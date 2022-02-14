Wired Kitchens, a rapidly growing developer of ghost kitchen and micro-fulfillment real estate, appoints former C3 by sbe executive as Chief Operating Officer

Wired Kitchens

Seasoned Food and Beverage Executive to Operationalize and Accelerate Growth

MIAMI, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wired Kitchens, a real estate developer of logistics facilities for prepared food delivery and other users seeking micro-fulfillment infrastructure, today announced the expansion of its executive team, naming Sami Kohen as Chief Operating Officer. This follows the acquisition and ongoing redevelopment of initial facilities in Chicago and Miami. The Wired Kitchens facilities will provide best-in-class real estate, technology and logistics space for food and beverage producers, commonly referred to a ghost or dark kitchens, and other last-mile logistics users seeking micro-fulfillment.



“We are thrilled to bring Sami onboard to help operationalize our growing portfolio of owned and managed real estate infrastructure for off-premise food businesses. Sami has a demonstrated track record of success in the ghost kitchen space including the development of the virtual offerings of Umami Burger, Sam’s Crispy Chicken and Krispy Rice,” said Matthew McLeod, Wired Kitchens’ Founder. “Given Sami’s deep expertise in operations, I will be transitioning from day-to-day company operations to a board-level role on behalf of BRACKENBURY Partners, my private investment firm. I look forward to working to grow the company in partnership with management, with a focus on business strategy, acquisitions, and capital raising.”

Kohen joins Wired Kitchens from C3 by sbe, where he was Director of Operations and instrumental in the formation and growth of the C3 platform. Prior to his role at C3, Kohen was Complex Director of Food and Beverage at SLS Hotels Group and has also managed leading Miami restaurant concepts such as Seaspice and River Yacht Club. He also previously oversaw food and beverage programs at the South Beach Ritz Carlton.

Kohen will report to the Wired Kitchens board of directors which include Matthew McLeod, along with investors David Steinberg and Nirmal Roy, both Managing Partners at Foundation Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm based in New York City and Miami.

“We are excited to welcome Sami to the Wired Kitchens team and look forward to having such a seasoned F&B veteran lead the operations of the business as we gear-up for the company’s launch of operations in 2022,” said David Steinberg, Managing Partner of Foundation Capital Partners. "We look forward to further developing our operational capabilities as we grow the Wired Kitchens platform with upcoming national expansion."

About Wired Kitchens

Wired Kitchens is a fast-growing developer of ghost kitchen facilities nationwide. Founded in 2021, Wired Kitchens acquires and develops logistics facilities for prepared food delivery and other users seeking micro-fulfillment infrastructure. More information about Wired Kitchens can be found at the company's website: www.wiredkitchens.com or on Instagram @wiredkitchens.

About BRACKENBURY Partners

BRACKENBURY Partners is a private investment vehicle focused on investing #where atoms meet bits#. BRACKENBURY Partners is led by Founder and Managing Partner, Matthew McLeod. More information about BRACKENBURY can be found at the company's website: www.brackenburypartners.com.

About Foundation Capital

Foundation Capital Partners, with offices in New York and Miami, is a private investment management firm focused on achieving opportunistic returns by its pursuit of a strategy dedicated to real estate across the United States. For more information, please visit www.foundationcapital.us.

Media Contact

David Greenberg

media@wiredkitchens.com

+1 212-381-0841



