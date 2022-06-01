Wireless Carriers Leverage Industry-Specific Products and Expertise to Compete in the North American Field-Centric Worker Applications Market

ReportLinker

This study defines field-centric worker apps as software solutions that are used out in the field, where the mobile employee is typically traversing from site to site during his or her work day. Sample worker types can include field sales reps, field service technicians, public safety first-responders, utility field techs, insurance adjusters, home health care workers, etc.

Field-centric worker apps are mobile-first, allowing these workers real-time access to, and exchange of, critical information, collaboration, and/or guidance via their smartphones, tablets, and even smart glasses and smart watches. These field-based workers understand that mobile access to the right information and guidance can produce better, more timely outcomes. As a result, field-centric worker applications are receiving increased attention and growing in terms of capabilities. In addition, the evolving status of wireless carriers–the pioneering channel in this market–is of particular interest. This study examines the role of North America’s top-tier wireless carriers in the field-centric mobile applications market, including their current portfolios, challenges, and growth opportunities.Features of these apps can include mobile forms and work flows, checklists, video streaming, mobile payment, predictive analytics, customer history, wireless timecards, reports and dashboards, etc. While the range of field-centric worker app capabilities continues to grow, wireless carriers tend to lag on adoption of innovative technologies, which can negatively impact their value proposition with prospective customers.Adoption dynamics and strategic imperatives are examined. Revenue forecasts are provided for wireless carrier performance in two product categories: 1) Small and Mid-sized Business (SMB) solutions for companies with fewer than 500 employees, and 2) Enterprise solutions for businesses with 500+ total employees. This wireless carrier portion of the field-centric worker app market remains in growth mode and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.8% over the study’s 2021-2027 forecast period. The carriers that are profiled in this study are: AT&T, Bell Canada, Rogers Communications, TELUS, T-Mobile USA, and Verizon.

