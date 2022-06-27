U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

Wire and Cable Recycling Market is Estimated to Gain a Valuation of US$ 30.5 Bn by 2031, TMR Report

Transparency Market Research
·6 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Increasing amount of waste and scrap materials produced globally is creating business opportunities in the wire and cable recycling market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wire and cable recycling market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031, notes a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Moreover, this study provides in-depth understanding on major factors influencing the growth of the wire and cable recycling market. In addition, it sheds light on the recent developments in wire and cable recycling market.

Players are investing heavily in R&D projects in order to develop next-gen technologies in order to achieve energy consumption optimization and reuse of insulating materials in the wire and cable industry. The demand for wires and cables is estimated to increase in the electronics industry as they are considered integral part of the industry. Hence, companies engaged in the recycling and electronics industries are focusing on collaborations in order to adopt effective recycling practices and expand their scope in the e-waste recycling activities, notes TMR study on the global wire and cable recycling market.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=76872

Wire and Cable Recycling Market: Key Findings

  • Due to massive application of non-ferrous metals in the power infrastructure development, the demand for these metals is rising in the recent years. Hence, cable makers around the world are experiencing increasing gap between the demand and supply ratio. Recycling of wires and cables is projected to work as one of the prominent techniques in order to cater to the ever-increasing demand for non-ferrous metals from the power infrastructure industry. This factor, in turn, is bolstering the global wire and cable recycling market.

  • Leading players in wire and cable recycling market are increasing efforts to recycle and recover e-waste produced globally. In this process, electronic parts of e-waste are being segregated and retrieved after their disposal. The amount of waste and scrap materials produced is being increasing across the globe in the recent years. This factor is expected to drive the future market demand for wire and cable recycling during the forecast period. Hence, the wire and cable recycling market is prognosticated to be valued at US$ 30.5 Bn by 2031.

Wire and Cable Recycling Market: Growth Boosters

  • Rise in the amount of waste and scrap materials around the world is resulting into increased need for wire and cable recycling

  • Surge in the understanding on concerns about global warming is working as largest revenue generator in wire and cable recycling market

Get Covid 19 Analysis: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=76872

Wire and Cable Recycling Market: Regional Analysis

  • The wire and cable recycling market in Europe is projected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising gap in the demand and supply of primary sources and increasing adoption recycling as one of the most effective technologies in order to decrease the use of primary resources.

  • Asia Pacific is considered the fastest growing market for wire and cable recycling owing to the depletion of reserves and presence of stringent regulations by several organizations in the region

Request a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=76872

Wire and Cable Recycling Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • COHEN

  • ANDRITZ

  • MTB Recycling

  • ELDAN Recycling A/S

  • Boliden Group

  • Bolduc Metal Recycling Inc.

  • Aurubis AG

  • Stena Metall Group

  • Nirvana Recycling Pvt. Ltd. Daicel Corporation

  • Henan Renewable Energy Technology Co.,Ltd

  • Caffaro Industrie

  • Dayangchem (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.

  • GRR Fine Chem

  • Cromogenia Units

  • Jinan Haohua Industry Co., Ltd.

  • Haiyan Huashuaite Plastics Electric Appliances Co., Ltd.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=76872

Wire and Cable Recycling Market Segmentation

Source

  • Household Cables

  • Industrial Cables

  • Underground Cables

  • Others

Component

  • Insulating Material

    • Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

    • Ethylene Propylene

    • Styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR)

    • Ethyl Vinyl Acetate

    • Polyethylene

    • Others

  • Conducting Material

    • Copper

    • Aluminum

    • Others

  • Others

Category

  • Low Tension Cables

  • Medium Tension Cables

  • High Tension Cables

End-use

  • Insulating Material

    • Plastic Products

    • Concrete Products

    • Wood Products

    • Others

  • Conducting Material

    • Transport

    • Construction

    • Electronics

    • Others

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Browse More Energy & Natural Resources Market Research Reports by TMR:

Smart Mining Market - Smart Mining Market is likely to register a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a smart mining market share of US$ 29.10 Bn By 2031

Tire Derived Fuel Market - Tire Derived Fuel Market is likely to register a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a tire derived fuel market share of US$ 510.91 Mn By 2031

Geothermal Heat Pumps Market - Geothermal Heat Pumps Market is likely to register a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a geothermal heat pumps market share of US$ 505.47 Bn By 2031

Geothermal Power Generation Market - Geothermal Power Generation Market is likely to register a CAGR of 13.38% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a geothermal power generation market share of US$ 40.15 Bn By 2031

Compressed Natural Gas Market - Compressed Natural Gas Market is likely to register a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a compressed natural gas market share of US$ 465.52 Bn By 2031

Hydrogen Storage System Market - Hydrogen Storage System Market is likely to register a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a Hydrogen Storage System Market share of US$ 7.9 Bn By 2031

Power Supply Market - Power Supply Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a power supply market share of US$ 46.5 Bn By 2031

Solar Trackers Market - Solar Trackers Market is likely to register a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a solar trackers market share of 37,196.86 MW By 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research company providing business custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


