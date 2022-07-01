U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,783.50
    -6.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,717.00
    -64.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,516.50
    -13.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,701.30
    -6.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.36
    +0.60 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.40
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    20.20
    -0.15 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0474
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.1210 (-3.91%)
     

  • Vix

    28.71
    +0.55 (+1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2156
    -0.0020 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8430
    +0.1150 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,327.12
    +345.12 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.91
    +3.44 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,317.07
    -75.97 (-0.29%)
     

WireBarley expands its global payment service with Visa-branded multi-currency card

·4 min read

  • WireBarley Corp. licensed with Visa Fintech Fast Track Program

  • Prepaid card can be reloaded with foreign currencies on the WireBarley mobile app and can be used without a transaction fee wherever Visa is accepted

  • First prepaid card in Korea to offer 'Visa Concierge' service

SEOUL, South Korea, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross-border payment solution provider WireBarley Corp. (WireBarley) announced the launch of 'WireBarley Global Card' with Visa, a world leader in digital payments. Through this partnership, WireBarley is to expand its overseas remittance-focused service to a cross-border payment service to target the global market.

(PRNewsfoto/WireBarley)
(PRNewsfoto/WireBarley)

Established in 2016, WireBarley has expanded its presence among immigrants and students living abroad with its easy and low-cost online remittance service. The 'WireBarley Global Card,' partnered with Visa, enables customers to pre-load the Wallet by exchanging foreign currencies of choice from 12 countries WireBarley Wallet offers – including Australia, the U.S., U.K, and Canada. Once the Wallet is loaded, customers can easily make online and offline payments with pre-loaded currencies at global merchants that accept Visa card. The card service offers one of the lowest exchange rates in the industry and waives overseas transaction fees. WireBarley mobile application provides all services needed for 'WireBarley Global Card' from the card application, pre-load, and currency exchange.

As travel restrictions continue to be eased globally, the partnership announcement between WireBarley and Visa is notable for many travelers ready to cross borders – with 'WireBarley Global Card,' global payments can be easily made without the burden of transaction fees.

The 'WireBarley Global Card' can be used in local currency at more than 100 million global merchant locations that accept Visa card, and the pre-loaded currency can be withdrawn at local ATMs without fees. It is ready to use for people living overseas for many reasons – studying, living, or working. For people living in Korea, the card can be beneficial when making purchases from international online shopping or rental platforms such as Amazon, Aliexpress, eBay, Airbnb or Agoda.

Moreover, 'WireBarley Global Card' offers 'Visa Concierge' service for the first time among prepaid cards in Korea. The 'Visa Concierge,' a lifestyle guide and a 24/7 personalized digital assistant service, was only available for Infinite, Signature, and some Platinum cardholders until now. Meanwhile, Visa Concierge is available for service worldwide, including the U.S., Europe and Latin America. In the Asia Pacific region alone, the service is available in total 22 countries and territories, including Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Visa has been offering various supporting programs to discover and nurture promising Fintech start-ups to help expand their businesses globally. Thanks to the exponential growth WireBarley has achieved, WireBarley was selected into Visa Fintech Fast Track Program. With this program, Visa approved Principal Prepaid Card Issuing License for WireBarley. Starting with a Korean market, WireBarley and Visa seek to expand the partnership and plan to introduce a global version of a prepaid card in the near future.

"Visa has been spearheading efforts to establish an innovative payment ecosystem by collaborating with various fintech firms in Korea," said Patrick Storey, Country Manager of Visa Korea. "I hope WireBarley's innovative services will further develop into convenient and trusted services enjoyed by worldwide users through its collaboration with Visa."

"WireBarley is developing more convenient and borderless financial service with over 50 partners around the world," said John Yoo, CEO of WireBarley Corp. "The partnership with Visa is significant for us, and it enables WireBarley's innovative service to expand to the global payment market – travel and shopping."

WireBarley Corp.

Established in 2016, WireBarley Corp. grew exponentially with a strong foothold in the Asia Pacific region. Recently, WireBarley has further strengthened its presence as a global brand with its expansion into the U.S. and Canada markets, for the first time as a Korean overseas remittance company. Headquartered in South Korea, it has multiple subsidiaries overseas, namely Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the U.S. WireBarley's FX and corporate treasury center in Hong Kong, which is one of the largest FX trading hubs in the world, plays a crucial role in enabling effective FX management and strong compliance practicality and formulating strategic partnerships with critical banks and payment player. With 12 outbound and 44 inbound countries, WireBarley currently offers over 520 corridors for personal remittance. The company recently adopted the B2B remittance platform, e-wallet service and multi-currency card; it seeks to be not only Asia's leading remittance company but to leap forward to become a global total payment platform.

www.wirebarley.com

SOURCE WireBarley

Recommended Stories

  • Micron stock slumps after posting weak revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith takes a look at Micron's stock following a slump in Q4 revenue guidance.

  • Here's how America's millionaires are positioning themselves for a recession ⁠— if you're doing something different, you might want to think twice

    We don’t advocate for theft. But stealing these strategies is a victimless crime.

  • As Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Sink, Here's When to Dive In

    These stocks are priced for an industry-wide calamity, but how realistic is that considering their customer base?

  • Tesla analysts lower Q2 electric vehicle delivery estimates

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss outlooks for Tesla vehicle deliveries.

  • SPAC Led by Former Apple Executive Goes Bankrupt Less Than a Year After Going Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Enjoy Technology Inc., a retail startup founded by former Apple Inc. executive Ron Johnson, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday -- less than a year after going public through a merger with a blank-check company.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s

  • Future Winners? 3 Stock Giants Jim Cramer Bets On

    If there’s one common theme connecting the market’s experts, it’s ‘be a contrarian.’ Don’t follow the herd, focus on underlying facts, and don’t be afraid to throw out the conventional wisdom. Or, in a memorable phrase from Warren Buffett, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has always had a talent for swimming against the stream, and he has not shied away from pointing out the stocks that investor

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • The Dow just booked its worst first half since 1962. What history says about the path ahead.

    A bear market leaves the S&P 500 with its worst first six months since 1970. Here's what's happened after stocks suffered steep first-half stumbles in the past.

  • Why Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were all falling this morning after the Commerce Department reported its latest inflation figures, which showed inflation remains persistently high. The report said that the core personal consumption expenditures index rose 4.7% in May, only slightly less than expected and still a four-decade high. Technology investors have been watching inflation figures very closely, and with today's report, Amazon plunged 3.5%, Apple fell 2.4%, and Nvidia dropped 2.2%.

  • Micron Stock Falls After Chipmaker Delivers Dismal Outlook

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology badly missed estimates with its guidance for the current quarter. MU stock fell on the news.

  • AMD Stock Approaches Key Support Amid Fall to New Lows

    Advanced Micro Devices is declining to new 52-week lows and is now down 54% from its all-time high just just seven months ago. For now, Micron's earnings report after the close remains a bit of a wildcard for semi-stock investors, as it sits on a critical support level. Regarding AMD stock specifically, the valuation has been pummeled, as the stock price has been more than halved while earnings estimates remain steady — at least so far.

  • Bitcoin: Likely some ‘price memory’ if it falls below $14,000, crypto CEO says

    Swan Bitcoin CEO Cory Klippsten joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on the crypto markets, FTX's presence in the exchange place, and bitcoin's pricing.

  • Rolling Over Your 401(k) to an IRA Can Cost You Tens of Thousands. What to Do Instead.

    A Pew Charitable Trusts survey found that retirement savers often incur higher fees when rolling out of an old employer's 401(k) plan to an individual retirement account. Financial pros have some solutions.

  • Billionaire Saylor Makes New Bitcoin Bet Despite Heavy Losses

    As long Michael Saylor is around, Bitcoin will never walk alone. The billionaire co-founder and CEO of MicroStrategy , and four-alarm Bitcoin evangelist has taken the concept of HODL -- sometimes known as "hold on for dear life" -- to the stratosphere. This is a challenging time for digital currencies.

  • Why Dutch Bros Is Falling Today

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) were tasting like a day-old cup of coffee in morning trading, with the stock falling 7.2% at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday, though there was no company-specific news to drive the movement. The drive-thru coffee shop's stock fell sharply after the company released its earnings report in May over concern about inflation's impact on its business. Over a quarter of the coffee slinger's shares outstanding are sold short as of the latest report in June, and meme-stock traders are known to favor such situations in hopes of triggering a short squeeze by piling into the stock.

  • Micron's weak outlook sparks concerns of chip down cycle

    (Reuters) -A significantly weaker than expected business outlook by memory-chip firm Micron Technology Inc on Thursday raised concern that following nearly two years of strong demand the industry was turning toward a down cycle. Micron forecast adjusted revenue for the current quarter at $7.2 billion, plus or minus $400 million, while Wall Street's outlook was an average of $9.05 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. “We believe that demand has weakened considerably and we've seen that even in the areas that have been significantly constrained," Nikolay Todorov, analyst at Longbow Research, said.

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks with Upside Potential. Dividend investing has been an attractive prospect for individual investors and hedge funds alike for many years. […]

  • Micron Stock Is Sliding. The Outlook Disappointed.

    Memory-chip maker Micron said fiscal-fourth-quarter results will come up short. Demand for PCs and smartphones is softening, which could hurt prices for DRAM and NAND chips.

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • These 10 stocks in the S&P 500 lost $4.2 trillion of investors’ money during the first half of 2022

    DEEP DIVE The first half of 2022 is over, and good riddance for investors: The S&P 500 Index declined 20.6%. Below are two lists of the worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 (SPX) this year. First, here are the 10 companies whose market capitalizations dropped the most during the first six months of 2022.