Wirecard Shares Drop After New Report on Law Firm's Findings

(Bloomberg) -- Wirecard AG fell as much as 31 percent Friday after a report that a law firm found evidence of alleged forgery at the German payments company.

An external law firm commissioned by Wirecard found evidence indicating “serious offenses of forgery and/or of falsification of accounts,” the Financial Times wrote Friday, citing the law firm’s report. The Rajah & Tann LLP lawyers identified potential civil and criminal violations in Singapore, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, and Germany, findings that formed the basis of a presentation to Wirecard’s senior management on May 8, 2018, the newspaper said.

Wirecard denied the report, calling it “inaccurate, misleading and defamatory,” in an emailed statement Friday.

“It is untrue that Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP has ever uncovered any findings of material misconduct of any Wirecard employee in matters of accounting practices,” Wirecard said, adding that no presentation was made to senior management on the matter on May 8 last year.

Representatives for Rajah & Tann didn’t immediately return calls and emails seeking comment outside regular business hours. The firm is among Wirecard’s legal advisers and regularly conducts “compliance and governance related advisory work,” the payments company said.

Wirecard earlier this week denied claims made in a story by the FT that alleged executive fraud originating at the Singapore office, fueling concerns about the fast-growing company’s business practices that knocked as much as 25 percent off its value on Wednesday. This week’s plunge has shaved about 7 billion euros ($8 billion) off the market value to about 13 billion euros.

The stock was down 31.95 euros, or 22 percent, to 112.75 euros at 4:48 p.m. in Frankfurt.

Online Gambling

German financial regulator BaFin is looking into the allegations for signs of possible market manipulation. On Friday, BaFin spokeswoman Anja Schuchardt said the regulator is at the beginning of its investigation and will take the new report into account.

Founded in 1999, Wirecard initially provided financial services to online gambling and adult websites, barely surviving the dot-com bust. After a decade of growth, the company last year replaced Commerzbank AG in Germany’s benchmark DAX index.

It’s not the first time Wirecard has had to defend its reputation. The shares plunged after past claims were published about accounting irregularities in 2008 and fraud allegations in 2016. But analysts have stayed true to the company, with 79 percent recommending investors buy the stock, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The FT on Wednesday reported that a senior Wirecard executive in Singapore was suspected of using forged contracts for several suspicious transactions. The transactions were allegedly ordered by an executive who oversees Wirecard’s accounting in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the report.

