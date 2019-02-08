German Prosecutors Probe Market Manipulation on Wirecard Reports

(Bloomberg) -- German prosecutors have started a market manipulation probe over reports that caused the shares of Wirecard AG to plummet over the past week.

Prosecutors, who haven’t named any suspects, opened the probe after Wirecard filed a criminal complaint, a spokeswoman for the Munich prosecutor said Friday by phone. Authorities for now see no reason to investigate Wirecard employees over accounting fraud allegations, she said.

Wirecard earlier fell as much as 14 percent in Frankfurt after Singapore police said they raided the company’s offices in the Asian country.

Wirecard said it met with law enforcement officials at the company’s headquarters in Singapore Friday, and "provided the police with comprehensive supporting material in regards to their inquiry."

The raid adds to concerns over Wirecard’s accounting practices, which the company has repeatedly sought to dismiss. Chief Executive Officer Markus Braun on Monday told investors and analysts he expects an investigation by an outside law firm to resolve allegations of compliance breaches and validate conclusions already made by an internal inquiry.

Wirecard also said it “actively approached the authorities yesterday and pledged our full cooperation in the investigation activities.”The start of an investigation is "a normal procedure” because of the media coverage of the past week, the company said.Wirecard reiterated that “the accusations against employees of Wirecard are unfounded.”

Wirecard traded 8.4 percent lower as of 2:04 p.m. in Frankfurt. The company has been rocked by allegations of accounting fraud in Singapore for more than a week, pledging that it will publish the findings of Singapore-based law firm Rajah & Tann’s probe into the allegations in the near future. The company’s internal compliance department determined that the allegations were “unfounded. Full stop,” Braun said Monday.

