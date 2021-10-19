Wipes Market Size, CAP, Revenue Forecast by 2027 | Product Innovation and Advancement to Back Market Growth , Says Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in wipes market are Kimberly-Clark Corporation, NICE-PAK Inc., Edge well Personal Care, Clorox Company, Orchid Paper Products Company, AbitibiBowater Inc., Kruger Inc., Asian Pulp & Paper, Svenska Cellulosa AB, Hengan, and more players profiled

Pune, India, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wipes market size is expected to reach USD 5.83 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The growing concerns regarding hygiene and sanitization during the coronavirus pandemic will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The market size stood at USD 3.66 billion in 2019.





Expanded Demand for Sanitary Products Amid Global Pandemic

The rising demand or facial tissues, sanitizer wipes & toilet papers during coronavirus will accelerate the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing apprehensions regarding bacterial infections will fuel demand for the market in the forthcoming years. The increasing cases of coronavirus around the world will simultaneously increase the production of wipes, which in turn, will aid the expansion of the market. According to the World Health Organisation’s research data, by the end of April 2020, the US alone consists of 3, 33,811 number of COVID-19 infected people. In addition, the rising emphasis to maintain a germ-free environment during the coronavirus epidemic will promote the growth of the market during the forecast period.





Product Innovation and Advancement to Back Market Growth

The increasing R&D investment by major companies for the development of cutting-edge sanitary products to cater to the need for efficient hygiene solutions will foster healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the focus on the integration of skin enhancement ingredients in wipes for nourishment and moisturization will subsequently propel the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

For instance, in October 2019, SKYN introduced ‘GET FRESH’ a refreshing and cleansing wipe that consists of provitamin B5 to give moisturization and soothing cleanse to the skin. The surge in the female population around the world will have a tremendous impact on the market in the forthcoming years. As per the data published by the International Labor Organization (ILO), as of 2018, nearly 47.8% of the global working population is female. Moreover, the increasing inclination towards personal health and care among consumers will consequently boost the growth of the market.





Regional Analysis :

Improved Living Standard to Incite Development in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 865.2 million in 2019 and is expected to rise rapidly during the forecast period improved the living standard of people in the region. According to the report ‘World Urbanization Prospects The 2018 Revision’, published by the United Nations Department of Economic & Social Affairs, as of 2018, 82% of the US population accounted for 327 million people’s lives in urban areas in the United States.

The rising urbanization and well-equipped hospital facilities will foster the healthy growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the presence of major companies such as Nice Pak, America Hygienics Corporation, and Kimberly Clark Company. Europe is likely to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the booming hospitality industry. The increasing number of tourists in the region will contribute positively to the growth of the market in Europe.





Key Development :

July 2018: Hero Wipes, a leader and supplier of protective wipes announced that it has acquired Rescue Wipes which helped the company to grow the business in the infection control disinfectant wipe segment.





The Report Lists the Companies in the Wipes Market:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

NICE-PAK Inc. (U.S.)

Edge well Personal Care (U.S.)

Clorox Company (U.S.)

Orchid Paper Products Company (U.S.)

AbitibiBowater Inc. (Canada)

Kruger Inc. (Canada)

Asian Pulp & Paper (Indonesia)

Svenska Cellulosa AB (Sweden)

Hengan (China)

CMPC Tissue SA (Chile)

Sofidel Group (Italy)





Key Players Assessment in this Research:

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in this market

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.





Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market SegHouseholdtation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry DevelopHouseholdts - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Wipes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Application (Value) Personal Care Household Industrial By Type (Value) Disposable Non-disposable By Distribution Channel (Value) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Channels Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





