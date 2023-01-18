A new winter-themed Minecraft world for learning English arrives

SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts from Cambridge University Press & Assessment have collaborated with Microsoft to launch a new winter-themed Minecraft world to help children learn English. Gormi's Winter Wonderland is Cambridge's second foray into using Minecraft as an English language learning resource following the success of the award-winning Adventures in English with Cambridge Episode 1 .

Gormi's Winter Wonderland is designed to encourage children aged eight and above to learn English by solving puzzles and tasks which are focussed on real-life communication skills. It's suitable for beginners at level A1 and above of the Common European Framework of Reference for languages (CEFR), the international standard of language learning ability. The in-game challenges encourage students to practise a range of new language skills that focus on new words, words in new forms, spelling, word formation, visual clues and critical thinking skills.

The game has been developed by the same Cambridge experts who produce the world's leading range of English language learning and assessment products. Gormi, a character from 2021's award-winning Adventures in English with Cambridge – Episode 1 now takes centre stage in this new adventure. Players are tasked with helping Gormi prepare for a winter party and progress through the game by solving challenges and puzzles along the way.

Alex Martin, Product Manager at Cambridge said, "We wanted to create a compelling English language learning experience, and Minecraft was the perfect platform because it's loved by millions of children all over the world. Gormi's Winter Wonderland presents in-game challenges that encourage children to improve their English by learning and using relevant language and real-life communication skills. Players are encouraged to process the meaning of the language they encounter and then use it to progress through the game. It's a really fun experience that I'm sure will resonate with children and parents all over the world.'

Players are free to explore and complete the puzzles in any order they like with hints provided in 'weather reports' that can be found all around the igloo. They are encouraged to persevere and try an activity more than once in order to succeed. Alex says that children shouldn't focus too much on their mistakes:

'When learning languages it's very easy to get hung up on mistakes, but this is a necessary component of language learning. That's why throughout the game players are encouraged to try again if they fail a challenge.'

You can read a blog about the game here: https://education.minecraft.net/en-us/blog/english-cambridge

To find out more visit: https://www.cambridgeenglish.org/learning-english/games-social/adventures-in-english/

ABOUT CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY PRESS & ASSESSMENT

To learn English is to enjoy and experience a language that opens up opportunities across the world. Together with teachers and our partners, we're here to engage and inspire millions of people throughout their entire English language learning journey, helping them confidently prove their skills to the world.

As part of a university with a global reputation for academic excellence, we create insights, derived from deep research, expertise and experiences. This ensures our unique approach meets the real-life needs of learners through inclusive and accessible products and services.

Including the many of us who have been learners and teachers of English, we all care about the impact our work has in the classroom and beyond. By listening, collaborating and partnering with our entire community, we enable teachers to do what they do best – teach — and learners to reach their full potential.

As a global language, English unlocks a lifetime of experiences, and — because language is at the heart of being human — we help people everywhere connect, communicate and come closer together.

Where your world grows.

ABOUT CAMBRIDGE ASSESSMENT ENGLISH

Cambridge Assessment English is the producer and proud co-owner of IELTS, the world's leading English test for migration and higher education. We help millions of people learn English and prove their skills to the world. Part of the University of Cambridge, we provide the world's leading range of qualifications and tests for learners and teachers of English. For us, learning English is more than just exams and grades. It's about having the confidence to communicate and access a lifetime of enriching experiences and opportunities.

Whether you're planning to live, work or study in your own country or abroad, we can give you the English language skills to succeed. Globally recognised by more than 25,000 leading universities, employers and governments, our research-based assessments are a mark of excellence that opens doors. Our work is supported around the world by a network of 2,800 exam centres, over 50,000 schools and tens of thousands of examiners, teachers, education experts and publishers. Working together, we inspire learners to go further. With the right support, learning a language is an exhilarating journey. We're with you every step of the way.

