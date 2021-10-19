U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,513.25
    +2.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,346.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,398.00
    -0.50 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,274.20
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.14
    +0.18 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.20
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    -0.22 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1637
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.0510 (+3.22%)
     

  • Vix

    15.70
    -0.61 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5700
    +0.2100 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,217.17
    +2,163.08 (+3.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,488.73
    +25.37 (+1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Wipes Market Size, CAP, Revenue Forecast by 2027 | Product Innovation and Advancement to Back Market Growth , Says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Companies covered in wipes market are Kimberly-Clark Corporation, NICE-PAK Inc., Edge well Personal Care, Clorox Company, Orchid Paper Products Company, AbitibiBowater Inc., Kruger Inc., Asian Pulp & Paper, Svenska Cellulosa AB, Hengan, and more players profiled

Pune, India, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wipes market size is expected to reach USD 5.83 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The growing concerns regarding hygiene and sanitization during the coronavirus pandemic will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The market size stood at USD 3.66 billion in 2019.


Expanded Demand for Sanitary Products Amid Global Pandemic

The rising demand or facial tissues, sanitizer wipes & toilet papers during coronavirus will accelerate the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing apprehensions regarding bacterial infections will fuel demand for the market in the forthcoming years. The increasing cases of coronavirus around the world will simultaneously increase the production of wipes, which in turn, will aid the expansion of the market. According to the World Health Organisation’s research data, by the end of April 2020, the US alone consists of 3, 33,811 number of COVID-19 infected people. In addition, the rising emphasis to maintain a germ-free environment during the coronavirus epidemic will promote the growth of the market during the forecast period.


Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/wipes-market-103288


Product Innovation and Advancement to Back Market Growth

The increasing R&D investment by major companies for the development of cutting-edge sanitary products to cater to the need for efficient hygiene solutions will foster healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the focus on the integration of skin enhancement ingredients in wipes for nourishment and moisturization will subsequently propel the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

For instance, in October 2019, SKYN introduced ‘GET FRESH’ a refreshing and cleansing wipe that consists of provitamin B5 to give moisturization and soothing cleanse to the skin. The surge in the female population around the world will have a tremendous impact on the market in the forthcoming years. As per the data published by the International Labor Organization (ILO), as of 2018, nearly 47.8% of the global working population is female. Moreover, the increasing inclination towards personal health and care among consumers will consequently boost the growth of the market.


Regional Analysis:

Improved Living Standard to Incite Development in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 865.2 million in 2019 and is expected to rise rapidly during the forecast period improved the living standard of people in the region. According to the report ‘World Urbanization Prospects The 2018 Revision’, published by the United Nations Department of Economic & Social Affairs, as of 2018, 82% of the US population accounted for 327 million people’s lives in urban areas in the United States.

The rising urbanization and well-equipped hospital facilities will foster the healthy growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the presence of major companies such as Nice Pak, America Hygienics Corporation, and Kimberly Clark Company. Europe is likely to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the booming hospitality industry. The increasing number of tourists in the region will contribute positively to the growth of the market in Europe.


Browse Summary of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/wipes-market-103288


Key Development:

July 2018: Hero Wipes, a leader and supplier of protective wipes announced that it has acquired Rescue Wipes which helped the company to grow the business in the infection control disinfectant wipe segment.


The Report Lists the Companies in the Wipes Market:

  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

  • NICE-PAK Inc. (U.S.)

  • Edge well Personal Care (U.S.)

  • Clorox Company (U.S.)

  • Orchid Paper Products Company (U.S.)

  • AbitibiBowater Inc. (Canada)

  • Kruger Inc. (Canada)

  • Asian Pulp & Paper (Indonesia)

  • Svenska Cellulosa AB (Sweden)

  • Hengan (China)

  • CMPC Tissue SA (Chile)

  • Sofidel Group (Italy)


Key Players Assessment in this Research:

  • The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

  • It provides details of the major vendors involved in this market

  • A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

  • The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

  • The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.


Quick Buy – Wipes Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103288


Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market SegHouseholdtation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry DevelopHouseholdts - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

  • Global Wipes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Application (Value)

        • Personal Care

        • Household

        • Industrial

      • By Type (Value)

        • Disposable

        • Non-disposable

      • By Distribution Channel (Value)

        • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

        • Convenience Stores

        • Specialty Stores

        • Online Channels

        • Others

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!


Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/wipes-market-103288


Have a Look at Related Research Insight:

Tissue Paper Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Facial Tissue, Paper Towel, Wipes, Bath & Toilet Tissue, and Others), Application (Household and Commercial), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Hand Sanitizer Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Form (Foam, Gel, and Liquid), Type (Alcohol-based and Alcohol-free), Distribution Channel (Pharmacy Stores, Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Online Retail Channels, and Others), End-User (Schools, Restaurants, Hospitals, Household Purpose, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Household Cleaning Products Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Laundry Detergents, Surface Cleaners, Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


Read Press Release:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-wipes-market-10096


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • What to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • New Bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168K: Analyst

    Sean Farrell, Fundstrat Head of Digital Asset Strategy, discusses the potential effects of the first Bitcoin-linked ETF on the NYSE from ProShares.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) moved higher Tuesday after the company unveiled a new high-tech microchip to run its cloud servers. The semiconductor is one of China's most advanced and could help change the narrative around the stock, which has been battered due to Beijing's regulatory crackdown on China's tech sector giants. Alibaba said the new chip is built using advanced 5-nanometer technology, and represents a significant step toward China's goal of manufacturing more of its own semiconductors.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.7% through 10:35 a.m. EDT trading Tuesday after the cruise company announced, after close of trading yesterday, that it has closed on a "previously announced incremental first-priority senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $2.3 billion." Investors are presumably reacting to the reminder that Carnival Corporation carries a lot of debt -- nearly $25 billion more than it has cash on hand -- and now seems to be taking on $2.3 billion more. As Carnival explained yesterday, the entire proceeds of its new loan will be used to redeem a batch of "11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023."

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) had fallen roughly 10% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. The bank has built a payments platform called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which allows two parties on the network to clear transactions instantaneously. This is particularly attractive for institutional traders and cryptocurrency exchanges because cryptocurrencies trade nonstop.

  • Why Asana Stock Jumped 11.5% on Tuesday

    The maker of cloud-based collaboration tools for business teams enjoyed tailwinds from two separate events today. First, Asana's chief product officer, Alex Hood, was featured on the popular Inspired Execution podcast. Hood used this platform to highlight the disruptive potential of Asana's voice recognition and natural language processing systems.

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Netflix beats on Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks key takeaways from Netflix's earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Dutch Bros Stock Was Piping Hot on Tuesday

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) charged sharply higher Tuesday, surging as much as 14.6%. The catalyst that sent the coffee chain stock higher were reports that Dutch Bros may be outperforming its biggest competitors. Data intelligence platform Placer.ai analyzed customer visits to Dutch Bros and compared it to traffic at both Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and privately held Dunkin' Brands.

  • Why Ulta and Atea Rained on the Nasdaq's Parade Tuesday

    The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has been one of the most resilient stock market indexes for investors over the past 18 months. After taking a hit with the rest of the market at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nasdaq has bounced the most of any major benchmark. The good news for the index continued today, with the Nasdaq rising more than half a percent as of 11:45 a.m. EDT on a solid day across Wall Street.

  • Netflix Q3 earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick previews Netflix’s Q3 earnings, the company’s first earnings release since the success of ‘Squid Game’.

  • Netflix rides 'Squid Game' success in earnings

    Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, talks why the streaming giant found success with the South Korean thriller series.

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]