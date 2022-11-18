U.S. markets closed

Winter Park Resort is Thinking Outside the Box: Experiential Gifts Are What's in for 2022

·4 min read

The resort is encouraging people to give the gift of This Holiday Season

WINTER PARK, Colo., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Give the gift of a Colorado outdoor experience and "unwrapped" adventure this year: something "out of the box" (literally!) and more thrilling than humdrum, contained presents that only add clutter. Wide-open adventure requires no boxes and no packaging – just the natural "wrapping" of snow, trees, slopes, and scenic beauty.

A Winter Park Ski &amp; Ride Guide makes the perfect &quot;unwrapped&quot; holiday gift. No packaging, no shipping, no supply-chain pressure...just pure adventure, discovery and exploration on the slopes of Winter Park Resort in Colorado.
A Winter Park Ski & Ride Guide makes the perfect "unwrapped" holiday gift. No packaging, no shipping, no supply-chain pressure...just pure adventure, discovery and exploration on the slopes of Winter Park Resort in Colorado.

Give the gift of an "unwrapped" mountain adventure experience this holiday season

A Winter Park Ski & Ride Guide is an ideal gift of adventure, exploration and discovery. No matter skiing or riding ability or preference of terrain, a guide is just that – someone who guides you around the mountain, showing you the steepest powder trails, the bumpiest mogul runs, the most solitary tree runs, or the widest open groomer trails. Winter Park Ski & Ride Guides can be personalized and customized, and with Carefree Cancellation, can be pre-booked and then confirmed later, letting your friends or loved ones choose the exact guide and experience they want.

With a Winter Park guide, give the gift of:

  • The perfect powder day: Give the powder hound in your life the gift of a mountain adventure guide to take advantage of every last knee-deep powder stash. Winter Park guides specializing in deep-snow days know that every snow storm is different, which means the best trails to seek out vary with every storm. Wind, temperatures, moisture, and direction all impact where and how much snow falls. A mountain adventure guide knows and understands the nuance of powder-producing storms and can get you right to the goods long before anyone else. Plus, you get to access the mountain up to an hour before the public, and a guide means you get to skip lift lines, too.

  • A memory-making family day: Give your whole family a guided family ski day that's full of exploring all your favorite trails and discovering some new ones, too. Having a guide means your family can focus on fun rather than figuring out the route for the day or how to get back to the amazing trail you stumbled upon. The best part is that you and your loved ones get ushered to the front of every lift line, and that means more skiing and riding and less time negotiating your way around the mountain.

  • An adventurous mountain getaway: Whether you've got a weekend getaway or a week-long vacation planned, add on a Winter Park mountain guide as an ideal gift for your travel companions. A guide can help you learn your way around the mountain quickly and show you the best areas to ski based on your ability and what you like. As always, when you ski or ride with a guide, lift lines will no longer produce gasps or eyerolls.

Even if skiing or riding isn't your thing, Winter Park Resort is encouraging people to rethink the perfect gift. Click here for 100 experiential gift ideas for every budget; every age; every level of adventure seeker; and every enthusiast of pure relaxation.

Celebrate this season on a trail skiing, tubing or snowboarding; take a walk in the woods; grab your sled; take the gondola to the top of the mountain for sunset alpenglow views; take a private guided tour of untouched terrain; make s'mores in the many fire pits; and enjoy unspoiled fun and thrills with your family and friends.

More than ever, time and exploration together are priceless. Plus, giving a non-traditional gift of adventure or experience results in relieving our supply chain and saving paper (and trash), while protecting trees and the beautiful environment – the best gift of all.

About Winter Park Resort

Winter Park Resort, Colorado's quintessential mountain and ski resort, is located less than 70 miles from the city of Denver. Flanked by the dramatic Continental Divide, the resort is defined by its pure natural environment, a strong pioneering heritage, and its unique Colorado adventure culture. During the winter, Winter Park receives some of the state's most consistent snowfall across its 3000+ acres of world-class terrain, and has been voted USA Today's #1 Ski Resort in North America three of the last four years. For more information, visit www.winterparkresort.com.

Media Contact and Interview Requests:
Jen Miller
jmiller@winterparkresort.com
970-726-1570 (o) 303-638-9626 (m)

Photos/Video:

For photos, click here (Credit: Winter Park Resort)
For video, click here (Credit: Winter Park Resort)

Winter Park Resort Colorado Logo (PRNewsfoto/Winter Park Resort)
Winter Park Resort Colorado Logo (PRNewsfoto/Winter Park Resort)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winter-park-resort-is-thinking-outside-the-box-experiential-gifts-are-whats-in-for-2022-301683222.html

SOURCE WINTER PARK RESORT

