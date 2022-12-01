U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,081.25
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,572.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,028.75
    -13.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,890.00
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.35
    -0.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    +28.30 (+1.61%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.70 (+3.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0432
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    -0.0450 (-1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    20.58
    -1.31 (-5.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2085
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7810
    -1.2990 (-0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,150.35
    +204.58 (+1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.69
    +5.99 (+1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,281.04
    +312.05 (+1.12%)
     

Winter Never Comes to Miami - MiamiWeb3 Summit Kicks Off with Over 1000 Institutional Attendees to Shape the Future of Web3

·2 min read

MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated MiamiWeb3 Summit, co-organized by the City of Miami, Atlas and CTH Group, kicked off to be packed with Web3 leaders, policymakers, and investors to discuss how to go beyond crypto to shape the future of Web3. With nearly 3000 registrations and over 1000 attendees on-site, MiamiWeb3 made its mark as one the largest institutionally-focused Web3 events ever held regardless of the "Crypto Winter".

Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami (left) and Raymond Yuan, Founder and Chairman of CTH and Atlas(right), at MiamiWeb3 Summit
Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami (left) and Raymond Yuan, Founder and Chairman of CTH and Atlas(right), at MiamiWeb3 Summit

MiamiWeb3 is being held against the backdrop of a global decline across all financial markets, including crypto, which market observers say entered a "winter". Despite these conditions, attendance for MiamiWeb3 was packed, highlighting that institutional interest in Web3 and crypto transcends current market conditions and that Web3 is here to stay.

Raymond Yuan, Founder and Chairman of Atlas and CTH Group, said, "We chose to talk about Web3 at a time when the secondary market is relatively sluggish, because we can finally calm down to think about what stage of the industry we are in, how we can go beyond crypto to focus on the development of Web3, and how we can create more sustainable value".

MiamiWeb3 has positioned itself as a global platform to drive constructive thoughts for the Web3 industry through the attendance of around 100 world-class speakers covering all areas of industry, including influential politicians like Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami, and Cynthia Lummis, United States Senator of Wyoming, and crypto-native like Julian Holguin, CEO of Doodles.

About CTH

Headquartered in Miami, Florida (USA), the CTH Group is a leading company in blockchain infrastructure and talent that is driving the Web3 and digital asset ecosystem. Through three distinct business areas, including: blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service; venture capital investment; and digital asset management, CTH Group's unique triangular business model offers a dynamic and stable approach to this fast-moving sector.

Website | Linkedin

About Atlas

Headquartered in Singapore, Atlas is a global blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service group that drives the evolution of Web3 – the next phase of the internet. The company offers a broad range of value-added services including distributed high-performance computing, node infrastructure, networking, hardware, API support and storage for the Web3 ecosystem.

Atlas is committed to being a global leading next-generation Web3 infrastructure provider that advocates sustainable growth, green energy adoption, power usage efficiency and stability to drive Web3 evolution.

Atlas operates in Asia, North America, and Europe with plans to expand in other regions. It is one of the world's largest application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) companies.

Website | Twitter | Linkedin

(PRNewsfoto/Atlas Technology Management Pte. Ltd)
(PRNewsfoto/Atlas Technology Management Pte. Ltd)

SOURCE Atlas Technology Management

Recommended Stories

  • Market rally: Fed Chair Powell ‘snatched victory from jaws of defeat,’ strategist says

    Cornerstone Wealth Senior Investment Analyst Sean Bandazian and Opimas CEO Octavio Marenzi examine the conditions surrounding fresh market gains following Fed Chair Powell's latest rate hike comments, while also discussing the market outlook, inflation, and mortgages in the housing market.

  • XPeng stock surges following strong earnings, production outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Xpeng shares following the EV developer's latest earnings report and production figures.

  • Salesforce stock falls amid weakened Q4 guidance, CEO resignation

    Shares of Salesforce fell despite the company's Q3 earnings beat after news of co-CEO Bret Taylor resigning and weakened fourth-quarter guidance.

  • ‘God have mercy on us all’: Robert Kiyosaki warns that the economy is the ‘biggest bubble’ in history, urges investors to dump paper assets — he likes these 3 real assets instead

    Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.

  • S&P 500 Surges Above Key Level On Fed Chief Powell, But Inflation, Jobs Report Loom

    The S&P 500 jumped above the key 200-day level on Fed chief Powell's comments. But inflation data and the jobs report loom.

  • Why Tech Stocks Meta Platforms, Etsy, and Airbnb All Popped Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) were catching an afternoon breeze after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made dovish remarks in a speech today. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq was up 2.9%, while Meta had gained 6.4%, Etsy was up 4.7%, and Airbnb was up 4.3%. Speaking at the Brookings Institution, Powell said that the central bank could slow the pace of rate increases at the next FOMC meeting on Dec. 13-14.

  • Up More Than 300%: 3 Monster Growth Stocks Flying Under the Radar

    For the past couple of months or so, the markets have mostly been trending upwards. However, such has been the strength of 2022’s inflation-driven/interest-rate-hiking environment that all the major indexes are still showing year-to date losses. As a result, most portfolios are painted some shade of red. But not all have been tarnished with the same stock market brush. As is always the case, some have gone against the grain and have managed to completely sidestep the bear and exhibit some very r

  • General Electric Sets Healthcare Division Spin-Off Plans

    Shareholders will get one share in the new company in January for every three company shares they hold.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is a Surefire Winner in 2023

    Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is no stranger to investors; the company is a longtime staple in the healthcare industry. It got a lift in late 2020 and in 2021 as one of the COVID-19 vaccine suppliers, but investors seem to have grown bored with Pfizer's story, and the stock is down about 16% since the start of 2022. The thing is, investors shouldn't be so quick to write off Pfizer stock.

  • Why Horizon Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) were skyrocketing 27.2% higher as of 10:48 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The big jump came after the company announced Thursday evening that it's in discussions with Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen, and Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) about potentially being acquired. There were two words in Horizon's press release that investors should note: "highly preliminary."

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Eleven Stocks Turned $10,000 To $261,421 In 11 Months

    Most S&P 500 investors got a little gain this month. But investors willing to look off the beaten path found huge gains.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Salesforce, Okta, Snowflake and more

    Top trending Yahoo Finance tickers for Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

  • Why Shares of Upstart, SoFi, and Affirm Are Rising Today

    Several fintech stocks reversed course and moved higher this afternoon after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, during a highly anticipated press conference, said that the Fed is preparing to slow the pace of its interest rate hikes. Shares of the artificial intelligence-assisted lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 3% higher in the final hour of trading today. Meanwhile, shares of the digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 4% higher, and shares of the buy now, pay later company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) were up close to 6%.

  • Costco stock falls more than 3% after pace of monthly sales slows, e-commerce sales decline 10%

    Costco Wholesale Corp. shares dropped more than 3% in the extended session Wednesday after the retailer said its November sales rose 5.7% to $19.17 billion, following a 7.7% rise in October. Costco also reported a double-digit decline for e-commerce sales, once a bright spot for the retailer amid pandemic-fueled stockpiling and fear of shopping in person. Costco said total same-store sales rose 4.3%, but e-commerce sales dropped 10.1%. Shares of Costco ended the regular trading day up nearly 2%.

  • Stocks jump as Fed Chair Powell signals slowing interest rates

    Comments from Fed Chair Jay Powell about slowing interest rate hikes pushed markets higher in the final hour of trading on Wednesday.

  • Dow ends over 700 points higher to exit bear market after Powell signals smaller interest-rate hikes ahead

    U.S. stocks finished sharply higher Wednesday after Fed Chair Powell said the central bank's pace of interest-rate increases can slow as soon as its December meeting.

  • Synopsys (SNPS) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Synopsys (SNPS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.80% and 0.39%, respectively, for the quarter ended October 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Tesla Stock Hit the Accelerator Today

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock was rising this afternoon after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that smaller interest rate hikes will begin in December. The electric vehicle stock was up by 5.3% as of 3:34 p.m. EST. Speaking at the Brookings Institution today, Powell said that the Federal Reserve will likely begin smaller increases to the federal funds rate at its December meeting.