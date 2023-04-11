Wireless RAN Market Is Expected to Reach $31.6 billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 8.6% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, A radio access network (RAN) is an essential component of a wireless communications system that connects individual devices to other network components via radio link. Over a fiber or wireless backhaul connection, the radio access network (RAN) connects user apparatus, such as a mobile phone, computer, or any remote-controlled device. This link connects to the network's core, which manages subscriber data, location, and more.

Farmington, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wireless RAN Market Was Valued At $18.41 billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Expand $31.6 billion By 2030 at a CAGR Of 8.6% From 2022 To 2030.Key factors driving the growth of this market include the Increase in mobile data traffic and growing need for improved network coverage, changing Competitive Scenario, penetration of smartphones and technological advancements in the telecom industry.

wireless RAN provides connection with the core network by enabling devices such as computers, mobile phones and others. It is valuable for operators in terms of dropping maintenance cost and beneficial for installing large networks of small base stations. Increasing adoption of IoT and growing requirement for better digital ecosystem will accelerate the growth of the 5G multimode fiber transceivers industry, demand for high-speed connections, greater reliability and access to real time information also contribute towards the Wireless RAN market growth.

Segmentation Overview:

Type Outlook:

Based on type, the wireless RAN market is divided into Broadcast Radio, Cellular Radio, Generic Radio Access Network (GRAN), and GSM Edge Radio Access Network segments. (GERAN).

Application Outlook:

The Wireless RAN market is segmented by end-user industry into healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics defence, industries . During the period from 2021 to 2026, the industrial sector is anticipated to experience the highest market development, with a CAGR of 14.1%.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow significantly in the global wireless RAN market with a share of 36.5% in 2020 during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

According to the report, High investments in R&D activities and the rising growth of the consumer electronics industry have been driving the growth of the Wireless RAN market in this region. The growth of the wireless RAN market in the region is propelled by the high investment in R&D activities and the expansion of the consumer electronics industry. In addition, factors such as rising Smartphone user penetration and increasing digitization have contributed to the explosive growth of the wireless RAN market. High expenditure on the development of 5G base station infrastructure, primarily by Chinese mobile companies, has also influenced the growth of the wireless RAN market.

It is essential to take into account the specific local factors when analysing the Wireless RAN Market in each region, as market conditions and trends can vary significantly from region to region and even from country to country.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 $237.48 billion By Type Broadcast Radio

Cellular Radio

Generic Radio Access Network (GRAN)

GSM Edge Radio Access Network (GERAN) By Application Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Defence

Industries By Companies AT&T Mobility

Ericsson

Huawei

Nokia

ZTE

Samsung

Airspan

Altiostar

Casa Systems

Intel

Parallel Wireless

Radisys

Ericsson

Cisco Systems Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Restraining Factors:

There are a number of challenges that could slow the expansion of the global Wireless RAN Market. Among the most important constraints are:

Forbidding Chinese Players: China-made telecommunications equipment has been prohibited in the United States, according to the American government, after it was discovered that it spied for and provided information to the Chinese communist government. The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) prohibited American telecommunications companies from utilizing Chinese apparatus, such as next-generation wireless networks. In 2019, for instance, the United States has prohibited the use of equipment from Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE, particularly wireless 5G equipment, due to security concerns.

Security Concerns: Wireless architectures are susceptible to novel attacks, such as unauthorized access to sensitive data, due to their open broadcast nature. From the perspective of an open system interconnect network protocol architecture, multiple layers of nefarious attacks are possible. CRAN is derived from a cognitive radio network and is centered on a wireless network. Consequently, it is exposed to numerous security hazards.

Opportunity Analysis:

A number of promising new avenues for development and expansion exist in the international Wireless RAN Market. Consider a few of the most promising prospects:

Modifying Competitive Situation: The absence of government action against Huawei and ZTE will result in a more diverse market in Europe than in North America as a whole. Despite the absence of government action, a number of carriers in this region, including Orange, Deutsch Telekom, and BT, have withdrawn Huawei Wireless RAN contract awards. There is a growing preference for local competitors in this region, especially in France, where Ciena (along with small cell suppliers such as Baicells) has experienced significant revenue growth over the past few years.

Global expansion of the number of Internet consumers: Increasing internet connectivity across the globe creates new revenue-generating opportunities for telecommunications service providers. The operators must meet the ever-increasing client demands for low latency, high bandwidth, and extended uptime. In order to remain competitive in the market, telecom companies are investing extensively in this new opportunity. The development of the CRAN market is being driven by increased infrastructure spending by telecommunications providers.

Key Segments Covered:

