NEW Winter Wonderland launches at Three Counties Showground

Four amazing Christmas experiences in one central location

Winter Glow is preparing to launch a brand-new regional winter wonderland this Christmas at the Three Counties Showground in Worcestershire.

Immerse yourself in all things seasonal at Winter Glow with an impressive line-up of activities and excitement on offer in Malvern this winter. There is so much on offer from daily fun and extra special twilight experiences and night-time entertainment to a wintery themed Illuminated Light Trail, 120ft Observation Wheel, Indoor Ice Rink and bespoke personalised Santa Experiences.

Visitors can skate along on the one of the region’s largest real ice rinks and take a break with a steaming hot chocolate or grab a light lunch from the indoor Skate Cafe. Then head on out on the sparkling new light trail, as it winds across the showground, with giant illuminations designed and created by local artists, specifically for Winter Glow. Thrill seekers can also soar upwards, to see the Malvern skyline like never before on the giant Observation Wheel!

Families will enjoy a special trip to Santa on the Arctic Express land train, which will transport you from the main gate station for a traditional and personalised visit to see the big man himself. Meet Santa Claus in Father Christmas’s cosy cabin, surrounded by his friendly elves, who have been busy making presents and gifts for all the visiting children and don’t forget to taste one of Mrs Claus’ freshly baked cookies as you leave.

Winter Glow is a festive celebration, which starts in mid-November with the opening of the Ice Rink, followed by the Illuminated Light Trail, alongside Malvern’s first giant Observation Wheel and finally personalised Santa Experiences running throughout December. With a magical mix of festive fun, the countdown to Christmas has begun!

Anya Tunjic, from Winter Glow, commented: “All four of our Winter Glow are experiences are magical in their own way and our Santa Experiences are going to be so special this Christmas. Head out to our Main Gate Station, hop on board our festive Arctic Express Land Train and be whisked over to Santa’s busy Christmas toy shop.”

“Our friendly elves will let Santa know you’ve arrived whilst you explore the many sights, sounds and smells (yes, smells!) of the workshop. When Santa’s ready, and sitting comfortably in one of his beautifully themed rooms you’ll be taken to see him for a personalised encounter.

Children will be amazed by the intel Santa already has on them, they’ll share a magical chat, pose for a photo and of course will leave with a present picked especially for them to open on Christmas Day.”

Make the most of Winter Glow, create memories and marvel at the giant wheel, keep a look-out for the Santa’s land train, wander through the stunningly lit trail and don’t forget to take a break to enjoy the ambience, with a seasonal food treat from our festive food quarter or even a beer or glass of steaming mulled wine. On certain days in the run-up to Christmas, the Ice Rink will host themed party sessions, DJ nights and live musicians. Visit www.winterglow.co.uk to find out about all the special events and book tickets.

Gather your friends and family and head to the season’s most anticipated winter wonderland, in the heart of the Midlands, with acres of free parking.

