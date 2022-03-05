U.S. markets closed

Wire-to-Board Connector Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% by 2026 | Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co. & Amphenol Corp.|17000+ Technavio Reports

·15 min read

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wire-to-Board Connector Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wire-to-Board Connector Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wire-to-Board Connector Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including 3M Co., Amphenol Corp., ERNI Deutschland GmbH, Foxconn Technology Group, HARTING Technology Group, HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., JST Mfg. Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., KYOCERA Corp. among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Applications (computer and peripherals, automotive, telecommunication, medical, and others)

  • Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

The Wire-to-Board Connector Market is expected to increase by USD 1.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The wire-to-board connector market share growth by the computer and peripherals segment will be significant for revenue generation. The advances in technologies have also increased advances in Internet technologies. This advancement has led to network upgrades, thereby leading to the up-gradation of connectors to ensure high-speed transmission. The IT sector is a major end-user of IC sockets. However, with the evolution of advanced connectors and the growth of the IT industry, the demand for wire-to-board connectors is expected to grow at a slow rate during the forecast period.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments -Download a FREE Sample

Vendor Insights-

The Wire-to-Board Connector Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

  • 3M.co - The company offers radiation therapy equipment named CyberKnife system.

  • amphenol.com -The company offers a wide range of radiation therapy equipment such as TruGuard, MoldCare Pillows, and others.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download a Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The Wire-to-Board Connector Market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea, and Japan are the key markets for the wire-to-board connector in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of globally leading companies in the military and defense sectors and the high demand from various military establishments in the region, especially from China, will facilitate the wire-to-board connector market growth in APAC over the forecast period

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Wire-to-Board Connector Market Driver:

  • Wire-to-Board Connector Market Trend:

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:
Power Battery Management System Market -The power battery management system market share is expected to increase by USD 22.62 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.06%. Download a free sample now!

Power Transmission Motion Control Market -The power transmission motion control market share is expected to increase by USD 284.40 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 17.41%. Download a free sample now!

Wire-to-Board Connector Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.06 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.4

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Amphenol Corp., ERNI Deutschland GmbH, Foxconn Technology Group, HARTING Technology Group, HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., JST Mfg. Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Norcomp Inc., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Samtec Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Wurth Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG, and Yamaichi Electronics Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Computer and peripherals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 Amphenol Corp.

  • 10.5 ERNI Deutschland GmbH

  • 10.6 HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 JST Mfg. Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Koch Industries Inc.

  • 10.9 KYOCERA Corp.

  • 10.10 TE Connectivity Ltd.

  • 10.11 Wurth Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.12 Yamaichi Electronics Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wire-to-board-connector-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-72-by-2026--evolving-opportunities-with-3m-co--amphenol-corp17000-technavio-reports-301495614.html

SOURCE Technavio

