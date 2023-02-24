U.S. markets closed

Wireless Headphones Global Market to Reach $12.3 Billion by 2030: Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media Builds Robust Momentum

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Headphones: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global market for Wireless Headphones estimated at US$7.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

In-Ear Wireless, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the On-Ear Wireless segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR

The Wireless Headphones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 113 Featured) -

  • Apple, Inc.

  • Bose Corporation

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

  • Skullcandy, Inc.

  • Sony Corporation

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • An Introduction to Wireless Headphones

  • Over-Ear Vs. On-Ear Vs. In-Ear Headphones: A Comparison

  • Wireless Headphones: Market Analysis and Outlook

  • Product Segment Analysis

  • In-Ear Wireless Headphones: Largest Category

  • Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Segment Demonstrates Fastest Growth

  • On-Ear Wireless Headphones Remain in Contention

  • Geographic Analysis

  • Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors

  • Percentage Breakdown of Wireless Headphone Sales (Value) for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2019 and 2025

  • Market Revenues Continue to Scale Up in China and Other Emerging Regions

  • World Wireless Headphones Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

  • Competition: Characterized by Presence of International and Regional Vendors

  • Wireless Headphones - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 113 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Widespread Use of Electronic Devices for Infotainment Purposes Builds Strong Momentum for Wireless Headphones Market

  • Global Mobile Device Market by Type (2010-2020): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Phablets, Non-Phablet Smartphones, and Tablets

  • Smartphones

  • Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total Mobile Users) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2025

  • Dual SIM Smartphones Gain Traction Supported by Enhanced Portability & Flexibility

  • Tablets

  • Number of Tablet Users Worldwide (in Millions) for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

  • Computers

  • Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media Builds Robust Momentum

  • Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

  • Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application (2009, 2017 & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Video, Audio and Others

  • Key Internet Consumer Habits Favoring Wireless Headphones Sales

  • Social Media and Social Networking

  • Active Users (in Millions) for Leading Social Network Sites (H1 2019)

  • Proliferation of Online Video Gaming

  • Rise of VoIP

  • Emergence of Mass-Market Audiophile Era Builds Massive Momentum

  • Bluetooth: The De Facto Wireless Standard for Headphones

  • Range of Bluetooth Devices by Class

  • Technology Advancements Spur Demand

  • USB-C-Powered Wireless Headphones

  • Headphones with Voice Assistants

  • Extended Battery Life

  • Smarter Designs

  • Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): The New High-Tech Feature

  • A Snapshot of Select Recently Unveiled Wireless Headphone Models

  • Rise of Hearables, the Smart Headphones, to Drive Next Wave of Growth

  • Online Channel Emerges as New Growth Driver

  • Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

  • Rapid Growth in Urban Households

  • World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

  • Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050

  • Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

  • Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

  • Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

  • Rising Living Standards

  • Resolving Prevailing Issues: Critical for Future Success of the Market

  • Prevalence of Unorganized Players

  • Counterfeit Products

  • Declining Margins

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mso5u2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wireless-headphones-global-market-to-reach-12-3-billion-by-2030-expanding-internet-user-base--consumer-appetite-for-digital-media-builds-robust-momentum-301754769.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

