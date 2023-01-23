U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

Wire & Cable Compounds Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $15.77 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wire & Cable Compounds Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

 

The global wire & cable compound market is expected to grow from $10.21 billion in 2021 to $11.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The wire & cable compound market is expected to grow to $15.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

North America was the largest region in the wire and cable compound market in 2021. The regions covered in this wire and cable compound market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The growing construction sector is expected to propel the growth of the wire and cable compound market going forward. The construction sector refers to the sector of industry and trade that deals with creating, maintaining, and repairing infrastructures. Wire and cable compounds are used in the construction sector to provide wires with a high level of insulation and to stop moisture from getting inside power transmission or telecommunication cables.

For instance, in January 2022, according to Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics, UK-based academic economists, by 2030, global construction production is expected to increase by 85% to $15.5 trillion, with China, the United States, and India taking the lead and contributing 57% of the increase. Over the next 15 years, the US construction market is going to expand more quickly than China's. Therefore, the growing construction sector is driving the growth of the wire & cable compound market.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the wire and cable compound market going forward. Major companies are developing new products with advanced technologies to sustain their position in the wire and cable compound market.

For instance, in September 2020, HEXPOL Technologies, a Germany-based international polymer compounding group, launched a comprehensive portfolio of wire and cable compounds based on high-performance materials such as VMQ, additives, advanced rubber technologies, and thermoplastic elastomers. The unique features include low smoke, low toxicity, and flame retardancy without halogens. Materials are RoHS, SVHC, and REACH compliant, and come in grades that adhere to IEC 60811 or EN 50363 international cable standards.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Halogenated Polymers; Non-Halogenated Polymers
2) By Function: Insulation; Sheathing
3) By End-Use Industry: Construction Wind Energy; Power; Communication; Automotive; Other End Use Industries

