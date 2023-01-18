U.S. markets open in 4 hours 53 minutes

Wireless Charging ICs Market holds a share of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2023 while expecting revenue of US$ 13.1 Billion by 2033 Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Faster, Safe, and Cost-Effective Charging Solutions drives the Wireless Charging ICs Market, FMI records a Strong CAGR of 16.7% for 2023 to 2033.The U.S. market for wireless charging ICs is likely to cross a value of US$ 1.5 Billion by 2033.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wireless charging ICs market is anticipated to boom at a strong CAGR of 16.7% between 2023 and 2033. The market is anticipated to cross a market share of US$ 13.1 billion by 2033, while it holds a revenue of US$ 2.8 billion in 2023. As modern-mobile technology penetrates the market space, wireless charging becomes more common in mobile phones, making the charging process safer, faster, and easy. Furthermore, the flagship range of the smartphone market provides wireless charging ICs.

The increased convenience and efficiency provided to the end users through wireless charging, along with the advent of automobiles coming with wireless charging, are fueling the sales of wireless charging ICs. Wireless power leaders are focusing on industry-leading efficiency and unique and proven hardware. This fuels the demand for wireless charging ICs.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13304

The higher mobility provided by the wireless charging technology, along with the fact that the user doesn’t have to carry the charger everywhere while travelling, makes the technology futuristic. Advanced systems that support wireless charging in outlets, universities, and buses help technology penetrate the smartphone-integrated markets. Furthermore, the major smartphone manufacturers provide wireless charging in them, making them reliable for future use as the industry is anticipated to boom at a higher pace.

Key Points

  • The US market is the biggest space for smartphone technology and is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 1.5 Bn by 2033. The regional market is expected to thrive at an elevated 13.5% between 2023 and 2033.

  • The South Korean market thrives at the highest CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. The market is likely to reach a value of US$ 949.9 Million by 2033.

  • The transmitter segment is expected to thrive in the product category as it has the highest penetration and easy installation process. It is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

  • Consumer electronics top the application type segments with a CAGR of 16.6% between 2023 and 2033, while it thrived at a lower CAGR of 15.4% during the previous forecast period.

Request a Report Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-13304

Competitive Landscape

The focus of key competitors is to deliver effective ICs that also support fast wireless charging. Furthermore, flexibility, according to the smartphone, is needed in the integrated chip for better adjustability. Apart from this, market players focus on minimizing the technology to make it more future-oriented. Key players in the market are Convenient Power HK Ltd, WiTricity Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, and Texas Instruments, Inc.

For instance:

  • Convenient Power HK Ltd has expanded its research and development teams to enhance the IC quality as company grows further.

  • Renesas has introduced the wireless charging ICs and the wireless power ICs that are industry-first, flexible Arm Cortex –M0-based SoC Architecture

Key Segments

By Products:

  • Receivers

  • Transmitters

By Power Range:

  • High >51 Watt

  • Low <15 Watt

  • Medium 16-50 Watt

By Application:

  • Automotive

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Healthcare

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific (APAC)

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-13304

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

TOC continued..!

Get More Information on this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/wireless-charging-ics-market

Top Reports Related To Technology Market Insights

Embedded Finance Market Size - The embedded finance market is likely to strengthen its hold on the global market at a strong CAGR of 16.4% between 2022 and 2032. The market is valued at US$ 54.3 billion in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 248.4 Billion by 2032.

Botnet Detection Market Share - The botnet detection market revenue totaled ~US$ 480.3 Million in 2021. The botnet detection market is expected to reach ~US$ 11,474.5 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 33.6% for 2022 – 32.

Network Encryption Market Trends - The network encryption market revenue totaled ~US$ 3.7 Billion in 2021 and the sales are expected to reach ~US$ 8.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2022 and 2032.

Enterprise Content Management Market Growth - The enterprise content management market is likely to expand its roots in the global market at a promising CAGR of 8.7% between 2022 and 2032. The market is valued at US$ 15.5 billion in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 35.8 Billion by 2032.

Enterprise Mobility Market Demand - The enterprise mobility market is anticipated to have a steady CAGR of 22.3% during the period 2022-2032. The enterprise mobility market is predicted to grow from US$ 510 Billion in 2022 to US$ 3828 Billion in 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

