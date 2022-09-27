U.S. markets open in 6 hours 2 minutes

Wireless Antenna Market to grow by USD 4.41 Bn, AccelTex Solutions and Alpha Wireless Ltd. emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wireless antenna market by End-user (communication, aerospace and defense, automotive, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2026" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the wireless antenna market size is expected to reach a value of USD 4.41 bn during 2021-2026? Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wireless Antenna Market 2022-2026

Wireless Antenna Market Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AccelTex Solutions, Alpha Wireless Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., FIAMM Componenti Accessori FCA Spa, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Ignion SL, IMC Microwave Industries Ltd., Johanson Technology Inc., Linx Technologies, MP Antenna Ltd., THE BOUYGUES GROUP, Viasat Inc., Wutong Holding Group Co.Ltd., Yageo Corp., and Infinite Electronics Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Major 5 Wireless Antenna Market Vendor's Offerings

  • Alpha Wireless Ltd.: The company provides a wide range of products such as LTE Antennas, Custom Antenna Design, FDD-LTE & TDD-LTE, Variable Tilt Antennas, 4G Antennas, and Base Station Antennas.

  • BAE Systems Plc: The company offers wireless antenna that includes Common data link radio, iCDL, CDL Portable Ground System, CDL Exportable Radio System, and Light Airborne Multipurpose Systems.

  • Broadcom Inc.: The company offers BCM43460 antenna which is used in Wireless LAN Solutions and Smart Devices and supports 20, 40, and 80 MHz channels with 256 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers wireless antennae that include Omnidirectional antennas, Directional antennas, Indoor and outdoor wall-mounted dual-band patch antennas, and Cisco Aironet antenna.

  • CommScope Holding Co. Inc.: The company offers a wireless antenna that includes CommScope Mosaic which helps to combine active and passive antenna capabilities in a way that simplifies tower top complexity and reduces occupied tower top space and wind loading while preserving the performance of all technologies.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Wireless Antenna Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The wireless antenna market report covers the following areas:

  • Wireless Antenna Market Size

  • Wireless Antenna Market Trends

  • Wireless Antenna Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increase in 5G investments as one of the prime reasons driving the Wireless Antenna Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Wireless Antenna Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 4.41 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.84

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AccelTex Solutions, Alpha Wireless Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., FIAMM Componenti Accessori FCA Spa, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Ignion SL, IMC Microwave Industries Ltd., Johanson Technology Inc., Linx Technologies, MP Antenna Ltd., Octane Wireless, Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, SkyWave Antennas Inc., THE BOUYGUES GROUP, Viasat Inc., Wutong Holding Group Co.Ltd., Yageo Corp., and Infinite Electronics Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Communication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BAE Systems Plc

  • 10.4 Broadcom Inc.

  • 10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.6 CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

  • 10.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Ignion SL

  • 10.9 Johanson Technology Inc.

  • 10.10 Linx Technologies

  • 10.11 Viasat Inc.

  • 10.12 Yageo Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Wireless Antenna Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wireless-antenna-market-to-grow-by-usd-4-41-bn-acceltex-solutions-and-alpha-wireless-ltd-emerge-as-key-contributors-to-growth---technavio-301633121.html

SOURCE Technavio

