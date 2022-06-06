U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.75
    +43.75 (+1.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,152.00
    +264.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,732.00
    +181.00 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.10
    +20.80 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.99
    +0.12 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.70
    +6.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    +0.45 (+2.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0730
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.30
    +0.58 (+2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2563
    +0.0070 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6800
    -0.1800 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,416.05
    +1,707.05 (+5.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.75
    +22.95 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,619.03
    +86.08 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Wireless Audio Device Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·3 min read
Major players in the wireless audio device market are Apple Inc. , Boat Lifestyle, Bose Corporation, DEI Holdings Inc. , Harman International Industries Inc. , Koninklijke Philips N. V, LG Electronics, Logitech International S.

New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wireless Audio Device Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284147/?utm_source=GNW
A., Plantronics Inc., Samsung, Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Shure Incorporated, Sonos Inc., Sony Corporation, Vizio Inc., and Voxx International Corporation.

The global wireless audio device market is expected to grow from $20.85 billion in 2021 to $26.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.0%. The wireless audio device market is expected to grow to $60.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.4%.

The wireless audio device market consists of sales of wireless audio devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide wireless music streaming for audio systems and other speakers.Wireless audio devices receive the signals using wireless platforms such as radiofrequency waves, infrared, airplay for streaming music, and others.

A wireless audio device offers connectivity and flexibility across devices. They do not require a physical wire to broadcast the audio.

The main types of products in wireless audio devices are soundbars, wireless speakers, and wireless headsets and microphones.The soundbars are bar-shaped device that usually contains more than one speaker that is used in combination with televisions, computers, mp3 devices, and others.

The various technologies include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and airplay that are used in applications such as commercial, consumer, automotive, and other applications.

North America was the largest region in the wireless audio device market in 2021.Asia pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the wireless audio device market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rise in the adoption of wireless devices is expected to propel the growth of the wireless audio device market going forward.Wireless devices are electronic devices such as smartphones, routers, radios, tablets, Bluetooth mice, and keyboards that use radio signals to communicate and do not require a physical wire.

The rapid increase in the adoption of wireless devices is promoting the demand for the adoption of wireless audio devices by consumers for entertainment purposes. For instance, according to DataReportal, an online reference library, the number of smartphones in use is rapidly growing at an annual rate of 5.7%, with an average of approximately 1 million new smartphones in use every day. Therefore, the rise in the adoption of wireless devices is driving the growth of the wireless audio device market.

Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the wireless audio device market.Companies in the wireless audio device industry are developing new technologies and launching new products into the market to expand the company’s customer base and meet customers’ requirements.

For instance, in March 2021, Sonos, a US-based audio products manufacturing company introduced Sonos Roam, an ultra-portable compact size smart speaker that is connected completely to Wi-Fi at home and is also easily switched to Bluetooth when outside. It can simultaneously connect to both of them making it seamlessly streaming.

In October 2021, Audiotonix, a UK-based company that designs and manufactures audio mixing devices acquired Sound Devices LLC for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition helps Audiotonix’s strategic extension into the audio production market.

Sound Devices LLC is a US-based company that designs and manufactures portable audio and video products.

The countries covered in the wireless audio device market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284147/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

