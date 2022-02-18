U.S. markets close in 42 minutes

WINTRUST RETURNS AS CHICAGO AUTO SHOW EXCLUSIVE BANK SPONSOR AND PRESENTING PARTNER OF THE SUPERCAR GALLERY

·4 min read

Public Show Runs February 12-21, 2022

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wintrust returns as the exclusive bank sponsor of the Chicago Auto Show and presenting partner of the Supercar Gallery, an area of the show that showcases rare, exotic and ultra-high-performance sports cars. The 2022 gallery lineup includes vehicles from high-end manufacturers like Aston Martin, Bentley, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce and more.

Leading up to the show, Wintrust hosted a sweepstakes on their website for people to enter to win VIP access into the gallery, and now they're giving attendees additional opportunities for exclusive access. During the public show, Feb. 12-21, attendees are encouraged to post a picture of their dream car from the show floor and tag #SupercarSweeps. The Chicago Auto Show and Wintrust will monitor entries as they come in and select two winners each day for a VIP experience behind the glass to see these luxury vehicles up close.

"The Chicago Auto Show is a premier event that showcases the newest vehicles and concept cars in the great Windy City," said Ed Wehmer, founder and CEO of Wintrust. "As Chicago's Bank, Wintrust is proud to support such an iconic experience, which represents the best of what our city has to offer."

Current Wintrust customers will also receive discounted weekday admission and branded ATMs will be placed throughout the show. The full vehicle lineup in the Wintrust Supercar Gallery is as follows: Aston Martin DB 11, Aston Martin DBS, Aston Martin DBX, Bentley Bentayga S, Bentley Continental GT Speed, Lamborghini Huracan, Lamborghini Huracan STO, Lamborghini Urus, Maserati Ghibli Modena, Maserati Levante, Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge and Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended.

"Premier partners like Wintrust enjoy category exclusivity, custom branding packages, social media integration and more to help positively position these brands in front of consumers," said Chicago Auto Show Director of Marketing Jim OBrill. "Moreover, premier sponsors typically have high recall in their category along with millions of impressions from the show. It's an opportunity for brands to engage with their core audience while highlighting new products and services."

Tickets to the 2022 Chicago Auto Show are currently on sale at ChicagoAutoShow.com. The 2022 show runs Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place and is open to the public 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, except for the final day (Presidents Day) when the show closes at 8 p.m. Adult ticket prices are $15; seniors ages 62 and older are $10; children ages 4-12 are $10; kids 3 and younger are free. The Chicago Auto Show will operate in full accordance with health and safety protocols required by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Check the website for the latest updates.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2022 public show is Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

About Wintrust

Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of approximately $50 billion. Built on the ""HAVE IT ALL"" model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 170 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units which provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wintrust-returns-as-chicago-auto-show-exclusive-bank-sponsor-and-presenting-partner-of-the-supercar-gallery-301485911.html

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show

