Wireless Antenna Market to grow by USD 4.41 Bn, AccelTex Solutions and Alpha Wireless Ltd. emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wireless antenna market by End-user (communication, aerospace and defense, automotive, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2026" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the wireless antenna market size is expected to reach a value of USD 4.41 bn during 2021-2026? Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wireless Antenna Market 2022-2026

Wireless Antenna Market Segmentation

End-user

Geography

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AccelTex Solutions, Alpha Wireless Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., FIAMM Componenti Accessori FCA Spa, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Ignion SL, IMC Microwave Industries Ltd., Johanson Technology Inc., Linx Technologies, MP Antenna Ltd., THE BOUYGUES GROUP, Viasat Inc., Wutong Holding Group Co.Ltd., Yageo Corp., and Infinite Electronics Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Major 5 Wireless Antenna Market Vendor's Offerings

Alpha Wireless Ltd. : The company provides a wide range of products such as LTE Antennas, Custom Antenna Design, FDD-LTE & TDD-LTE, Variable Tilt Antennas, 4G Antennas, and Base Station Antennas.

BAE Systems Plc: The company offers wireless antenna that includes Common data link radio, iCDL, CDL Portable Ground System, CDL Exportable Radio System, and Light Airborne Multipurpose Systems.

Broadcom Inc. : The company offers BCM43460 antenna which is used in Wireless LAN Solutions and Smart Devices and supports 20, 40, and 80 MHz channels with 256 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation.

Cisco Systems Inc .: The company offers wireless antennae that include Omnidirectional antennas, Directional antennas, Indoor and outdoor wall-mounted dual-band patch antennas, and Cisco Aironet antenna.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc.: The company offers a wireless antenna that includes CommScope Mosaic which helps to combine active and passive antenna capabilities in a way that simplifies tower top complexity and reduces occupied tower top space and wind loading while preserving the performance of all technologies.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Wireless Antenna Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The wireless antenna market report covers the following areas:

Wireless Antenna Market Size

Wireless Antenna Market Trends

Wireless Antenna Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increase in 5G investments as one of the prime reasons driving the Wireless Antenna Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Wireless Antenna Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.84 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AccelTex Solutions, Alpha Wireless Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., FIAMM Componenti Accessori FCA Spa, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Ignion SL, IMC Microwave Industries Ltd., Johanson Technology Inc., Linx Technologies, MP Antenna Ltd., Octane Wireless, Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, SkyWave Antennas Inc., THE BOUYGUES GROUP, Viasat Inc., Wutong Holding Group Co.Ltd., Yageo Corp., and Infinite Electronics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Communication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BAE Systems Plc

10.4 Broadcom Inc.

10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.6 CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

10.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

10.8 Ignion SL

10.9 Johanson Technology Inc.

10.10 Linx Technologies

10.11 Viasat Inc.

10.12 Yageo Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

