U.S. markets close in 1 hour 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,766.18
    -61.93 (-1.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,640.66
    -520.17 (-1.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,399.58
    -216.62 (-2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.85
    -37.08 (-2.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.20
    -2.71 (-3.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.90
    -8.10 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.19
    -0.31 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0010
    -0.0066 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1550
    +0.0290 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1347
    -0.0198 (-1.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4960
    +0.8330 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,650.20
    -2,035.64 (-10.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.04
    -37.66 (-8.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

The winter season in Sault Ste. Marie heats up with weekly flights to Cayo Coco with Sunwing

Sunwing Vacations Inc.
·3 min read
Sunwing Vacations Inc.
Sunwing Vacations Inc.

Customers can enjoy family-friendly and adults only getaways to Cuba’s white-sand paradise

Sault Ste. Marie residents can head to Cayo Coco with Sunwing

Sunwing returns with weekly flights to this Cuban paradise starting this December
Sunwing returns with weekly flights to this Cuban paradise starting this December

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This winter, Sault Ste. Marie residents can once again experience the destination that inspired the works of Ernest Hemingway with a weekly flight to Cayo Coco, Cuba on board Sunwing Airlines, starting this December. Offering quintessential beach vacations in the Jardines del Rey island chain with a host of all inclusive resorts to call home, customers can recharge on Cayo Coco’s white-sand shores, explore colourful coral reefs or spot exotic species in the surrounding everglades and mangroves, including one of the world’s largest native pink flamingo colonies.

“As a popular vacation destination in Cuba for Sunwing travellers, our return to Sault Ste. Marie International Airport with Tuesday flights to Cayo Coco is something to celebrate,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “With so much to offer in destination, our customers in Sault Ste. Marie can do more, explore more and celebrate more in a paradise that they love with easy flight access from their local airport.”

“The Sault Ste. Marie Airport Development Corporation (SSMADC) is very excited to see Sunwing flight service resume as it is a very promising sign of a return to normal following almost three years of the pandemic,” said Terry Bos, President and CEO at SSMADC. “Cuba has always been a destination that the residents of Sault Ste. Marie have enjoyed travelling to, and we’re looking forward to heading back with Sunwing.”

Sunwing will be offering weekly flights from Sault Ste. Marie to Cayo Coco on Tuesdays starting on December 13, 2022 until April 11, 2023.

Sault Ste. Marie residents looking to jet off for a spontaneous last-minute getaway to Cuba can take their pick of affordable vacation packages to the charming Starfish Cayo Guillermo for family-friendly adventures on land or at sea, or the award-winning Memories Caribe Beach Resort offering romantic adults only escapes and epic getaways with friends.

Customers can get more peace of mind on their getaways to Cayo Coco when they add one of Sunwing’s comprehensive travel insurance options to their vacation bookings this winter.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

For more information:        
Melanie Anne Filipp
Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations
Sunwing Travel Group
1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d77daeb-da97-4033-9716-ee73e70add7f


Recommended Stories

  • Got $500? 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold for At Least 5 Years

    The stock market can be an incredible way to build and sustain wealth, but it takes time, patience, and consistency to achieve rewarding returns that bear up through various market cycles. While larger investments may help grow your portfolio faster, you don't need lots of money to start building positions in the companies that interest you most. If you have $500 to put into the stock market right now -- this should be money you won't soon need, not money better put toward bills or covering other financial obligations -- here are two fantastic stocks to consider for a long-term, buy-and-hold investment.

  • Las Vegas Strip Casino, Beloved Attraction Near Final Days

    You still have time to say goodbye, but a a major Sin City transaction is about to close that will bring a major change on the Strip.

  • Theme Parks Can't Bail Disney Out Forever

    It was a rough fiscal fourth quarter for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). Disney's direct-to-consumer streaming business rose a mere 8%. It also didn't help Disney's bottom line that the streaming segment saw its operating loss more than double, soaring 134% over the past year.

  • Airbnb May Have Just Fixed the Worst Part of Its Business. Time to Buy?

    Consumers are tired of how Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and other companies display their pricing and some folks in Washington, D.C., are trying to do something about it. The fees on Airbnb are arguably the worst part of the experience. Airbnb reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Nov. 1.

  • Why Norwegian Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean, and Carnival Rallied Today

    Shares of major cruise-line stocks Norwegian Cruise Lines (NYSE: NCLH), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Carnival Cruise Lines (NYSE: CCL) were rallying today, up 4.1%, 3.1%, and 2.7%, respectively, as of 2:22 p.m. EDT. Perhaps more important, however, was the company reaching certain profitability milestones for the first time following the pandemic. The company achieved the profitability milestone through solid 82% occupancy plus a 14% increase in revenue per passenger.

  • UK's worst hotel chains revealed

    Some customers complained of dirt and mould in their rooms.

  • How Kayak Fared 10 Years After Priceline’s Offer to Buy It

    Online Travel This Week Ten years ago this week, on November 9, 2012, the Priceline Group (today’s Booking Holdings) announced a deal to acquire Kayak, the Connecticut-based metasearch engine, which had been a public company for less than four months. “A bomb just dropped in the online travel world: Priceline the world’s largest travel company, […]

  • Why Tripadvisor Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) fell 17% on Tuesday after the travel website operator's profits fell short of investors' expectations. Tripadvisor's revenue surged 51% year over year to $459 million in the third quarter. The gains were driven in part by Viator, the company's sightseeing tours and day trips site, which saw revenue soar 138% to $174 million.

  • Three Americans Die in Mexico City Airbnb After Gas Inhalation

    (Bloomberg) -- Three US citizens staying at an Airbnb Inc. rental in Mexico City were found dead inside their apartment from what appeared to be carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binan

  • Buy this dentist-created travel toothbrush that has self-cleaning bristles for the holiday season — it’s only $5!

    You need one in your toiletry bag.

  • All-terrain wheelchairs arrive at U.S. parks: 'This is life-changing'

    Cory Lee has visited 40 countries on seven continents, and yet the Georgia native has never explored Cloudland Canyon State Park, about 20 minutes from his home. His wheelchair was tough enough for the trip to Antarctica but not for the rugged terrain in his backyard. Lee's circumstances changed Friday, when Georgia's Department of Natural Resources and the Aimee Copeland Foundation unveiled a fleet of all-terrain power wheelchairs for rent at 11 state parks and outdoorsy destinations, including

  • The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    Data from FactSet shows the companies that comprise the index are reporting their lowest earnings growth since the third quarter of 2020. What is arguably the flip side to Google is Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).

  • Holland America Line Introduces Exclusive 'De Lijn' Gin in Honor of 150th Anniversary

    Gin has been an anchor in Holland America Line's history dating back to the company's inception, and to celebrate that 150-year tradition the cruise line is debuting a new exclusive label of the spirit on board. Affectionately named De Lijn in a nod to Holland America Line's roots, the bottle is adorned with a label boasting the name in Dutch orange, accented with line drawings of brilliant blue juniper berries in a style the cruise line has coined as Modern Delft, an homage to iconic blue and w

  • 15 Best Destinations to Visit in November

    Here are the best places to travel in November 2022. Make this the year you visit top-destinations in the U.S., Europe and beyond.

  • Las Vegas Strip Casino Bets Big on a Bold (Cold) Idea

    You can do pretty much anything in Las Vegas, but not this (usually) so MGM has a big surprise for Sin City visitors.

  • 'Wolf of Airbnb' Indicted In Scheme To Defraud New York City Landlords

    Everywhere you turn these days, someone seems to be trying to bilk you out of your hard-earned money. Among the most recent scams comes from Konrad Bicher, the self-proclaimed “Wolf of Airbnb.” Bicher is accused of renting at least 18 apartments in Manhattan, New York, and offering them as short-term rentals without paying his own landlord's rent, telling them he could not make payments because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bicher also received hundreds of thousands of dollars in Paycheck Protection

  • Hopper raises $96M from Capital One as travel sector rebounds

    Hopper and its existing investor Capital One (NYSE: COF) are strengthening their current partnership with a $96 million follow-on investment from the bank into the travel fintech company.

  • Sabre (SABR) Inks Distribution Agreement With THAI Smile

    Per the latest distribution deal, THAI Smile leverages Sabre's (SABR) GDS marketplace to expand global reach targeting new leisure & corporate travelers and increasing content options for travel agencies.

  • TD launches refreshed credit card rewards lineup just in time for the holiday season

    TD is pleased to announce that its refreshed TD Rewards credit cards portfolio is now available. From accelerated earning on popular spend categories like groceries, restaurants and travel, to enhanced insurance coverages and flexible redemption options beyond travel rewards, the updated suite introduces benefits that serve to make every day more rewarding for TD customers. Current TD Rewards cardholders will automatically get access to the updated card benefits and perks.

  • Allegiant Travel Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

    Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$560.3m (up 22% from 3Q...