Legendary racing series Wipeout returns with a mobile idle game

It's been a few years since the last Wipeout game, so fans may be pleased to hear there's a new title on the way. However, Wipeout Rush is quite different from what long-term fans might expect. It's a card-based mobile game in which you'll manage a team of competitors instead of controlling any anti-gravity ships directly.

“If I want that visceral, immersive, intense racing experience, I’ll find it waiting on PlayStation," Matt Casamassina, CEO of developer Rogue Games told IGN . "But at the same time, we’re delighted that we could rethink Wipeout for mobile with some fun new play mechanics and gorgeous visuals."

Wipeout Rush features more than 60 ships from across the Wipeout series. The single-player campaign contains 12 championship cups that take place across five environments with unique tracks, as well as a story told through comic book-style visuals. There's also an electronica soundtrack from long-standing Sony composer Alastair Lyndsay, while Rogue says you'll be able to play at up to 60 frames per second.

It might not be the full-on Wipeout experience that veteran players might have been hoping for on, say, PS5, but it could kickstart the revival of a series that's been part of PlayStation's DNA for over a quarter of a century. Wipeout Rush will hit iOS and Android in early 2022.