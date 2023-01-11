Wireless Infrastructure Market to Reach $386.5 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 10.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in investments by market players to deploy high-speed networks, the growing internet penetration globally, and the increased use of satellite data in the development of smart cities and connected vehicles drive the global wireless infrastructure market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wireless Infrastructure Market by Type (Satellite, 2G and 3G, 4G, 5G), by Platform (Government, Defense, Commercial), by Infrastructure (Small and Macro cells, Mobile Core, Radio Access Network, Distributed Area Network, SATCOM): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global wireless infrastructure industry is estimated to generate $152.3 billion in 2021 and $386.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 10.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in investments by market players to deploy high-speed networks, the growing internet penetration globally, the increased use of satellite data in the development of smart cities and connected vehicles, and rise in the demand for connected cars fuel the growth of the global wireless infrastructure market. However, high updating cost and lack of wireless infrastructure in developing and underdeveloped countries are likely to hinder the global market growth. On the other hand, consumers' inclination toward wireless connectivity and expansion of wireless communication networks in various applications will present new growth opportunities for the global wireless infrastructure market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the global wireless infrastructure market negatively. The strict restrictions and lockdowns imposed by governments worldwide brought several challenges for the industry such as lowered production, non-availability of raw materials, logistics challenges, and others.

As the pandemic progressed, governments and public & private organizations started implementing innovative technologies to tackle the pandemic.

The 5G segment to exhibit progressive growth during the forecast period

Based on type, the 5G segment contributed to the largest share of nearly half of the global wireless infrastructure market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to 5G's advantages such as high network bandwidth, better connectivity, and others.

The commercial segment to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on the platform, the commercial segment held the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global wireless infrastructure market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the adoption of wireless infrastructure technology by manufacturers and corporates. However, the government segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.6% in 2031, owing to supportive government initiatives for enhancing the digital infrastructure of countries worldwide.

The distributed area network segment to maintain its leadership during the forecast period

Based on infrastructure, the mobile core segment held the largest share of nearly one-fourth of the global wireless infrastructure market in 2021. However, the distributed area network segment is expected to maintain a prominent revenue growth and also exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.8% in 2031, owing to the rise in adoption of distributed area network in the developing and underdeveloped countries.

Asia-Pacific to garner the largest revenue and highest growth by 2031

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global wireless infrastructure market, and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. The same market is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. This is owing to the high number of internet users and high adoption of smart devices in the region.

Leading Market Players

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Capgemini

D-Link Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

NEC CORPORATION

NXP Semiconductors

Ciena Corporation

The report analyzes these key players of the global wireless infrastructure market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

