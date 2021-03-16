U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

Wireless EV Charging Market Size to Reach USD 210.01 Million by 2030 at CAGR 36.4% - Valuates Reports

·8 min read

BANGALORE, India, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless EV Charging Market is Segmented by Power Source (3–<11 kW, 11–50 kW, and >50 kW), Charging Method (CWPT, MGWPT, RIPT, and IPT), Installation (Home, and Commercial), Distribution Channel (OEMs, and Aftermarket), and Vehicle Type (BEV, PHEV, and Commercial EV). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecast from 2021 to 2026. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Hybrid & Alternative Vehicles Category.

Valuates Reports Logo
Valuates Reports Logo

The global wireless EV charging market size was valued at USD 7.6 Million in 2019 and projected to reach USD 210.1 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 36.4% from 2020 to 2030.

Major factors driving the growth of wireless EV charging market size are, implementation of stringent emission norms, increasing focus on R&D activities, rapid technological advancements and smart marketing strategies.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Wireless EV Charging Market : https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Auto-1I348/Wireless_Electric_Vehicle_Charging

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE WIRELESS EV CHARGING MARKET SIZE

An increase in electric vehicles (EVs) sales is expected to drive the growth of the wireless EV charging market size. EVs deliver many benefits, such as reduced consumption of fuel (petrol, diesel, and gas) and reduced tailpipe emissions, which are dramatically increasing demand worldwide. This, in turn, is expected to increase the need for wireless charging for electric vehicles during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the wireless EV charger market size is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising technology adoption in the developed countries. The current plug-in charging stations take longer charging hours. Thus the wireless electric vehicle chargers on-the-go will appeal to the need. In European countries, home installation is the most lucrative segment. Wireless charging has broad implications for both automobiles and commercial fleets, thus fostering the growth of wireless electric vehicle charging market size.

Compared to conventional plug-in chargers, slower charging rates and costlier technology integration serve as the wireless electric vehicle charging market's primary constraints. The technology is more costly, as drive electronics and coils are required for inductive charging in both devices and chargers, thereby raising the complexity and cost of production. However, developments in technology are expected to minimize transfer losses and increase charging speed.

View Report Details Before Purchasing: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-1I348/wireless-electric-vehicle-charging

WIRELESS ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The BEV segment is expected to hold the largest wireless electric vehicle charging market share during the forecast period.

Wireless charging is now available in BEV models such as Tesla Model S, BMW i3, and Nissan Leaf. OEMs are concentrating on BEVs due to strict government regulations to curb increasing pollution. It is expected that rising BEV revenues and government funding would drive the overall demand.

Based on installation type the home segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment.

As the adoption of EV increase in the country, the installation of wireless EV charging stations is also expected to increase in each household.

Based on the distribution channel the OEM segment is projected as the most lucrative segment.

OEMs are concentrating on BEVs to curb increasing pollution due to strict government regulations. It is expected that rising BEV revenues and government funding would drive the overall demand.

Europe is expected to account for the largest wireless electric vehicle charging market share based on region during the forecast period.

The availability of well-developed infrastructure allows for the introduction of wireless charging in this region. Increased electric vehicles' sales and the developed EV infrastructure will drive the European region's wireless electric vehicle charging market size.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the most lucrative region.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Auto-1I348/Wireless_Electric_Vehicle_Charging_Market

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Power Source

  • 3–<11 kW

  • 11–50 kW

  • >50 kW

By Charging Method

  • CWPT

  • MGWPT

  • RIPT

  • IPT

By Installation

  • Home

  • Commercial

By Distribution Channel

  • OEMs

  • Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type

  • BEV

  • PHEV

  • Commercial EV

Key Market Players

  • Bombardier

  • Continental AG

  • Evatran Group Inc. (plug less power)

  • Fulton Innovation

  • Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

  • Powermat Technologies Ltd

  • Qualcomm Inc.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Texas Instruments Inc.

  • Toyota Motor Corporation

  • Witricity Corporation.

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Auto-1I348&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Auto-1I348&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- Electric vehicle market was valued at USD 162.34 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 802.81 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.6%. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for USD 84.84 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach USD 357.81 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 20.1%.

- EV Charging Cables Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( 2 Meters To 5 Meters, 6 Meters To 10 Meters, Above 10 Meters), By Application (Private Charging, Public Charging) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- Electric Commercial Vehicle market size is projected to reach USD 178560 Million by 2026, from USD 110540 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on Electric Commercial Vehicle volume and value at the global, regional, and company levels. This report represents the overall Electric Commercial Vehicle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects from a global perspective. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

- Wireless charging market size was valued at USD 6.51 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 40.24 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.2% from 2020 to 2027. An increase in sales of electric vehicles (EVs), the constantly evolving portable electronics and wearables market, and the frequent need to harvest ambient RF energy are expected to drive the wireless charging market's growth during the forecast period.

- In 2019, the global Electric Motorcycles & Scooters market size was USD 5297.7 Million and it is expected to reach USD 7283.5 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

- The global Wireless Car Charging Market size is projected to reach USD 10350 Million by 2027, from USD 3034.2 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 22.7% during 2022-2027.

- The global Wireless Power Transmission market size is projected to reach USD 9868.1 million by 2026, from USD 4038 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2021-2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( Near-Field Technology, Far-Field Technology), By Application (Smartphones, Electric Vehicles, Wearable Electronics, Industrial, Others) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- Solid State Battery Market size is projected to reach USD 13680 Million by 2026, from USD 1172.4 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 50.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

- The lithium-ion battery market was valued at USD 36.7 Billion in 2019, and is projected to hit USD 129.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2020 to 2027.

- Electric vehicle charging system market size was valued at USD 3.18 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 66.27 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 45.6% from 2019 to 2026.

- Electric vehicle (EV) transmission market size was valued at USD 2.52 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 15.38 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 25.8% from 2019 to 2026.

To see the full list of related reports on the Wireless EV Charging

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports
sales@valuates.com
For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp : +91 9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports
Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wireless-ev-charging-market-size-to-reach-usd-210-01-million-by-2030-at-cagr-36-4---valuates-reports-301248330.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

