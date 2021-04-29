Wireless Gaming Headset Market| Advances in Audio Technologies to Boost Growth in the Communication Services Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The wireless gaming headset market is expected to grow by USD 998.69 million during 2020-2024, expanding at a CAGR of over 13%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wireless Gaming Headset Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Wireless Gaming Headset Market: Advances in audio technologies to drive growth

In the modern gaming industry, complex orchestrated dynamic soundtracks and context-supporting sound effects have become a key essential requirement for consumers. As a result, game developers are deploying advanced gaming engines, which are often integrated with audio engines. Also, during game development, some game developers are relying on third-party audio engines for meeting dense and complex audio requirements. Furthermore, gaming enthusiasts can take advantage of advanced audio technologies with audio-immersion features offered by vendors in the market. Also, they are increasingly focused on developing and launching compatible headsets with advanced audio drivers to keep up with the changing audio technology and meet the growing demand for advanced headsets. These factors have led to the increased adoption of wireless gaming headsets by gamers, which in turn, will drive the market.

As per Technavio, the rising number of e-sports tournaments will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Wireless Gaming Headset Market: Rising Number of E-sports Tournaments

In multiplayer video games, professional gamers are actively participating in E-sports. The rise in the number of gamers participating in such events has boosted the demand for advanced gaming accessories such as gaming consoles, wireless gaming headsets, and controllers. Moreover, wireless gaming headsets are extensively used as advanced communication hardware in multiplayer gaming tournaments like E-sports tournaments. The advanced gaming headsets eliminate the wire limitations and offer improved mobility and freedom with surround sound experience and better gameplay. These factors positively impact the sales of wireless gaming headsets.

Wireless Gaming Headset Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the wireless gaming headset market by technology (RF gaming and Bluetooth gaming) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the wireless gaming headset market in 2020. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as a rise in the number of e-sports tournaments and a considerable expansion of the online gamers' community in the country.

