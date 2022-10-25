U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,799.50
    -9.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,454.00
    -91.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,464.75
    -14.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,750.20
    -4.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.54
    -1.04 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,646.80
    -7.30 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.27 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9873
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.87
    +0.18 (+0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1325
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8820
    -0.1380 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,293.09
    -33.21 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.95
    -0.41 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,981.55
    -32.44 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

Wireless Charging to Pull the Plug on Charging Stations, Finds IDTechEx

·4 min read

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Wireless EV charging market overview. Source: IDTechEx – “Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles 2023-2033: Technology, Players and Forecasts”
Wireless EV charging market overview. Source: IDTechEx – “Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles 2023-2033: Technology, Players and Forecasts”

Charging Electric Vehicles Without Cables

The development of wireless charging systems for electric vehicles (EVs) has slowly picked up momentum over the past decade. This charging solution relies on the principle of resonant inductive coupling to achieve wireless power transfer (WPT) from a ground-based pad to a vehicle-fitted pad. Drivers should simply align their vehicles with the ground pad for charging to begin automatically, eliminating the need to plug in. Wireless charging has the power to greatly increase the convenience and accessibility of plug-in electric vehicle charging for drivers. In their brand new market report, "Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles 2023-2033: Technology, Players and Forecasts", IDTechEx finds that the market for wireless EV charging infrastructure will reach over US$6 billion by 2033. The report covers the enabling technology, componentry breakdown, safety metrics (with a focus around standardization), and efficiency analysis of commercially deployed systems.

Several automakers are evaluating the technology and working with tier 1 and technology suppliers to integrate this technology. BMW were the early pioneer in rolling out factory-fitted wireless charging hardware before sales declined in volume. More recently, Hyundai, FAW, and IM Motor have announced models that are wireless charging enabled. The market is also seeing investment from auto OEMs like Volvo, Jaguar, and Renault and Tier 1 suppliers like Siemens, Mahle, and Magna. There are a number of companies jostling to be the dominant player in the wireless EV charging space, including WiTricity, Hevo, Wave, IPT Technology, Momentum Dynamics, and many more. In reality, each competitor's systems are intended for different applications, and there is enough business potential for everyone in this emerging market. This latest IDTechEx report includes player profiles, technology benchmarking, and information on pilot project deployment with OEM partners.

The (Electric) Road Ahead

Wireless charging allows fleets to adapt their charging events to their existing business workflows with short opportunistic charging sessions throughout the operational day, so vehicles can carry smaller batteries and remain in service for longer. Top-up charging along a route also means a fleet's energy demand is spread over time and space, reducing electric consumption at the fleet's hub. The IDTechEx report takes a deep dive into the commercial operation of such fleet vehicles and analyses the battery downsizing potential, TCO comparison with plug-in infrastructure, and wireless V2G possibilities.

IDTechEx research finds that the private luxury passenger car segment will adopt wireless charging technology due to its added convenience. This will be followed by commercial vehicles such as taxis, vans, and buses which can charge opportunistically and remain in service longer. The emerging autonomous segment will also be very likely to utilize this technology in the future since it requires zero human intervention, but early deployments will rely on conductive, cable-based solutions. The latest IDTechEx report includes 10-year granular market forecasts split by vehicle segments, power level, componentry, and application, including infrastructure market value forecasts.

Wireless EV charging will play a key role in developing the overall network of EV charging infrastructure alongside Level 1 and 2 AC charging and Level 3 DC fast charging. It will be a complementary solution to support the growing population of zero-emission light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicles. It offers tremendous opportunities for Auto OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and fleet operators. However, right now, the price is much higher than cable-based solutions, with players betting on larger volumes to bring down prices significantly in the future. This requires wider market acceptance which raises several key questions - would it be powerful and efficient enough to charge all types of vehicles? What are the additional components needed? What is the state of commercialization? Is it safe to operate? Find answers to these questions in the IDTechEx report.

To find out more about the brand new IDTechEx report "Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles 2023-2033: Technology, Players and Forecasts", including downloadable sample pages, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/WirelessChargingEV

This report forms part of the broader electric vehicle and energy storage research from IDTechEx, who track the adoption of electric vehicles, battery trends, and demand across mobility sectors. This is summarized in a master report: www.IDTechEx.com/EV, or for further in-depth analysis, please see the full portfolio of electric vehicle research available from IDTechEx: www.IDTechEx.com/research/EV.  

About IDTechEx 
 
IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Subscription and Consultancy products, helping you profit from emerging technologies. For more information, contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

Images download:  
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/etd1rp8opdw64he/AADjBetl5Xou3uSdboYAoFYza?dl=0

Media Contact: 
 
Natalie Fifield 
Digital Marketing Manager 
press@IDTechEx.com 
+44(0)1223 812300 
 
Social Media Links: 
 
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/IDTechEx 
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/idtechex/ 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IDTechExResearch

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1928169/IDTechEx_Wireless_EV.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478371/IDTechEx_Logo.jpg

IDTechEx Logo
IDTechEx Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wireless-charging-to-pull-the-plug-on-charging-stations-finds-idtechex-301657554.html

SOURCE IDTechEx

Recommended Stories

  • EV sales are getting hotter, and these are the cars catching up to Tesla

    Two trends — the growing size of the EV pie and Tesla’s shrinking share of it — are likely to continue in the fourth quarter.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Cuts China Prices; 'Real Challenger' Sees Soaring Profit

    Tesla and BYD Co. are both fast-growing EV giants. While a lot of attention falls on startups such as Rivian Automotive, Lucid, Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto, as well as traditional automakers pushing into EVs, such as General Motors and Ford Motor, Tesla and BYD are setting the pace. Tesla reported strong earnings and revenue growth on Oct. 19.

  • Why Baidu, Dingdong, and Pinduoduo Stocks Crashed on Monday

    Chinese President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term as leader of the People's Republic on Sunday -- and U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks promptly fell off a cliff as a result. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, shares of internet search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) are down 16.6%, while e-commerce platforms Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) have fallen 18.9% and 28.8%, respectively. What does a continuation -- not even a change -- in the leadership structure of the Chinese government have to do with the price of Chinese tech stocks, you ask?

  • Texas Natural Gas Drops Toward Zero as Output Swamps Pipelines

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom:

  • Elon Musk is slashing Tesla prices to whip up his sluggish sales in a struggling core market: China

    Suffering from sluggish demand in the competitive Chinese market, Tesla dropped the price for its entry rear-wheel-drive Model Y below a key threshold to qualify for a subsidy before incentives expire at year's end.

  • Here's Why These Chinese Stocks Fell Hard Today

    Chinese stocks were tumbling this morning after China's President Xi Jinping broke precedent over the weekend and secured a third term as the country's leader. Xi's past government policies have been generally unfriendly toward technology companies, and investors are worried that policies enacted by the newly emboldened Xi could hamper tech stocks even further. As a result, the share prices of Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE: TME) dropped 8.3%, the commercial freight platform company Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) plunged 9.5%, and online education company New Oriental Education and Technology (NYSE: EDU) plummeted 20.5% as of 11:17 a.m. ET.

  • Tesla cuts prices in China on concern over softening demand

    In a reversal following a series of hikes his year, Tesla is now cutting prices in China.

  • As Pinduoduo Plunges, We're Checking the Charts

    Pinduoduo Inc. is a Shanghai-based platform that connects farmers with consumers directly through its interactive social commerce shopping experience. Shares of PDD are sharply lower on the heels of selling in China's markets linked to fears as President Xi Jinping moved to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists. In this daily bar chart of PDD, below, we can see that prices did close above $70 in early September.

  • Cathie Wood Knows How Tesla Can Juice Its Sales: Cut Costs in Half

    Worry about demand has begun to crop up, but the fund manager isn't worried. She says Tesla will gain as EVs get cheaper to produce.

  • Is It Time To Buy Exxon Stock As It Breaks Through A Buy Point In Advance Of Q3 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil has gained as oil prices surged and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy as it prepares to announce Q3 earnings?

  • Exclusive-Toyota scrambles for EV reboot with eye on Tesla

    Toyota is considering a reboot of its electric-car strategy to better compete in a booming market it has been slow to enter, and has halted some work on existing EV projects, four people with knowledge of the still-developing plans said. The proposals under review, if adopted, would amount to a dramatic shift for Toyota and rewrite the $38-billion EV rollout plan the Japanese automaker announced last year to better compete with the likes of Tesla. A working group within Toyota has been charged with outlining plans by early next year for improvements to its existing EV platform or for a new architecture, the four individuals said.

  • Russia Ships Record Volumes of Gas and Steelmaking Coal to China

    (Bloomberg) -- China imported record quantities of Russian liquefied natural gas and steelmaking coal in September, as total purchases of energy products topped $50 billion since the invasion of Ukraine pushed Moscow to expand sales to its strategic ally. Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Rec

  • HSBC Promotes Veteran Banker to CFO; Profit Falls on Higher Credit Losses

    HSBC Holdings PLC reported a 46% drop in third-quarter profit and named a veteran banker as its new chief financial officer, putting him in the mix as a possible successor to the top job at the global banking giant. HSBC Chief Executive Noel Quinn called Mr. Elhedery “an exceptional leader” in a statement. Mr. Elhedery is currently the co-chief executive of HSBC’s global banking and markets team, which will now be run solely by Greg Guyett.

  • Ukrainian intelligence reveal reason forSu-30 fighter jet crash in Irkutsk

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 24 OCTOBER 2022, 20:44 Low quality of repair work carried out previously has been named the reason for the crash of a Su-30 fighter jet in a residential area in the Russian city of Irkutsk.

  • GM Earnings: Will General Motors Warn After Ford And Tesla?

    Supply disruptions linger and demand clouds have gathered. Investors may be bracing for a GM earnings warning.

  • Tesla Stock Falls. It’s All About China.

    Tesla Chinese website on Sunday showed lower prices to buy Tesla vehicles. A Model Y, for instance, now starts at about 289,000 Chinese yuan (about $39,500). Most of the models and model variants appear to have fallen between 15,000 and 30,000 Chinese yuan in price, or roughly $2,700 apiece.

  • Archer Aviation plans to build 250 air taxis in 2025

    Archer Aviation Inc said it aims to make about 250 battery-electric air taxis in 2025 and scale up production in the following years, after setting a goal of getting its aircraft certified by the end of 2024. "In our first year, we will build 250 aircraft, our second year will build 500 aircraft, our third year will build 650 aircraft and then we scale it up to around 2,000 aircraft per year," CEO Adam Goldstein told Reuters in an interview. Archer aims to certify its pilot-plus-four-passenger aircraft, 'Midnight', by end-2024, though the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is still in the process of drawing up certification rules for these futuristic aircraft.

  • Big Oil’s Profits Just Keep Rolling in as World Economy Sputters

    (Bloomberg) -- Big Oil’s run of record profit will suffer only a minor dent for the third quarter, even as the global economy shows signs of cracking under the pressure of rising inflation and interest rates.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskStocks Keep Rally Going as

  • Biden Pitches Plan to Refill Oil Reserves, but Producers Are Skeptical

    The administration is offering to buy oil at fixed future prices, but U.S. oil companies are wary of boosting output.

  • Saudi Conference Draws Wall Street Executives Amid Strained Ties With U.S.

    JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs’s David Solomon are expected to speak at the event in a sign that a Saudi-U.S. diplomatic spat isn’t turning off global investors.