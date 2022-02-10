U.S. markets closed

Wire and Cable Materials Market to Expand at CAGR of 4.5% during Forecast Period, Notes TMR Study

·6 min read

- Increasing demand for wire and cable materials in building & construction, communications, and automotive sectors globally is driving the wire and cable materials market

- In the near future, the wire and cable materials market in Europe is expected to be driven by the region's expanding usage of wires and cables in the IT & telecommunications industry

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wire and cable materials market was valued more than US$ 124.2 Bn in 2019. The global market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030. The increasing need for wire and cable materials in automotive, building & construction, and telecommunications industry is likely to drive the global wire and cable materials market in the years to come. While electrical cables are in high demand globally, mechanical cables are becoming more popular, resulting in increasing sales opportunities for participants in the global market. In order to achieve greater security, modern wiring systems are mainly made from several types of wiring materials.

TMR_Logo
TMR_Logo

Construction, communications, aerospace, packaging, defense, industrial machinery, and information technology are some of the industries that employ wires and cables extensively. The global wire and cable materials market is expected to be driven by rising use of wires and cables. Non-metallic encased cables, instrumentation cables, low-voltage cables, armored cables, and communication cables are among the most popular cables that are available in the wire and cable materials market. Increasing demand for high-speed Internet and focus on high-quality telecommunication systems is expected to boost revenue generation opportunities in the global market in the near future.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4047

Rise in the number of new information and communication development projects as well as improvements in the electrical engineering sector are likely to propel global wire and cable materials market to US$ 209 Bn by the end of 2030. The market is predicted to expand during the forecast period due to the booming construction industry in developing and underdeveloped countries.

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Introduction of 3D printing has made it possible to manufacture wires and cables from a variety of materials with minimal effort. Construction cables are increasingly being made utilizing this technology due to the production efficiency of 3D printers, and its usage is expanding. Modern wire materials such as aluminum and copper are among the most popular, and this trend is expected to continue over the projected period.

  • In order to develop a stronghold in the current wire and cable materials market, firms in the global market are likely to concentrate on both inorganic and organic growth approaches. For instance, a Germany-based optical cable producer declared in July 2020 that it would merge with Incab, allowing both firms to deliver high-quality fiber optic cables to clients all over the world.

  • Insulation materials for wire and cable comprise polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, and polypropylene, among many others. Plastic is used as a jacketing and insulating material in wires and cables. When electrical wires are covered with plastic, the electrons that travel through them do not go through the body when they are touched. These characteristics make plastic insulated wires a more profitable solution in the global market than other options.

  • Increasing family income, electrification of transportation, heat, and demand for digital connected gadgets and air conditioning are expected to drive the demand for power. The wire and cable materials market is fueled by increase in power consumption from commercial, industrial, and residential sectors.

Ask for Special Discount on Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=4047

Wire and Cable Materials Market: Growth Drivers

  • Growing need for wire and cables in the construction industry, rising demand in the automotive sector, expanding R&D activities, and breakthroughs in material sciences are contributing to market growth. Industry participants are concentrating on the development of novel wire and cable materials in response to changing industrial uses, as well as collaborations and partnerships with other market players to boost their market position.

  • Asia Pacific accounted for a considerable share of the global wire and cable materials market in terms of volume in 2019. Energy consumption in Asia Pacific is expected to climb rapidly, with increase in energy utilization in transportation and home, as well as in newly electrified rural areas of the region.

  • North America has seen a significant rise in data usage, prompting businesses such as Verizon and AT&T to invest in fiber optic networks in the region. The demand for wire and cable materials in North America is increasing as a result of this issue. The wire and cable materials industry is booming in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, due to rising energy availability. Electricity is transmitted using power wires.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4047

Global Wire and Cable Materials Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • General Electric Company

  • Hologic, Inc.

  • Siemens Healthineers AG

  • Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.

  • Planmed Oy

Global Wire and Cable Materials Market: Segmentation

Application

  • Screening

  • Diagnostics

Technique

  • Temporal Subtraction

  • Dual Energy CEDM

Technique

  • Temporal Subtraction

  • Dual Energy CEDM

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=4047&ltype=S

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Market:

Aluminum Wire Welding Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/aluminum-wire-welding-market.html

Copper Woven Wire Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/copper-woven-wire-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/wire-cable-materials-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wire-and-cable-materials-market-to-expand-at-cagr-of-4-5-during-forecast-period-notes-tmr-study-301478838.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

