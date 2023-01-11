U.S. markets open in 4 hours 37 minutes

Wireless Infrastructure Market to Reach $386.5 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 10.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Increase in investments by market players to deploy high-speed networks, the growing internet penetration globally, and the increased use of satellite data in the development of smart cities and connected vehicles drive the global wireless infrastructure market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wireless Infrastructure Market by Type (Satellite, 2G and 3G, 4G, 5G), by Platform (Government, Defense, Commercial), by Infrastructure (Small and Macro cells, Mobile Core, Radio Access Network, Distributed Area Network, SATCOM): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global wireless infrastructure industry is estimated to generate $152.3 billion in 2021 and $386.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 10.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Download Free Sample Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32332

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in investments by market players to deploy high-speed networks, the growing internet penetration globally, the increased use of satellite data in the development of smart cities and connected vehicles, and rise in the demand for connected cars fuel the growth of the global wireless infrastructure market. However, high updating cost and lack of wireless infrastructure in developing and underdeveloped countries are likely to hinder the global market growth. On the other hand, consumers' inclination toward wireless connectivity and expansion of wireless communication networks in various applications will present new growth opportunities for the global wireless infrastructure market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the global wireless infrastructure market negatively. The strict restrictions and lockdowns imposed by governments worldwide brought several challenges for the industry such as lowered production, non-availability of raw materials, logistics challenges, and others.

  • As the pandemic progressed, governments and public & private organizations started implementing innovative technologies to tackle the pandemic.

The 5G segment to exhibit progressive growth during the forecast period

Based on type, the 5G segment contributed to the largest share of nearly half of the global wireless infrastructure market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to 5G's advantages such as high network bandwidth, better connectivity, and others.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32332

The commercial segment to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on the platform, the commercial segment held the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global wireless infrastructure market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the adoption of wireless infrastructure technology by manufacturers and corporates. However, the government segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.6% in 2031, owing to supportive government initiatives for enhancing the digital infrastructure of countries worldwide.

The distributed area network segment to maintain its leadership during the forecast period

Based on infrastructure, the mobile core segment held the largest share of nearly one-fourth of the global wireless infrastructure market in 2021. However, the distributed area network segment is expected to maintain a prominent revenue growth and also exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.8% in 2031, owing to the rise in adoption of distributed area network in the developing and underdeveloped countries.

Asia-Pacific to garner the largest revenue and highest growth by 2031

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global wireless infrastructure market, and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. The same market is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. This is owing to the high number of internet users and high adoption of smart devices in the region.

Leading Market Players

  • Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

  • Capgemini

  • D-Link Corporation

  • ZTE Corporation

  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • NEC CORPORATION

  • NXP Semiconductors

  • Ciena Corporation

The report analyzes these key players of the global wireless infrastructure market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Purchase Complete Report - https://bit.ly/3ivFbyF

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/aerospace-and-defence
Follow Our Blog: www.theinnovativereport.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wireless-infrastructure-market-to-reach-386-5-billion-globally-by-2031-at-10-0-cagr-allied-market-research-301718810.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

