Wire Harness Market Size to Grow by USD 35.17 Billion, 47% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wire harness market size is expected to grow by USD 35.17 billion from 2021 to 2026. The report projects that the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The market has been segmented by application (automotive, telecom, medical, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Download a Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wire Harness Market 2022-2026

Wire Harness Market: Segmentation Analysis

APAC will lead the wire harness market during the forecast period. The growth of the region is attributed to factors such as the presence of several domestic car manufacturers, rising smartphone penetration, and a rapid increase in subscribers from rural areas. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the wire harness market in APAC.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

The automotive segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rapid growth of the automotive industry. Devices such as GPS, speakers, advanced automated controls, and anti-lock braking systems (ABS) use wire harnesses to transmit electrical power or signals from one point to another. A body harness is used in power windows, dashboards, door locks, and all interior electrical components, while a chassis harness is used in the rear and front of the chassis. Similarly, an engine harness in fuel injection systems, speed sensors, cruise control systems, and lock braking systems. The growing use of electronic components in vehicles has also led to an increase in the demand for wire harnesses in the automotive industry.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Download a Free Sample Report

Wire Harness Market: Driver and Trend

The increasing automotive sales are driving the growth of the wire harness market. The market is witnessing rapid technological advances and upgrades of existing equipment, which is expected to increase the adoption of wire harnesses during the forecast period. Wire harness enables the transmission of energy and communication between the components in vehicles. Developing countries such as China and India constitute a major share of the market growth owing to a rapid increase in economic activities and increasing income levels. In addition, governments of various countries are banning older vehicles to reduce pollution, which will further support the market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing use of wire harnesses in the EV sector is a key trend in the market. Governments of many countries, such as the US, China, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK, have taken initiatives to promote EVs by offering various subsidies to manufacturers and buyers. The growing demand for EVs will lead to an increase in the demand for wire harnesses. Government policies, along with environmental concerns, will further propel the demand for EVs during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy Report

Related Reports

Copper Alloy Wire Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The copper alloy wire market share is expected to increase by USD 18.16 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (electrical and electronics, construction, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Electric Wire and Cable Market in North America by End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The electric wire and cable market share in North America is expected to increase to USD 1.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.58%. This report extensively covers segmentation in North America by end-user (electrical appliances, construction, automotive, and others), product (power cable, electronic wire, building cable, and others), and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico).

Wire Harness Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 35.17 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

4.7

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Aptiv Plc, BorgWarner Inc., Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH and Co. KG, Cypress Holdings Ltd. dba Cypress Industries, Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Kromberg and Schubert Automotive GmbH and Co. KG, Kyungshin Co. Ltd., Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Minda Corp. Ltd., Molex LLC, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Nexans SA, Pacific Insight Electronics Corp., Prysmian Spa, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd., Yazaki Corp., and YURA Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aptiv Plc

  • 10.4 Fujikura Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 Lear Corp.

  • 10.7 Leoni AG

  • 10.8 Nexans SA

  • 10.9 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

  • 10.10 Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Yazaki Corp.

  • 10.12 YURA Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Wire Harness Market 2022-2026
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wire-harness-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-35-17-billion-47-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac---technavio-301686247.html

SOURCE Technavio

