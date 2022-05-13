Wireless LAN Development Progress Analysis Report 2022: Analyze Recently Introduced or Still in Development Advanced Wi-Fi Technologies
The report's goal is to analyze recently introduced or still in the development advanced Wi-Fi technologies, their applications, and marketplace. It also surveys related industries.
This report addresses recent or planned enhancements to one of the most established and powerful wireless technology - Wi-Fi. Originated in the 20s century, this WLAN family belongs to a very small group of communications technologies that do not getting obsolete with time.
The family continues to grow adding new members that bring WLAN to the forefront of today innovations in communications with multiple applications and pushing up the limits in performance. Wi-Fi will support and strengthen 5G networks making them more flexible and efficient.
The report details technical and marketing specifics of these types of WLAN technologies as well as surveys their industries and shows that Wi-Fi 6 is ready to meet some 5G requirements; with incoming Wi-Fi 7 bringing even wider spectrum of advanced characteristics.
The report was developed for technical and managerial personnel working on the Wi-Fi-related projects to give them better understanding specifics of this family technologies and markets.
The report also includes the survey of Wi-Fi technologies related patents for 2018-2022.
In particular, it addresses such developments as:
802.11n (Wi-Fi 4). The technology already produced a multi-billion market, improving such communications characteristics as the rate of transmission, coverage, and others. It significantly increased the spectrum of Wi-Fi applications. In recent years, 802.11n products dominated the Wi-Fi market; but this technology is gradually losing its leading position to newer members of the Wi-Fi family, such as:
60 GHz Wi-Fi - 802.11ad/ay. This is the Wi-Fi industry response on the users' new requirements to support gigabits per second transmission rates over shorter ranges for such applications as a home/office distribution of HDVD and similar bandwidth-hunger applications. The report addresses specifics of 60 GHz channels and details WiGig/802.11ad technology. It also introduces the NG 60 GHz 802.11ay standard.
White Spaces Wi-Fi (White Wi-Fi - 802.11af). This technology allows utilizing the property of sub-gigahertz transmission together with Wi-Fi advances. It utilizes unused windows of the TV spectrum and will work with Cognitive Radios.
Sub - 6 GHz Wi-Fi - 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5). This development allows gigabits per second speed and improves characteristics of IEEE 802.11n technology in wide spectrum of characteristics.
Sub - 1 GHz Wi-Fi (excluding White Spaces) - 802.11ah.
802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), which stretches Wi-Fi characteristics beyond imaginable just a few years ago.
Wi-Fi 6E - 802.11ax in the 6 GHz band
WAVE 802.11p - Dedicated Short Reach Communications 5.9 GHz- contribution of Wi-Fi in the development of the connected car.
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Introduction
1.1 Wi-Fi Alliance
1.2 Elements
1.3 Legacy Wi-Fi
1.3.1 802.11b
1.3.1.1 Characteristics
1.3.1.2 Physical Layer
1.3.1.3 Data Link Layer
1.3.2 Family - First Members
1.3.2.1 802.11a
1.3.2.2 802.11g
1.3.3 WI-Fi Generations
1.4 Report Scope
1.5 Details
1.6 Research Methodology
1.7 Target Audience
2.0 IEEE 802.11n (Wi-Fi 4)
2.1 Process
2.1.1 Environment
2.1.2 Draft v. 1.0
2.1.3 Draft v. 2.0
2.1.4 Further Developments and IEEE Approval
2.2 Certification Process
2.3 802.11n Technology Specifics
2.3.1 Advances
2.3.1.1 MIMO
2.3.1.2 Spatial Division Multiplexing
2.3.1.3 OFDM
2.3.1.4 Channel Bonding
2.3.1.5 Packet Aggregation
2.3.2 PHY and MAC
2.4 Major Features: Summary
2.4.1 Specifics
2.4.2 Channel Bandwidth
2.4.3 Backward Compatibility
2.4.4 Adaptation
2.4.5 Security
2.4.6 Enhancements: Summary
2.5 Benefits and Applications
2.5.1 Benefits
2.5.2 Applications
2.6 Market
2.6.1 Drivers
2.6.2 Market Forecast
2.6.2.1 Model Assumptions
2.6.2.2 Forecast
2.7 Industry
Aruba-HP (APs)
Broadcom (Chipsets)
Cisco (APs)
Netgear (Routers, APs)
Redpine Signals (Chipsets)
Qualcomm (Chipsets, AP)
Quantenna - On Semiconductor (chipsets)
TP-Link (Routers)
ZyXel (AP, Router, WUSB)
3.0 IEEE 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5)
3.1 General - Improving 802.11n Characteristics
3.2 Approval
3.3 Major Features
3.4 Benefits
3.5 Usage Models
3.6 PHY
3.7 MAC Improvements
3.8 Waves
3.9 MIMO and 802.11ac Standard
3.9.1 Comparison
3.10 Industry
Broadcom
Buffalo
D-Link
Huawei
Linksys
Marvell
MediaTek
Netgear
Qorvo
Quantenna (A division of On Semiconductor)
Redpine Signals
3.11 Market
4.0 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6)
4.1 Scope
4.1.1 Initiation
4.1.2 Structure
4.1.3 Enhancements
4.1.3.1 Role of MU MIMO
4.2 Marketing Considerations
4.3 Industry
Aruba (a HP Enterprise Company)
Asus
Broadcom
Extreme Networks
Huawei
Intel
Marvell
Qualcomm
4.4 Wi-Fi in 6 GHz Band - Wi-Fi 6E
5.0 60 GHz Wi-Fi
5.1 Goal
5.2 General
5.3 60 GHz Band Spectrum Specifics
5.3.1 Frequencies Allocation
5.3.2 Oxygen Absorption
5.4 Antenna
5.5 Radiation Limitations at 60 GHz
5.6 Combined Effect
5.7 Progress in Chip Technology
5.7.1 Challenges and Efforts
5.7.2 Modulation
5.8 Summary
5.9 60 GHz WLAN
5.9.1 Benefits and Issues
5.9.2 WiGig Alliance
5.9.2.1 Specification: 60 GHz Wi-Fi
5.9.2.2 WiGig Protocol Adaption Layer Specifications
5.9.2.3 The WiGig Bus Extension and WiGig Serial Extension Specification
5.9.2.4 The WiGig Display Extension Specification
5.9.2.5 Union
5.9.3 IEEE 802.11ad - 60 GHz Wi-Fi
5.9.3.1 Status
5.9.3.2 Coexistence
5.9.3.3 Scope
5.9.3.4 Channelization
5.9.3.5 PHY
5.9.3.6 MAC
5.9.3.7 Specifics
3.9.3.8 Use Cases
5.9.4 Industry
Blu Wireless
Intel
Lattice
Peraso
Qualcomm
Tensorcom
TP-Link
5.10 802.11ay - Next Generation 60 GHz Wi-Fi
5.10.1 Purpose and Schedule
5.10.2 Scope
5.10.3 Details
5.10.3.1 Channel Bonding and Aggregation
5.10.3.2 IEEE 802.11ay Physical Layer
5.10.4 Industry
Blu Wireless
Cambium Networks
IgniteNet
Qualcomm
5.10.5 60GHz Wi-Fi Market Considerations
5.10.5.1 Market Drivers
5.10.5.2 Usage Models
5.10.5.3 Market Estimate
6.0 White-Fi
6.1 White Spaces
6.1.1 General
6.1.2 Digital Revolution
6.1.3 Factors
6.1.4 FCC Activity
6.1.4.1 Super Wi-Fi Hot Spots
6.1.4.2 Role of Database
6.1.4.3 Specifics
6.1.4.3.1 TV Spectrum Utilization
6.1.4.4 TVBD - Details
6.1.4.5 First Network
6.1.4.6 Use Cases
6.1.4.7 Latest FCC Decisions
6.2 Industry Activity - Dynamic Spectrum Alliance
6.3 IEEE Contributions
6.3.1 IEEE 802.11af
6.3.1.1 General: Expectations - White-Fi
6.3.1.2 Differences
6.3.1.3 Benefits
6.3.1.4 Specifics
6.3.1.4.1 Methods
6.3.1.4.2 Main Principles
6.3.1.4.3 PHY
6.3.1.5 Architecture
6.3.1.6 Market
6.3.1.7 Vendors
Aviacomm
Carlson Wireless
6.3.1.8 White Space Alliance
7.0 802.11ah (Wi-Fi HaLow)
7.1 General
7.2 Goal and Schedule
7.3 Attributes
7.4 Use Cases
7.5 PHY
7.5.1 Bandwidth
7.5.2 Channelization
7.5.3 Transmission Modes and MIMO
7.6 MAC Layer
7.7 Summary
7.8 Vendors
Aviacomm- Newracom
Morse Micro
Orca
Silex
8.0 IEEE 802.11p
8.1 General
8.2 Objectives and Status
8.3 IEEE 802.11p - Major Features
8.4 ETSI ITS-G5 - Major Features
8.5 ASTM Contributions
8.6 Industry
Autotalks
Commsignia
Cohda Wireless
Kapsch
NXP
Qorvo
9.0 Wi-Fi Direct
9.1 Overview
9.2 Major Properties
10.0 Wi-Fi Aware
11.0 P802.11az
11.1 General
11.2 Details
11.3 Benefits
12.0 P802.11be (Wi-Fi 7)
12.1 Background
12.2 Scope
12.3 Schedule
12.4 Candidate Features
12.5 First demonstration
13.0 P802.11bd
13.1 Title
13.2 Preliminary Schedule
13.3 Scope
13.4 Demand for Project
13.4.1 Current situation
13.4.2 Enhanced DSRC
13.4.3 PHY and MAC Summary
14.0 P802.11bb
14.1 General
14.2 Time Frame
14.3 Scope
15.0 Conclusions
Attachment I: 802.11ah - related Patents Survey (2018-2022)
Attachment II: 802.11ad - related Patents Survey (2018-2022)
Attachment III: 802.11ax - related Patents Survey (2018-2022)
Attachment IV: 802.11ay - related Patents Survey (2018-2022)
Attachment V: 802.11af - related Patents Survey (2018-2022)
Attachment VI: 802.11p - related Patents Survey (2018-2022)
