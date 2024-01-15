Winter weather cannot stop Zollman Zoo

Jan. 15—BYRON — Schools and businesses might close down for winter weather but Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo never does.

Staff at Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo have worked hard to incorporate the unpredictable Minnesota winter weather into their normal routine. They begin preparing for snow in the fall and have a plan in place for when the weather gets severe.

"In about October, we'll get the mowers turned over to blowers for snow and then we have a broom and then we just have our things there that will start to do for cold weather," said Clarissa Schrooten, an Oxbow Park naturalist. "We change the way we clean our water. So instead of splashing out water, we bucket it in another bucket just so we don't have ice flowing around our waters or drinking waters."

Schrooten has been working at the park since 2008 and loves getting to take care of the animals every day. The zoo has 85-100 animals currently and each animal has its own personalities and likes or dislikes.

"We don't really call it a relationship but we definitely build rapport," Schrooten said. "They know what to expect when they see a certain person. That makes a difference."

The animals also need constant care, even in the winter. Luckily, they haven't run into an incident where the animals couldn't be cared for because of the weather. There was a close call in 2018 or 2019 when the weather was so bad, no one could get into the zoo. Luckily there is a house on-site for someone to stay in and during that time a maintenance man was there and able to do the chores for the animals.

Schrooten, who also usually teaches the cross country skiing lessons at the park, now lives close enough to ski in if necessary.

The chores after heavy winter weather are mostly shoveling. The enclosures have to be shoveled out and there needs to be pathways for the workers and any visitors to get around safely.

"We just shovel snow more," said Schrooten. "We have to make sure for all of our enclosures the doors are cleared so that the snow doesn't jam because then they don't close, which that's a safety issue. We have to just make sure that the waters are always running too because they will freeze otherwise and that's a safety issue for the animals as well."

All the animals in the outdoor enclosures are used to the winter weather. They are animals that cannot be in the wild due to injury, being raised in captivity or being too sociable with humans, and are at the zoo to educate the population.

"A couple of animals such as birds and a lot of our canines and I think felines too have what's called countercurrent circulation," said Schrooten. "What it is, is a intermixing of veins that are bringing warm blood out to the paw and veins that are bringing cold blood back, but because they intertwine it allows the blood coming back to be warmed by the warm blood going out so they don't get cold like we do when our fingers get cold. So I always say I wish I had the countercurrent circulation adaptation."

The animals being so used to the colder climate also makes visiting the zoo in the winter a fun experience. The zoo does stay busy year round and the new nature center provides a warm spot to warm up while still seeing animals.

"It's fun though, because all of our animals again are Minnesota native," said Schrooten. "So animals like the otters, they'll do the little run along and yesterday I was like, 'Give me a slide. Give me a slide.' They weren't doing it and finally they put their legs back and shot right through the snow. It's so awesome."

With the later winter this year, Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo had an opportunity to close for a couple days to replace the old boardwalk path with blacktop and the animals noticed the lack of people around. There is a lot the park staff would love to do in the future, but right now they are focused on what they have.

Since the recent passing of its 24-year-old black bear, the zoo has been reached out to by a few places with animal suggestions, but Schrooten knows another black bear will be what fills the enclosure.

"We're going black bear," said Schrooten. "There were some others who approached us with a different animal and we considered it but we figured people would be disappointed if it wasn't a black bear. That's the one exhibit I wish was larger and we've talked a lot about expansion to come but that will be way down the road."