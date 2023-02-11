Wireless access point market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global wireless access point market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,961.75 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the wireless access point market was valued at USD 15,926.70 million. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wireless Access Point Market 2023-2027

Wireless access point market - Five forces

The global wireless access point market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Wireless access point market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Wireless access point market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (gateways or routers, dependent AP, and independent AP), end-user (enterprises and consumers), and type (indoor and outdoor).

The gateways or routers segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the rise in demand for value-added services such as location-based services (LBS), navigation, and digital mapping. The demand for routers or gateways is increasing owing to the increasing IP traffic. The demand for enterprise routers is rising to improve workforce mobility, which will increase the adoption of web technologies and contribute to the growth of the global wireless access point market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global wireless access point market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global wireless access point market.

North America is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increase in the use of the Internet and smartphones. The demand for bring-your-own-device (BYOD) solutions is also increasing in the region. In addition, the rising demand for 5G network acceleration has enabled firms and telecom component providers to develop advanced telecom infrastructure and related components. These factors will fuel the growth of the wireless access point market in the region during the forecast period.

Wireless access point market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increase in the development of smart cities is driving the growth of the global wireless access point market.

Governments of various countries are investing large amounts in the construction of smart cities.

These cities require public Wi-Fi networks to provide services such as safety and security, access to education, waste and water management, traffic management, infrastructure management, and healthcare.

As a result, there will be a high demand for wireless access points in smart cities.

Hence, the development of smart cities is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period

Leading trends influencing the market

The increase in 5G investments is a key trend in the global wireless access point market.

The rise in these investments in 5G is creating a demand for 5G network infrastructure.

Telecom service providers and network equipment providers will have to offer routers that will enable carriers to provide 5G services.

Thus, an increase in investments in 5G will increase the adoption of devices such as wireless routers, which, in turn, will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Latency issues are challenging the growth of the global wireless access point market.

In remote areas, the quality of networks is low. Hence, mobile network operators need to build solutions to offer connectivity to IoT devices.

This can impact the consumer segment, as individual consumers do not have access to high-speed Internet everywhere.

Moreover, in countries with low internet speeds, such as Yemen, Cuba, and Sudan, the adoption of wireless APs is slow.

Hence, low internet speeds and latency issues are negatively impacting the adoption of routers and APs.

These factors will impede the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this wireless access point market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wireless access point market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the wireless access point market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the wireless access point market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of wireless access point market vendors

Wireless Access Point Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,961.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.7 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Avaya Holdings Corp., Cambium Networks Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., D Link Corp., Edgecore Networks Corp., EnGenius Technologies Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Kontron AG, Netgear Inc., Signellent Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Sophos Ltd., SRA Holdings Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, TP Link Corp. Ltd., Ubiquiti Inc., and Zyxel Communications Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

