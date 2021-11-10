WinTogether.org Launches Music4ClimateJustice Campaign

Campaign powered by Lottery.com will feature five unique prizes to encourage donations

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WinTogether.org, a charitable sweepstakes platform powered by Lottery.com (Nasdaq: LTRY), is continuing its commitment to support the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals by unveiling a new global campaign in conjunction with Music4ClimateJustice, which launched at COP-26 on November 4, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland.



The Music4ClimateJustice (“M4CJ”) WinTogether.org sweepstakes aims to raise funds for climate justice as part of the launch of the M4CJ non-profit initiative, a virtual concert and event series that has already gathered the support of more than 350 artists from around the world, including Akon, Bootsy Collins, and Stevie Van Zandt. M4CJ also includes indigenous artists, educational interviews, and panels with thought leaders, athletes and activists, who have united to focus a spotlight on climate justice.

Funds raised through the M4CJ WinTogether.org sweepstakes will support a combination of non-profit and social impact organizations tackling climate change challenges and investing in projects and initiatives that directly improve the capacity for adaptation and resilience for at-risk communities under threat from existing climate change consequences. M4CJ beneficiaries are intended to include the Music4Climate® Impact Fund (501c3) as well as other climate and sustainability-focused philanthropic organizations located within the U.S. and internationally.

Donors are incentivized to give on the WinTogether.org platform, which is powered by Lottery.com, by receiving entries into drawings for one of five unique prizes: a Quicksilver® package, an original Bootsy Collins “SpaceBass” guitar designed by Warwick®, a Matchless E-Bike, an eco-experience in Norway, or an all-expenses paid trip for two to an eco-resort in Belize. More information and donation options can be found at www.wintogether.org/M4CJ.

“Music4ClimateJustice is a movement that we believe will attract new people in the race to develop a more sustainable planet,” said Tony DiMatteo, CEO of WinTogether.org and Lottery.com. “We want to highlight how everyone can win together when we make decisions to help create a sustainable world for everyone, and we’re very excited to support and raise awareness for this worthy initiative.”

The M4CJ sweepstakes commenced on November 4, 2021 and will continue until March 20, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No purchase or donation is necessary to win. Complete rules and entry options may be found at www.wintogether.org.

About WinTogether.org

WinTogether.org is a charitable sweepstakes platform focused on building the future of philanthropy. Founded and operated by Lottery.com, WinTogether.org has innovated the way charitable organizations raise funds and interact with donors by gamifying charitable giving. As part of its fundraising efforts, WinTogether,org incentivizes donors to get involved by offering the opportunity to win cash prizes, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and luxury prizes. WinTogether.org is aligned with the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals and works with nonprofits to provide a new channel to raise awareness and funds, as well as provide opportunities for donors around the world to support worthwhile causes. A portion of the donations are received by the WinTogether Trust, a registered 501(c)(3) organization. More information can be found at www.wintogether.org./

About Music4ClimateJustice

Brought to you by HealRWorld in partnership with Warren Senders and The New England Conservatory, FINTECH.TV and TBWA\Chiat\Day, Music4ClimateJustice (501c3) is a new hybrid event platform that launched live at the United Nations Climate Summit—COP-26, in Glasgow, Scotland on November 4, 2021, to bring awareness to climate change. Their goal is to raise financial support for climate refugees and those suffering the most. More information can be found at https://www.music4climatejustice.org/ .

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery.com for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether.org, Lottery.com is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery.com’s mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.lottery.com .

