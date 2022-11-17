TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The holiday hustle and bustle has arrived in Toronto! Beautiful decorations and festive activities line the streets, with something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you're looking for a relaxing winter staycation or a downtown shopping spree, the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto is making it easier for you to enjoy the holiday season.

HAVE THE WINTER OF YOUR DREAMS WITH THE CHELSEA HOTEL, TORONTO (CNW Group/Chelsea Hotel, Toronto)

Here are a few reasons to plan your winter getaway at the Chelsea:

Stay and Save!

Stress-Free Festive Planning: From Intimate gatherings to holiday galas, the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto has event space to accommodate celebrations of all sizes. Festive offerings include innovative menu planning, preferred room rates and cost-saving solutions, in one convenient location. Just round up your friends and/or colleagues, and leave the planning to us!

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town: This year, Santa Claus brings cheer to the Chelsea Hotel for a full MONTH. Join us in the lobby on Fridays and Saturdays, from 3 pm – 7 pm, and Sundays, from 9 am – 1 pm starting November 18, 2022 until December 18, 2022. Be prepared with that wish list!

Your Room Key Unlocks More Than Just Your Door: Ask the hotel's concierge about the Show Your Key and Save program. Chelsea guests receive exclusive discounts to some of the city's top attractions. Included is the Ontario Science Centre, Royal Ontario Museum, and Toronto's newest unique attraction, Little Canada.

Arts, Culture, and Sports: Experience true culture of the city when you stay at the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto, located in the heart of downtown. Cheer on the Santa Claus Parade on November 20th and walk through the Winter Village at the Distillery District, which opens on November 18, 2022. The Christmas tree lighting at Nathan Philips Square on November 26, 2022, and the Holiday Lights Tour at Casa Loma, will also be worth bundling up for. Be transported into the imaginary world of the Nutcracker with the National Ballet of Canada at the Four Season's Centre for the Performing Arts. Catch a hockey game at the Air Canada Centre and see the Toronto Maple Leafs in action, and get into spirit with the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena.

About the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto

As Canada's largest hotel with 1,590 guest rooms, the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto, is centrally located and just steps from the city's best shopping districts, world-class theatres, vibrant nightlife and exciting attractions. A full-service urban resort, the Chelsea Hotel has room types to suit everyone and the hotel offers three restaurants, separate adult and family recreation areas and pools – including the "Corkscrew" - downtown Toronto's only indoor waterslide. As a premier family destination, the hotel offers a full range of services including the Family Fun Zone, Kid Centre and Club 33 Teen Lounge. The Chelsea Hotel, Toronto is an independent property as part of the Langham Hospitality Group's international portfolio of hotels and resorts. The Chelsea is proud to be honoured with the Accessible Tourism Award with the Travel Industry Association of Ontario and the Humanitarian Award with the Hotel Association of Canada. For more information about the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto, please visit www.chelseatoronto.com

