premier installation service where an associate will apply anti-corrosion products while installing the new car battery. These products and services are designed to help consumers get to where they are going this winter season.

"This year's hot summer months wore out millions of car batteries and their owners don't even know it yet. We want to make sure drivers know that those weakened batteries have a higher risk of failure in these colder winter months," said Derek Detenber, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer for Batteries Plus. "With all the holiday travel coming up, Batteries Plus wants to help avoid unnecessary stress this winter season by supplying drivers with our unmatched line of auto batteries to fit every need while also offering one-of-a-kind expertise on battery testing, installation and anti-corrosion treatments that you can only get at Battery Plus stores."

In addition to offering consumers unmatched products and services for their automotive needs, Batteries Plus helps them keep their cell phone, key fob, laptop, and tablet batteries lasting longer and more efficiently. Each staff member at its more than 700 locations has experience working with top brands and operating systems to give the best inspection for a device, including phone repair for broken and cracked screens. Batteries Plus also offers a range of products, such as: automotive batteries (ATV, motorcycle, car, marine, and golf cart), chargers, cell phone batteries, phone essentials, SLA batteries, alkaline batteries, and generators.

For more information on Batteries Plus' automotive products and services, please visit https://www.batteriesplus.com/automotive-center.  More information on how to find the nearest Batteries Plus retailer store near you can be found here.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Julianne Stevenson, Fishman Public Relations, jstevenson@fishmanpr.com or 224-558-2510

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winter-is-coming-batteries-plus-prepares-consumers-for-cold-weathers-effects-on-car-batteries-301674917.html

SOURCE Batteries Plus

