Wire-to-Board Connector Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% by 2026 | Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co. & Amphenol Corp.|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wire-to-Board Connector Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wire-to-Board Connector Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including 3M Co., Amphenol Corp., ERNI Deutschland GmbH, Foxconn Technology Group, HARTING Technology Group, HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., JST Mfg. Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., KYOCERA Corp. among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: Applications (computer and peripherals, automotive, telecommunication, medical, and others)

Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America

The Wire-to-Board Connector Market is expected to increase by USD 1.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The wire-to-board connector market share growth by the computer and peripherals segment will be significant for revenue generation. The advances in technologies have also increased advances in Internet technologies. This advancement has led to network upgrades, thereby leading to the up-gradation of connectors to ensure high-speed transmission. The IT sector is a major end-user of IC sockets. However, with the evolution of advanced connectors and the growth of the IT industry, the demand for wire-to-board connectors is expected to grow at a slow rate during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The Wire-to-Board Connector Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Regional Market Outlook

The Wire-to-Board Connector Market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea, and Japan are the key markets for the wire-to-board connector in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of globally leading companies in the military and defense sectors and the high demand from various military establishments in the region, especially from China, will facilitate the wire-to-board connector market growth in APAC over the forecast period

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Wire-to-Board Connector Market Driver:

Wire-to-Board Connector Market Trend:

Wire-to-Board Connector Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.4 Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Amphenol Corp., ERNI Deutschland GmbH, Foxconn Technology Group, HARTING Technology Group, HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., JST Mfg. Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Norcomp Inc., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Samtec Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Wurth Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG, and Yamaichi Electronics Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

